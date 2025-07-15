Esports World Cup 2025 Week 2: All Games and Schedule
The Esports World Cup (EWC) has entered its second week, and this phase of competition will include several big names in the MOBA and mobile genres. League of Legends and DOTA 2 are among its titles. Let's recap what games viewers will see in EWC 2025 Week 2, its schedule and how to watch.
What Games are in the 2025 Esports World Cup Week 2?
Week 2 of the 2025 Esports World Cup will include 6 games total. These are:
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Free Fire
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Women's Invitational
This week has a particular emphasis on MOBA titles. League of Legends, DOTA 2 and the Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Women's Invitational will occur simultaneously. These games each follow a similar format, with 5v5 team competition, in-depth hero builds and 3 lanes.
Free Fire and Mobile Legends Bang Bang are both mobile games. Alongside PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings, they represent a growing esports trend towards the genre. Mobile titles are already hugely popular in Asia, and they are now creeping into the mainstream in Europe and the Americas. With a low barrier to entry and portability, they are easy for gamers to participate in and follow.
Related Article: DOTA 2 2025 Esports World Cup Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
2025 is also notable as it marks the start of Riot Games' 3-year partnership with the Esports World Cup. Teamfight Tactics, which appeared in 2024, will return this year alongside VALORANT and League of Legends. In an article release titled "Why We're Returning to the Esports World Cup with League, TFT and VALORANT," Riot Games stated:
"We’re granting a license to the EWC for League, TFT, and VALORANT for the next three years [...] The feedback we got from players and teams who participated last year was positive. The event’s significant prize pool offered crucial financial support for them, providing stability at a time when many esports organizations were working toward a stronger future. The EWC team put on a good tournament that showcased our sports at a high level."
Riot also acknowledged the decision's controversy among their community, who have criticized the event with sportswashing claims:
"We know some of you may not feel great about our decision to partner with the EWC in this way, and we respect that. Overall, our goal remains clear: to create meaningful opportunities for pros and teams, deliver unforgettable experiences to players around the world, and carefully navigate the complexities that come with operating on a global stage. We’re committed to balancing these priorities in a way that serves players, teams, and the future of esports."
Related Article: 2025 Esports World Cup League of Legends Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Esports World Cup 2025: Week 2 Schedule
The overall Esports World Cup began on July 8 2025, and it will continue until Sunday, August 24 2025. Here's a quick recap of each event taking place in Week 2:
- DOTA 2 Esports World Cup 2025: Monday, July 7 - Saturday, July 19
- Playoffs: July 12 - July 19
- League of Legends at the Esports World Cup 2025: Tuesday, July 15 - Saturday, July 19
- Playoffs: July 17 - July 19
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Women's Invitational: Monday, July 14 - Friday, July 18
- Playoffs: July 18 - July 18
- Free Fire: Tuesday, July 15 - Saturday, July 19
- Playoffs: July 19
The Grand Finals matchup of each event will occur on its final day. For a full event explainer and schedule of the entire Esports World Cup event, check the related article below.
Related Article: The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup Week 2
The Esports World Cup broadcasts all its matches live on its various video channels. These include:
- Dedicated on-site streaming: esportsworldcup.com/en
- Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- YouTube: @ewc
Each livestreaming platform includes a live chat where fans can share their thoughts. The EWC's YouTube channel posts highlights and preserves VODs from previous matches. Meanwhile, the event's website includes Club Team standings, brackets and a fantasy league opportunity.
Related Article: How to Play Esports World Cup Fantasy Pick-Em
The EWC also has several social media platforms:
- Instagram: @ewc_en
- X / Twitter: @ewc_en
- Facebook: EsportsWorldCup
- TikTok: @esportsworldcup