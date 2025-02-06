Esports World Cup Announces Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves for 2025 Lineup
The FGC is abuzz as the Fatal Fury franchise is releasing a new title after 26 years. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will arrive this spring, and the game already appears to be embracing and encouraging competitive play. In a new release, the Esports World Cup has stated that Fatal Fury: City of Wolves will feature in its 2025 season and announced a three-year partnership with its developer SNK to foster the game's esports atmosphere. Here's everything we know.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is one of the largest international esports competitions. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, founded the event to unify diverse esports titles under one event umbrella. It "features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history" — in 2024, the total amounted to over 60 million USD.
Though the Esports World Cup is relatively new, it has already attained influence in the gaming world: over 500 million viewers watched its 2024 events online and 2.6 million individuals attended in-person festivities. Over 200 clubs and 1,500 esports athletes competed, and organizations including LOUD, Cloud 9, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Karmine Corp and more have participated in the EWC's club system. In 2025, the Esports World Cup will once again occur in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.
The Esports World Cup 2025 Announces Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Each year, the Esports World Cup selects fresh competition titles. Several of 2025's new games have already arrived including Chess.com and FC25. On January 6 2025, the Esports World Cup officially revealed another unexpected addition to its lineup: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will feature as a game in the upcoming season.
Notably, this is the first time the Esports World Cup has announced a title while it is still unreleased. The decision also adds to the prominence of fighting games in international esports, as the game will feature alongside Street Fighter 6. Tekken 8 also made the event's competition list in 2024, though it's uncertain if the game will return this year.
The Esports World Cup's inclusion of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will also begin a 3-year partnership with SNK, the game's development studio. SNK is a Japanese company specializing in fighting games. The studio is also known for titles including The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown. In a recent press release, Fabian Scheuermann, the EWCF's Chief Games Officer stated:
“FATAL FURY is a cornerstone of fighting game history, a franchise that helped ignite the competitive spirit of the 1990s arcade boom and set the stage for the genre’s mainstream revolution [...] As fighting games and retro titles experience a global resurgence, fueled by nostalgia, competitive depth, and community-driven passion, we are thrilled to partner with SNK for the next three years to bring this legendary series to the Esports World Cup stage. Together, we aim to reignite FATAL FURY’s competitive legacy by introducing it to a new generation of players and fans, elevating its place in the world of esports and supporting the growth of competitive gaming as a truly global sport”.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first game in SNK's Fatal Fury franchise since Garou: Mark of the Wolves in 1999. The original Fatal Fury games were extremely popular in the 1990s and largely shaped modern fighting game mechanics. The new installment combines familiar gameplay with a modern cyberpunk-esque art style and is available on Steam, PS4, PS5, XBox and the Epic Games Store.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will feature a new REV system with "unique offensive options", two separate control schemes (one for technical precision and another for flashy combos) and 17 distinct fighters. Its roster includes some characters from the original Fatal Fury games (like Terry Bogard who also appeared in SSBU) plus some new faces. The game offers a single-player story mode alongside its PvP options.
There will be DLC options in the game, and players can purchase additional content. Unlocking the Season 1 Pass will allow players to access a Street Fighter x Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves collaboration with Ken and Chun Li.
When will Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Release?
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on April 21 2025. The game is currently available for pre-order in two separate editions. Its Special Edition costs 59.99 USD, while the Deluxe Edition costs 79.99 USD and is available as a physical copy only. Both pre-order editions come with in-game bonuses.