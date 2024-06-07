Esports World Cup Tickets On Sale Now
The Esports World Cup has released its first wave of tickets.
Over in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there will be a massive esports tournament at the end of July. This first of its kind international esports showcase will include weeks of tournaments featuring some of the largest esports titles in the world with tens of millions of cash on the line.
The esports community's response to the Esports World Cup has been conflicted. Will the event truly represent what esports is all about? Will the top teams and pros be in the event? If you want to see all the action unfold, you can now attend in person.
How to Attend the Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup has just released its first wave of tickets, which are for its League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, Free Fire, and Counter-Strike 2 competitions.
You can purchase a single-day ticket for each game here. If you purchase the tickets between now and July 2, you can get a 20% discount applied to your tickets, which already range from $3 to $6. You can also purchase a Game Pass, which will give you access to every game that day. Tickets to the finals are sold separately.
The tickets will continue being released in waves. Be on the lookout for more games on the way.