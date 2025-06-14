Esports Awards 2025 All Nominees, How to Vote for the Decade Awards
As we pass the midway point of 2025, the Esports Awards are back in full force, celebrating the achievements of the industry and the individuals, teams, and games that have pushed it to new heights. This time, though, it's a little different. Instead of looking at a particular year, the awards will honor the best of the last decade, hence the Esports Decade Awards, to celebrate the event's 10-year anniversary.
On June 13, 2025, we got our first look at the list of nominees for each category, which you can vote for right now. We'll be rounding up all the picks to help you better decide who's taking home the trophies later this year.
All Esports Awards Nominees For 2025
Esports Game of the Decade
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike
- DOTA 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- Call of Duty
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Esports Personality of the Decade
- Tarik
- Nadeshot
- Sjokz
- Faker
- Ibai
- Scump
- S1mple
- H3CZ
- Nobru
- Caedrel
- Fallen
Streamer of the Decade
- Ninja
- Ibai
- Shroud
- XQC
- Pokimane
- Gaules
- Summit1G
- Tarik
- Tyler1
- Rivers
- TimTheTatMan
- SodaPoppin
- Mortal
- Kameto
Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Logitech G
- Monster Energy
- HyperX
- MasterCard
- SecretLab
- Razer
- DHL
- Corsair
- Alienware
Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Charts
- TheScore
- HLTV
- Esports Insider
Esports Publisher of the Decade
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Electronic Arts (EA)
- Tencent
- Krafton
- Moonton
- Ubisoft
Esports Live Event of the Decade
- League of Legends Worlds (2017)
- Esports World Cup (2024)
- The International 8 (2018)
- EVO (2024)
- Fortnite World Cup (2019)
- IEM Katowice (2017)
- ELeague Major CSGO Boston (2018)
- FFWS Singapore (2021)
- M5 World Championship (2023)
- Call of Duty League: Playoffs (2020)
Esports PC Player of the Decade
- Faker
- S1mple
- N0TAIL
- Zywoo
- Aspas
- Caps
- ColdZera
- Miposhka
- Nisha
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade
- SIMP
- M0NESY
- Keria
- Bugha
- Kenny
- Shotzzy
- Miracle
- Zywoo
- M0nkey M00n
- Malr1ne
- Punk
Esports Controller Player of the Decade
- Scump
- SonicFox
- SIMP
- Shotzzy
- HungryBox
- Formal
- ImperialHal
- Crimsix
- TurboPolsa
- Kaydop
- SnakeBite
Esports Coach of the Decade
- Zonic
- KKoma
- Potter
- B1AD3
- XTQZZZ
- Moon
- Heen
- Kim 'Kim' Jung-Su
Esports Team of the Decade
- T1 - League of Legends
- Astralis CS
- Optic Texas
- OG - Dota 2
- G2 Esports - League of Legends
- TSM Apex Legends
- NAVI Counter-Strike
- Team Secret - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid - DOTA 2
- Atlanta FAZE
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike
- Team Vitality - Rocket League
- Team BDS
Esports Organization of the Decade
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- T1
- Optic Gaming
- Team Vitality
- Cloud9
- FAZE Clan
- FNATIC
- Natus Vincere
- GEN.G
- Edward Gaming
Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade
- Sjokz
- GoldenBoy
- Puckett
- Machine
- Sheever
- Spunj
- Captain Flowers
- Dash
- Pansy
- Uber
- Kobe
- Soe
How To Vote For The Esports Awards 2025
To begin choosing your favorite picks, you can visit the official site and start voting once per day through August 11, 2025. Just select your pick in each category, hit "Submit Vote", and confirm your selections by entering your name, email, gender, and age.
You’re not required to vote in every category each day, but once you’ve finalized a vote in a category, you can’t change it until the next day. Miss a category? No worries — you can return the next day to make your choice.
When Are The Esports Awards 2025
The Esports Decade Awards will be a live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 5 PM EST. You can find the starting time for different time zones below:
- West Coast US (PDT): 2 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 5 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 10 PM
- Europe (CEST): 11 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 6 AM (Next day, Monday, August 12)
How To Watch The Esports Awards 2025
The Esports Awards has a dedicated YouTube channel, @EsportsAwards, where it will broadcast its 2025 iteration. In addition, this channel contains VODs of previous years' ceremonies for viewers to reference and catch up on. The event will also livestream on its Twitch account at twitch.tv/esportsawards. Both platforms include a live chat feature so fans can show support for their favorite players and cheer on award winners.