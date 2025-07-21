Esports World Cup: All Winners, Placements and Prize Money
With a 70 million USD cumulative prize pool, the stakes are high at the 2025 Esports World Cup. The festival and esports convention includes over 25 tournaments in the most popular titles, in addition to an overall team competition crowning the year's strongest organization.
Following the conclusion of Week 2, the 2025 EWC is progressing further in its two-month schedule. This week included a League of Legends tournament, intense DOTA 2 competition and several other events. In the phase's memorable moments, multiple newcomers upset previous Champions from their thrones, and several orgs made strong comebacks. Let's recap every game, winner and placement from the 2025 Esports World Cup, examine the current Club Championship standings and explore what's next.
What Esports World Cup 2025 Tournaments are Finished?
8 Esports World Cup tournaments have now concluded:
- VALORANT
- Apex Legends
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Rennsport
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational
- Free Fire
What Games Were in Week 2 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Four main games featured this past week from Saturday, July 12 to Saturday, July 1. League of Legends and DOTA 2 were the most popular events.
- League of Legends staged its EWC 2025 tournament between July 16 and July 20.
- DOTA 2 competition occurred between July 16 and July 19.
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang hosted its Women's Invitational between July 15 and July 19.
- Free Fire's EWC event happened between July 16 and July 20.
Meanwhile, two titles also operated backstage with preliminary Group Stages and Last Chance qualifiers:
- Honor of Kings kicked off its World Cup (KWC) with a Group Stage and Last Chance Qualifier spanning the entire week.
- Overwatch 2 held the Last Chance Qualifier for its Overwatch Champions Series (OWC) Mid-Season Championship.
Who Won Each Tournament in the 2025 Esports World Cup?
VALORANT
Spanish org Team Heretics took home the 2025 Esports World Cup trophy after a major reverse sweep against Fnatic. This marks two second placements from Fnatic this season — will the team rise to the occasion and take revenge at Champions Paris?
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: Team Heretics (500,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: Fnatic (230,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Gen.G Esports (130,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Paper Rex (70,000 USD)
Apex Legends
VK Gaming, hailing from China, secured a first place standing and 600,000 USD prize in the 2025 Esports World Cup. The win arrives after averaging 10 Finals matches, where VK topped the leaderboard multiple times.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: VK Gaming (600,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: ROC Esports (300,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Ninjas in Pyjamas (200,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Gen.G Esports (150,000 USD)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
As a fresh release, 2025 was the first-ever Esports World Cup Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves tournament. DetonatioN FocusMe, a Japanese team, scored the top spot and a 300,000 USD prize in this fighting game face-off.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: DetonatioN FocusMe GO1 (300,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: KuaiShou Gaming xiaohai (155,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Natus Vincere DarkAngel (100,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Team Falcons MOK (65,000 USD)
Rennsport
Racing sim Rennsport has a unique team composition. Alongside traditional esports orgs, racing-specific groups and automobile-brand-sponsored participants showed up. BMW M Team Redline Red Bull Sim Racing (try saying that five times fast!) zoomed ahead of competitors and crossed the finish line first.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: BMW M Team Redline Red Bull Sim Racing (200,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: Virtus.pro (100,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Team Vitality (60,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Porsche Coanda (40,000 USD)
League of Legends
South Korean team Gen.G Esports are the Esports World Cup's second-ever League of Legends victors, adding to their influence in LoL esports history. The win arrives following a Grand Finals matchup with Chinese org AG.AL (All Gamers Anyone's Legend). Gen.G also outlasted reigning champions T1 (home to Riot Games Hall of Legends inductee Faker). Gen.G's roster includes Chovy, widely regarded as one of the strongest League of Legends players, and Ruler, one of Faker's rivals.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: Gen.G Esports (600,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: AG.AL (320,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: T1 (230,000 USD)
- 4th Place: G2 Esports (160,000 USD)
DOTA 2
Russian org Team Spirit swept to a 3:0 victory in the 2025 EWC Grand Finals matchup. Their opponent, Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, scored second place. Every top-seeded team qualified to the Playoffs, but this year had a major shake-up: the Gaimin Gladiators, 2024's Champions, were the first to be eliminated.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: Team Spirit (1,000,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: Team Falcons (500,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: PVISION (300,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Tundra Esports (200,000 USD)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Womens' Invitational
Team Vitality, hailing from France, took the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational crown after sweeping the Gaimin Gladiators 4:0. This win helped push the org further on the Club Championship points ladder, where they currently sit in 1st place.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: Team Vitality (150,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: Gaimin Gladiators (90,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Terror Queens (50,000 USD)
- 4th Place: Team Liquid (30,000 USD)
Free Fire
Free Fire's victors, Indonesian group EVOS Esports, experienced a significant comeback and shot to the top of the Finals rankings. They placed first, ultimately winning 300,000 USD, with competitors Team Vitality and Team Falcons trailing close behind.
Final Standings:
- 1st Place: EVOS Esports (300,000 USD)
- 2nd Place: Rex Regum Qeon (180,000 USD)
- 3rd Place: Team Vitality (120,000 USD)
- 4th Place: LOS (80,000 USD)
Esports World Cup 2025 Week 2 Club Team Standings
Each Week 2 win has adjusted the Esports World Cup's Partnered Club Team standings. Alongside individual tournament wins, teams collect Club Championship points. At the end of the full EWC run, the highest-scoring Club Teams receive prizes. Here's a quick check-in on where the results stand as of July 20 2025:
- 1st Place: Team Vitality
- 2nd Place: Gen.G Esports
- 3rd Place: Team Falcons
- 4th Place: AG.AL
- 5th Place: BMW M Team Redline Red Bull Sim Racing
The Club Championship standings change daily after each tournament concludes. After its final placements are set, top performers will earn:
- 1st Place: 7 million USD
- 2nd Place: 4 million USD
- 3rd Place: 3 million USD
What's Next?
The Esports World Cup Week 3 will include another 4 competitive titles, with 1 backstage event. Viewers can expect these games:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- PUBG Mobile
- Honor of Kings
- StarCraft II
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will also prepare for its Mid-Season Cup tournament.
