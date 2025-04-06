Esports Power Couple Helps Sentinels Crush Shroud in Marvel Rivals Championship
Marvel Rivals' hero lineup is full of power couples like Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman — players even had the chance to celebrate the two's 60th anniversary in an in-game event and don matching wedding-themed skins. As the title's esports sphere grows, a new real-life esports power couple is emerging — engaged Sentinels players Aramori and Crimzo just defeated Shroud's Marvel Rivals team in the Season 1 Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC). Let's explore everything we know about the matchup and what may be next for this love story rivaling even Cloak and Dagger.
Engaged Esports Power Couple Defeat Shroud
The Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) is an official Marvel Rivals organized esports event. It occurs quarterly, corresponding with the game's seasons. The tournament also has different sections for PC and console players, each with individual regions.
The MRC's Season 1North American component is well underway. On April 5 2025, Los Angeles-based team Sentinels faced off against Counter-Strike legend Shroud's team, SHROUD-X, in its upper bracket and emerged victorious in a 3-1 sweep. Shroud has over 11 million Twitch followers and is a long-standing presence in the esports industry, famed for his time on Cloud9.
Another factor also makes this win particularly notable: Sentinels' coach, Crimzo, had to fill in during the match. Crimzo and Sentinels teammate aramori are engaged, making this potentially the first time an engaged couple has participated in an official esports tournament on the same team.
Who Are aramori and Crimzo?
Chassidy "aramori" Kaye and William "Crimzo" Hernandez are pros on North American team Sentinels' Marvel Rivals roster. The two are both former Overwatch players. Aramori played Overwatch 2 professionally on teams including YFP Gaming's Pixies roster from 2020 to 2024, also spending time as a content creator. Crimzo was active in Overwatch from 2017 to 2024, serving mainly as a support player but pivoting to a coaching role in later years.
On March 3 2025, Sentinels signed the couple to a full Marvel Rivals roster with aramori serving as a support/Strategist player and Crimzo taking on the role of coach. aramori is also Sentinels' first female pro player. The two have since participated in multiple events including the Marvel Rivals Invitational showmatch, but the Marvel Rivals Championship is the first time Crimzo and Aramori have played in an officially sponsored tournament together.
Crimzo and Aramori became engaged on June 2 2024. In a post commemorating the occasion, aramori playfully stated that Crimzo "REALLY wants to join the married man meta." She also commented in a follow-up:
"after almost 5 years with my partner, we get to take our next step together [...] my best friend, the LOVE of my life!!!! the person who motivates me to be better (:"
What's Next?
As of March 5 2025, Sentinels remains in the Marvel Rivals Championship NA, either progressing to the event's Grand Finals or relegating to the lower bracket finals after facing 100 Thieves. The next 24 hours will determine if Sentinels can claim the crown as the Marvel Rivals Championship NA PC winners. The upcoming lower bracket finals will occur on April 6 2025 at 5:00 PM ET, and the Grand Finals are set to start on April 6 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.