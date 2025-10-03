Key Women's Counter-Strike League Shuts Down Citing "Lack of Sustainability"
Counter-Strike's ESL Impact circuit has focused on elevating female players in the ever-changing esports world. After three years and eight seasons, the ESL Impact League has announced a final closure due to being economically "unsustainable." Here's everything to know about the move and how it affects Counter-Strike esports as a whole.
ESL Impact Is Shutting Down
Throughout the 2020s, esports has increasingly narrowed the gap between male and female players with more competitive opportunities and support. Riot Games' VALORANT Game Changers circuit is perhaps the most prominent example: the tournament is only for women and non-gender-conforming players, and has been quite successful in viewership and engagement. It later led to a similar League of Legends initiative, which is also ongoing.
Game Changers VALORANT kicked off in 2021. Just a year later, ESL Faceit Group (one of Counter-Strike's largest tournament organizers) started Impact, a similar circuit dedicated exclusively to female Counter-Strike players. The tournament continued for three seasons, but on October 3 2025, ESL issued an unexpected announcement.
In an X.com post, ESL Impact stated:
"We have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend the ESL impact circuit at the end of Season 8. While ESL Impact has succeeded in its mission to raise the profile of women's Counter-Strike, despite significant investment, the current economic model is simply not sustainable."
ESL FaceIt reassured fans that "our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive esports ecosystem remains a core value for EFG, and we will continue to support the community."
The company closed its message by thanking supporters: "We want to thank all the players, teams and fans for your dedication and for everything ESL Impact has accomplished."
Community Reactions
The Counter-Strike community has mixed reactions to the Impact League's closure. Some netizens, like @curralzinhogg
, emphasize the lack of support for female Counter-Strike players outside the circuit: "By stepping away from this role and responsibility in a world where so much money is invested in a male scene that is already heavily boosted, it is at the very least sad and deeply disappointing."
Others note that FaceIt has received heavy Saudi Arabian investment. The country has come under scrutiny for its focus on esports and allegations of sportswashing that some critics believe is intended to distract from human rights controversies; some esports fans previously boycotted events such as the Esports World Cup due to these circumstances. In a post that received over 1,200 likes, @Poloolpp wrote, "You're getting billions from Saudi and selling 1,000 euro tickets, tfym money is the issue?"
What Does ESL Impact's Closure Mean for Counter-Strike Esports?
According to the official announcement, ESL Impact will follow through on its final Season 8 run. This occurs between November 28 and November 30 2025. Afterwards, the circuit will cease activity.
Counter-Strike remains an extremely male-dominated esports title. That said, female pros do exist and have found some success in the industry. Imperial Female became the first all-female Counter-Strike team to qualify for IEM Katowice earlier this year, entering through completely co-ed circuits. In addition, famed VALORANT coach Potter, who led Evil Geniuses to a 2023 world championship victory, was formerly a Counter-Strike player. Several Game Changers players, like Petra, also migrated from Counter-Strike.