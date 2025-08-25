League of Legends Cleans Up at Esports Decade Awards - All Winners and Nominees Recap
Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Esports Awards 2025 honored players, teams, games, and moments that defined the competitive gaming industry from 2015 to 2025. The event also recognized some of the most prominent individuals in the gaming content creation space who have had a significant impact over the last decade.
The Esports Awards 2025 was hosted during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With millions of fan votes cast, the ceremony showcased the industry's growth over the last decade and paid tribute to the individuals who made a lasting impact. Below, we have shared a complete recap of the winners across every major category in the Esports Awards 2025.
Esports Game of the Decade: League of Legends
Riot Games’ League of Legends claimed the Esports Game of the Decade award. Since its 2009 debut, the MOBA has driven massive viewership, with Worlds 2024 packing The O2 in London. With an incredibly successful Netflix series Arcane and other popular content, including music videos, games, books, and more, based on characters from the game, the future of League of Legends looks very promising despite its age.
Nominees:
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- Call of Duty
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Esports PC Player of the Decade: Faker
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, the unanimous GOAT of League of Legends, got to add another feather to his cap that is already running out of space. In the ceremony, Faker was crowned Esports PC Player of the Decade. With five Worlds titles and unmatched consistency, Faker’s legacy and influence shadowed Counter-Strike’s S1mple and Dota 2’s N0tail. For the past ten years and more, millions of aspiring gamers have tried to make a career in Esports after witnessing the brilliance that is Faker.
Nominees:
- Faker
- S1mple
- N0tail
- ZywOo
- Aspas
- Caps
- Coldzera
- Miposhka
- Nisha
Esports Controller Player of the Decade: Shotzzy
No one was surprised when Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, the Call of Duty and Halo legend, won Esports Controller Player of the Decade. With four World Championships, two MVP honours, and millions of dollars in winnings, Shotzzy’s skills outgunned rivals like Scump and SonicFox.
Nominees:
- Shotzzy
- Scump
- SonicFox
- SIMP
- HungryBox
- Formal
- ImperialHal
- Crimsix
- TurboPolsa
- Kaydop
- SnakeBite
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade: ZywOo
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Counter-Strike’s prodigy from Team Vitality, earned Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade. Herbaut is considered one of the best players in the world, with multiple “best player of the year” awards, a record-breaking 27 HLTV MVP awards, two Major championships, and an ESL Grand Slam trophy. His influence and absolute dominance in the scene made him a clear shot winner for the award.
Nominees:
- ZywOo
- SIMP
- M0NESY
- Keria
- Bugha
- Kenny
- Shotzzy
- Miracle
- M0nkey M00n
- Malr1ne
- Punk
Streamer of the Decade: xQc
Félix “xQc” Lengyel bagged the Streamer of the Decade honours. xQc has been the face of the streaming scene in competitive FPS games like Overwatch. Known as the “Juicer” by his fans, xQc has amassed a massive following on many major streaming platforms, beating juggernauts like Ninja, Shroud, and Pokimane.
Nominees:
- xQc
- Ninja
- Ibai
- Shroud
- Pokimane
- Gaules
- Summit1G
- Tarik
- Tyler1
- Rivers
- TimTheTatMan
- Sodapoppin
- Mortal
- Kameto
Esports Personality of the Decade: Nadeshot
Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, founder of 100 Thieves and a Call of Duty legend, won Esports Personality of the Decade. From his 2011 World Championship victory to building a lifestyle/esports empire, Nadeshot’s influence is inescapable in the competitive gaming scene. His opinions are seen as authoritative when it comes to games like Call of Duty.
Nominees:
- Nadeshot
- Tarik
- Sjokz
- Faker
- Ibai
- Scump
- S1mple
- H3CZ
- Nobru
- Caedrel
- Fallen
Esports Team of the Decade: T1 – League Of Legends
T1’s League of Legends squad, led by the man, Faker, was named Esports Team of the Decade. Their four Worlds titles and consistently impressive performance in global tournaments spanning multiple games, made them one of the most significant Esports Team of the last decade.
Nominees:
- T1 - LoL
- Astralis – CS
- Optic Texas – CoD
- OG – Dota 2
- G2 Esports – LoL
- TSM – Apex Legends
- NAVI – CS
- Team Secret – Dota 2
- Team Liquid – Dota 2
- Atlanta FAZE – CoD
- Team Vitality – CS
- Team Vitality – Rocket League
- Team BDS
Esports Coach of the Decade: KKoma
T1 dominated the Esports Awards, as they bag another win with Kim “KKoma” Jeong-gyun, the T1’s head coach, winning Esports Coach of the Decade. Being a former esports player himself, KKoma used his experience, strategic brilliance, and skills to nurture some of the biggest stars in esports history, making him one of the most deserving candidates for the honour.
Nominees:
- Zonic
- Potter
- B1AD3
- XTQZZZ
- Moon
- Heen
- Kim ‘Kim’ Jung-Su
Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade: Sjokz
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere, the voice of League of Legends esports, claimed Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade. Her charisma and expertise at Worlds and beyond outshone hosts like GoldenBoy and Puckett.
Nominees:
- Sjokz
- GoldenBoy
- Puckett
- Machine
- Sheever
- Spunj
- Captain Flowers
- Dash
- Pansy
- Uber
- Kobe
- Soe
Esports Publisher of the Decade: Riot Games
Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics, secured Esports Publisher of the Decade. No matter if you are new to esports or a veteran, you can not ignore Riot in the professional gaming scene. Not only do they create some of the most influential and popular esports games, but they also play a big role in the success of Esports by organizing numerous tournaments and events.
Nominees:
- Riot
- Valve
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Electronic Arts (EA)
- Tencent
- Krafton
- Moonton
- Ubisoft
Esports Content and Coverage Platform of the Decade: Liquipedia
Liquipedia, the community-driven esports encyclopedia, was named Esports Content and Coverage Platform of the Decade. Since 2000, it’s been one of the most popular and trusted directories of stats, updates, and other vital information of the sport.
Nominees:
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Charts
- TheScore
- HLTV
- Esports Insider
Esports Live Event of the Decade: LoL Worlds 2017
League of Legends Worlds 2017, held across four cities in China, won Esports Live Event of the Decade. Its spectacle and global viewership topped multiple viewership awards and the Esports World Cup 2024.
Nominees:
- LoL Worlds 2017
- Esports World Cup 2024
- The International 8
- EVO 2024
- Fortnite World Cup 2019
- IEM Katowice 2017
- ELeague Major CS:GO Boston
- FFWS Singapore 2021
- Call of Duty League: Playoffs 2020
Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade: Intel
Intel’s support for esports, powering tournaments and teams across titles like Counter-Strike and League of Legends, earned them Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade.
Nominees:
- Intel
- Red Bull
- Logitech G
- Monster Energy
- HyperX
- MasterCard
- Secretlab
- Razer
- DHL
- Corsair
- Alienware