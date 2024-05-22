Esports World Cup — Club Championship Requirements, Points, Prize Pool
The Esports World Cup has just announced the Club Championship along with all of its prize pool information and more.
The Esports World Cup begins on July 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a controversial eight-week tournament including many popular esports. We have now learned more about the points and prize money for the Club Championship, which will include top teams across all of the event’s games. Here’s how teams can qualify for the massive event.
Club Championship Requirements
Top players around the world have been wondering how they can qualify for the Esports World Cup and compete in the international tournament. Here’s what it takes to participate.
According to an official press release, there are several requirements for the Club Championship. You must reach the top eight in at least two competitions to be eligible to participate in the Club Championship. The details of these competitions have not been shared just yet.
If you reach first place in at least one competition, you can then attempt to win the Club Championship. In the case that the team with the most points has not achieved the championship, first place will go to the team that has accrued the most points while meeting this requirement.
The deadline to earn these points is Friday, May 31,2024.
All of the Esports World Cup competitions will offer the same amount of points. This means teams with consistent high placements will earn the most points.
Prize Money Distribution
There is an astonishing $20 million on the line for the top 16 teams from the Esports World Cup. The grand prize itself is a whopping $7 million. Here’s how it will be broken down:
What if first place as a tie? There will be tiebreakers. This could be done by seeing which team has the most first-place finishes in individual competitions. If they are both the same, second-place finishes will then be considered and so on. Any tiebreakers below first place will have their chunk of the prize pool split.
Keep checking in to see more information about the upcoming competitions. The week-by-week schedule for the Esports World Cup will be posted here.