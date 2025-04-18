The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
The 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) is fast approaching, and it will showcase the best players and teams from across the esports industry. As of April 17 2025, the event has released its full schedule and list of events including tournaments in fan-favorite titles like Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, VALORANT, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and DOTA 2. Let's explore everything we know about the 2025 Esports World Cup's lineup, when tournaments will occur and how fans can follow the event.
What Is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC), hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a prestigious esports tournament and convention event. The EWC includes 25 tournaments for 24 games, and has one of the largest prize pools in esports. The event was founded in 2024 by the Esports World Cup Foundation, a Saudi Arabian government nonprofit intending to advance the prominence of esports. The EWC is unique from other tournaments since it allows its partnered club teams to compete across multiple titles, crowning one esports organization as the best overall worldwide.
The Esports World Cup 2025: New Games, Larger Scale
In 2025, the Esports World Cup will include several key changes and new additions. First, the EWC has officially partnered with Riot Games to increase League of Legends, VALORANT and Teamfight Tactics' presence in the tournament. Chess has also joined the EWC's game lineup with several teams signing well-known influencers including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.
Most notably, the 2025 Esports World Cup will have the largest-ever esports prize pool, containing 70 million USD. This sum breaks its record in 2024 of 60 million and also obliterates DOTA 2's previous 40 million USD The International (TI) sum. The money will be spread across individual tournament winnings, partnered club team prizes and special MVP recognitions. For more information, check the related article below.
Related Article: 2025 Esports World Cup Reveals 70 Million USD Prize Pool
Esports World Cup 2025: Full Schedule
Now that we've covered the basics, let's dive into the nitty-gritty and explore the full 2025 Esports World Cup schedule. The 2025 Esports World Cup will occur from July 8 to August 24 2025, spanning over seven weeks total. Each week of the event will include different tournaments and unique activities.
Week 1: July 8-13
- July 8-13: VALORANT is featured, tournaments and events occur (Arena 1)
- July 10-13: Apex Legends tournaments and events occur (Arena 2)
- July 10-12: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves tournaments and events occur (Arena 3)
- July 8-11: Rennsport tournaments and events occur (Arena 4)
- July 8-13: DOTA 2 Week 1 tournaments and events occur (Backstage)
Week 2: July 15-20
- July 16-20: League of Legends; Free Fire tournaments and events occur (Arena 1; Arena 2)
- July 17-19: DOTA 2 Week 2 tournaments and events occur (Arena 3)
- July 15-19: The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational occurs (Arena 4)
- July 15-20: The Honor of Kings World Cup Week 1 occurs (Backstage)
Week 3: July 22-27
- July 24-27: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tournaments and events occur (Arena 1)
- July 25-27: The PUBG Mobile World Cup Week 1 occurs (Arena 2)
- July 23-26: The Honor of Kings World Cup Week 2 occurs (Arena 3)
- July 22-25: StarCraft II tournaments and events occur (Arena 4)
- July 23-27: The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup Week 1 occurs (Backstage)
Week 4: July 29-August 3
- July 31-August 3: The Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) Midseason Championship occurs (Arena 1)
- July 29/30-August1-3: The PUBG Mobile World Cup Week 2 occurs (Arena 2)
- July 30-August 2: The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup Week 2 occurs (Arena 3)
- July 29-August 1: Chess tournaments and events occur (Arena 4)
Week 5: August 7-10
- August 7-10: EA SPORTS FC 25 tournaments and events occur (Arena 1)
- August 6-9: Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments and events occur (Arena 2)
- August 7-9: TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE X tournaments and events occur (Arena 3)
Week 6: August 11-17
- August 14-17: Rocket League tournaments and events occur (Arena 1)
- August 12-16: PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS tournaments and events occur (Arena 2)
- August 13-16: Tekken 8 tournaments and events occur (Arena 3)
- August 14-15: Teamfight Tactics tournaments and events occur (Arena 4)
Week 7: August 19-24
- August 21-24: Counter-Strike 2 tournaments and events occur (Arena 1)
- August 20-23: Street Fighter 6 tournaments and events occur (Arena 3)
- August 19-23: CROSSFIRE tournaments and events occur (Arena 4)
Additional festival activities, which are TBD, will also occur on these dates.
How to Follow the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can follow the 2025 Esports World Cup through its dedicated website, esportsworldcup.com. The tournament has a Twitch at www.twitch.tv/ewc where it will livestream events. Its YouTube channel, @ewc, also streams tournaments and posts VODs once games are complete. In addition, the Esports World Cup is active on Instagram, X.com, TikTok and Facebook at @ewc_en.