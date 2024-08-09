Esports World Cup Teamfight Tactics Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
With the newest Teamfight Tactics expansion, TFT: Magic n’Mayhem now officially out on live servers, players are racing for the top ranks in preparation for the start of the competitive season to see who next will be crowned world champion. But before the official season kicks off, a special event taking place at the Esports World Cup is about to get underway.
Some of the world's best players have joined forces on teams of four for this unique tournament experience that will showcase what top level play looks like early on in TFT Set 12. Here is a breakdown on everything you need to know about the $550,000 TFT tournament at the Esports World Cup.
Related Article: Esports World Cup Fortnite Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
TFT Esports World Cup Teams
Typically TFT is an individual sport but at the EWC, a special four vs four player format is being played in which the best placing team in each game based on the four players' individual performance determines which overall team wins. Because of this, professional organizations have picked up teams to field. Here is a list of the 16 teams competing separated by which groups they are in during the group stage.
Group A
- Branching Out
- Wolves Esports
- ZETA Division
- Geekay Esports
Group B
- Karmine Corp
- Twisted Minds
- MIRAEN SEJONG
- Team Vitality
Group C
- T1
- Zero Tenacity
- Fnatic
- Weibo Gaming
Group D
- Team Falcons
- Toronto Ultra
- On Sait Pas
- Natus Vincere
TFT Esports World Cup format
As explained above, in this format, two teams of four players will enter a standard 8-player lobby and will compete against each other in a free-for-all format with the goal to have a combined better placement as a team over the other team. Players will receive points based on their placement in each game. At the end of each game, the team that has the most points between their players will get the game win. Each match is best two out of three games.
The group stage will follow the Double-Elimination (GSL) format which will break up each group of four into two sides of a four-team bracket to win two matches before losing two. Two teams will advance from this bracket with the first being the team who wins two matches in a row and the next being the team who wins the decider match between the loser of the Winners match and the winner of the Elimination match.
The advancing eight teams will play in a eight team single elimination bracket. All matches except for the Grand Final will be best of three with the Grand Final being best of five.
TFT Esports World Cup Schedule
The tournament is being played offline from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the tournament will run for four consecutive days. Here is the schedule of when play will begin each day with times listed in Saudi Arabia local time. For reference, Saudi Arabia is 10 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.
- August 8th: 14:00 UTC+3
- August 9th: 14:00 UTC+3
- August 10th: 14:00 UTC+3
- August 11th: 14:00 UTC+3
Where to Watch the TFT Esports World Cup
The TFT Tournament at the EWC has an official broadcast stream happening with Casters and analysts that can be viewed for free on their YouTube and Twitch Channels.