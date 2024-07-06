Esports World Cup Free Fire Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
Free Fire is a popular battle royale that started with a massive following in India and has since spread through the entire world thanks to its accessibility on all kinds of devices. The action is coming to the Esports World Cup in Week 2, giving the game a mainstream gaming stage for all to see. Here's how to watch the Free Fire tournament and get to know its esports scene better.
Esports World Cup Free Fire Teams
The 18 top Free Fire teams are coming to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports World Cup. Here are the qualified teams:
- 19esports (Mexico)
- All Glory Gaming (Mexico)
- RETA Esports (Mexico)
- Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)
- All Gamers (Thailand)
- Team Falcons (Thailand)
- Twisted Minds (Thailand)
- Buriram United Esports (Thailand)
- EVOS Divine (Indonesia)
- ONIC Olympus (Indonesia)
- Indostars x GG (Indonesia)
- RRQ Kazu (Indonesia)
- P Esports (Vietnam)
- Fluxo (Brazil)
- Al Qadisiyah (Algeria)
Esports World Cup Free Fire Format
There are two stages for the Free Fire tournament at the Esports World Cup. The first part is the Group Stage, which will have the 18 teams divided into groups. After 12 matches, the top 12 teams will advance to the Points Rush stage.
Points Rush will have six matches that will focus on earning points. The amount of points a team earns depends on their placement at the end of the six matches. For example, second place gets a team 6 points, while 12th place gets zero.
The teams with the most points advance to the Grand Finals. This will also be focused on points, with teams earning for their placement but also kills and more. The team with the most points at the end of the Grand Finals will be the winner, earning the majority of the $1 million prize pool. The top eight teams will also get Club Points.
Esports World Cup Free Fire Schedule
Free Fire will start and end during Week 2 of the Esports World Cup.
- July 10-12: Group Stage
- July 13: Points Rush
- July 14: Grand Finals
How to Watch the Esports World Cup Free Fire Tournament
The Esports World Cup Free Fire tournament will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Check for dedicated channels and watch parties from Free Fire creators. VODs will also be available if you happen to miss a match. Some also believe the Free Fire matches will be streamed on Garena's Twitch channel.