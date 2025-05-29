How 5 Players Got an Esports World Cup Tournament Canceled - The GeoGuessr Protest
After GeoGuessr announced its participation in the Esports World Cup, a group of map creators assembled a movement of over 50 mappers who 'blacked out' GeoGuessr's most important locations in protest. Their combined creations have garnered over 110 million plays and comprise all but one of GeoGuessr's regular tournament maps. In under 16 hours, their protest succeeded, and GeoGuessr withdrew from EWC. We spoke with the protest organizers about how it happened and the importance of map creators to the viability of GeoGuessr esports.
What do GeoGuessr Mappers Do?
The blackout's original organizer, @0xGG (Zero), is a Californian GeoGuessr enthusiast and experienced mapper. German creator "Cam," who wrote the party's Discord statements, has been active in the GeoGuessr world for two years. She notes the community has been extremely welcoming to her and other women in esports. Lunacy Echo/"Luny," a US-based creator in New York, is a GeoGuessr veteran who has contributed maps to tournaments and played in professional leagues since 2020. "Paschtetli" is a Swiss map creator who is passionate about Geography and studies it at university. Another mapper, who wishes to remain anonymous, also shared their thoughts.
In a GeoGuessr game, players progress through at least 5 rounds, each with a new Google Street View location. They must guess where they are on a map accurately for points. GeoGuessr has 3 main modes:
- No Move, where players are stuck in one location but can zoom out and turn around.
- NMPZ, where players have a static perspective and cannot zoom or use panorama.
- Move, where players start in a random area and must identify their location by moving as little as possible.
Generally, Move players aim to "find" their location precisely, while No Move players aim for consistent, accurate "guesses". No Move is also more detail-focused since players have fewer clues to work with. Learning about different languages and cultures provides an advantage — "I have recently learned to read Thai so that I can read signs in Thailand that tell me the province," Cam said.
Each mode has its merits, and many GeoGuessr players debate the 'right' way to play. However, all have one thing in common: they rely on community-made maps.
Originally, GeoGuessr created its own map set, called "World." However, Zero states, "pretty much anyone who has played GeoGuessr for a while doesn’t like World for a variety of reasons, and starting fairly early, the community has had several members curate their own."
A map is a set of at least 10 Street View locations, which GeoGuessr pulls from during a game. However, many random Google Map views don't have enough clues to identify a location from just one panorama, which is essential for No Move mode. Others are too isolated for Move mode. This means map creators must individually curate sets for games, hunting for locations with just enough indicators. Some creators prefer picking locations with language hints like signs, while others may create themed map sets with regional architecture or landscape clues. Every mapper builds a unique puzzle for players to solve.
Luny's maps, for example, carefully curate enough information for players to solve them from one static image. Cam says, "If you just took random locations off Google Maps, that would never happen. This map is focused on players who want to play detective in a way, to find their exact location [...] That’s why community maps are popular, because they are thought through."
"The distinction is not which maps are used, but rather which selection of locations from Google Maps is used," Zero said. "Out of the official Google Street View coverage, there are over 25 million locations. The question is, what set of them do you want to take to make a GeoGuessr map?"
Cam clarified that these community mappers are not paid. "None of the mappers, none of the people in here, have any financial incentive for GeoGuessr.”
GeoGuessr Maps in Tournaments
In the competitive GeoGuessr space, a "meta" has also emerged, and players spend hours memorizing regional features to use as clues. Cam comments, "People [can get] super focused on antennas on cars or what type of insulator you can find in a specific part of the country.”
The anonymous mapper called GeoGuessr's rise "meteoric." "Within three years, the game went from small community-organized tournaments to world cups with prize money in the tens of thousands, and top players becoming household names."
While the esport's intensity has heightened, the game remains a tight community with a common interest. Paschtetli appreciates how the player base uplifts each other: "One of the big things in GeoGuessr is [...] learning together, and there are plenty of resources out there that help us collect knowledge together and, therefore, get better together. I feel like that’s kind of unique to GeoGuessr, and I love it about the game."
The anonymous mapper spoke about their esports team, which comprises players from seven countries and three continents. They expressed that the game's international reach is "so special" and said, "Attending the [World Cups] has been very fun for that reason because in the span of a few days you get to meet people from literally dozens of different countries." In addition, they noted GeoGuessr's accessibility: "You don’t need a powerful PC to play it, so the barrier to entry is quite low, and it has a fairly universal appeal to any geography nerd across the globe. "
GeoGuessr esports began as a community-led effort. The game's first 'World Championship' in 2022 was player-organized. Since 2023, GeoGuessr has expanded its official offerings into a full esports circuit. Despite shifting to developer-led tournaments, Zero says these events "basically always [use] a community map because no one wants to play a game on GeoGuessr’s own map."
While the official support has led to more resources and visibility, the creators all said that they "absolutely" feel a disconnect between the new structure and its community-led roots.
"A lot of the GeoGuessr-run tournaments have formats that players don’t quite like," Luny said. Cam agreed, saying, "The format in the World Cup, World League and Majors [...] suits no one." GeoGuessr-led tournaments don't always distinguish the game's modes, which require different strategies and thus different maps. Luny believes this results from a "need to appeal to the stakeholders, which is why the community tournaments are often more appealing.”
The GeoGuessr Blackout Begins
The GeoGuessr community had further pre-existing frustrations — The interviewees claimed the GeoGuessr team often makes basic geography and game mechanics mistakes. Cam shared a shot of a Canadian player wearing an American jersey in a GeoGuessr promo stream. This athlete later commented in GeoGuessr's Discord, "very excited to represent the United States today." Zero quickly provided another example:
“There was a segment in the GeoGuessr World Cup where you could see a Chicago geographer, as in, a GeoGuessr player whose name is ‘Chicago Geographer,’ and underneath it, GeoGuessr wrote ‘Netherlands.’"
Zero says, "A lot of what happened in the GeoGuessr community is a result of the fact that the staff of GeoGuessr actually knows very little about their own game, which is why they’re dependent on the community maps that we make.”
This discontent reached a boiling point on May 21, 2025, when GeoGuessr announced its participation in the Esports World Cup, an international esports tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event has the largest prize pool in esports history, with over 70 million USD total, and features over 24 games. The message now has the most dislikes in GeoGuessr's Discord history, according to the creators.
The Esports World Cup has faced 'sportswashing' allegations during its 2-year presence, with many netizens claiming the Saudi Arabian government uses the event to distract from human rights concerns. Cam said, "Our game, contributing to cleaning the image of a country, we just didn’t want to stand for it."
Paschtetli thinks GeoGuessr "saw the opportunity and went with it without considering the impact." Zero believes "The reason [was] a combination of wanting money and thinking that it is a step of establishing legitimacy as an esport” alongside more traditional genres like MOBA and FPS.
The anonymous mapper alleged, "several pro players [...] didn’t feel safe traveling to Saudi Arabia on account of their personal identity." They also clarified that they personally and several of their close friends felt the same, saying, "[The announcement] felt like the complete antithesis of everything this game’s community is about." Cam noted many high-level GeoGuessr athletes identify as queer, and "GeoGuessr knows about this [and even] made t-shirts for the avatars of these people."
The decision went beyond GeoGuessr's esports community, sending ripple effects to its casual players. Luny explained:
"I think diversity is such an important part of GeoGuessr, because unlike many other games, GeoGuessr is a game that builds on real-life culture and identity [...] people are very passionate about the ways that their own culture, heritage or identity may be represented.”
Zero resolved to take action and realized a possible avenue to cause widespread impact with few creators.
"I was furious, and I knew I wanted to do something. After a few hours, I thought, GeoGuessr depends on its community to make ALL of the maps that are used in that competitive scene, and there are only that many of us. So I’m just going to DM a bunch of the mappers that are my friends, and say, ‘What if we just made our maps unplayable?’ Many of them responded positively, and we started brainstorming. I was actually amazed, as I watched all the names of people flow into the movement, I was like, wait, we have everybody. I was surprised how unanimous it was.”
The anonymous organizer called the mapping community "close-knit," and said most members have "already met in real life ... so there was a lot of mutual trust already."
Zero recruited Cam to write the group's statements and coordinated with Paschtetli and Luny to scramble the maps. Eventually, over 50 creators became involved. Instead of taking the maps down, the group replaced all their locations with random ones that wouldn't load. Luny clarified the reasoning: "Instead of taking the maps offline, it would make more of a splash if players saw the blank screen and went to look at the map descriptions." The group had altered each map description to provide more details about the protest.
When the group began, they did not know if GeoGuessr had backup copies of their maps for emergencies. However, it appeared the game did not, and the maps' disappearances immediately crippled nearly all GeoGuessr's competitive circuits.
One official matchup — GeoGuessr's daily Ranked tournament — stayed live. Several GeoGuessr community members allege this event may have copied one blackout map, claiming "players noticed the locations were still in the file of that map, even though that map had been unpublished," and it's "unlikely [it wasn't copied] with a location pool of 25 million."
Meanwhile, many GeoGuessr players cancelled their subscriptions, and the Discord server received so many ‘Cancel Riyadh event’ comments that it placed messages on a 6-hour slowdown. But as Cam says, “the messages just kept coming.”
GeoGuessr Withdraws: The Aftermath
Less than 16 hours later, GeoGuessr released a statement withdrawing from the Esports World Cup and stating, "you - our community - have made it clear that this decision does not align with what GeoGuessr stands for."
The blackout had succeeded, affecting GeoGuessr esports on an unprecedented scale. Cam, who sent a 'thank you' message to the community after, said, "I was so amazed that GeoGuessr canceled the event, how much support we got, how everyone came together.”
“I think part of the reason they were so quick about it was because the community reaction was so immediate and so intense,” Luny said. He also reiterated, "We’re literally not paid. When workers go on strike, they’re risking their wages. When we went on blackout, we were just withholding what we allowed GeoGuessr to use for free."
Paschtetli remains cautious about GeoGuessr's future, and says, "Personally, I am not sure that anything is gonna change." The anonymous mapper offers a nuanced perspective, writing:
"I am somewhat afraid that they are going to try and inoculate themselves against future protests by reducing the game’s reliance on community-made maps [...] However, on a more positive note, I think that this protest made the community realize how much power it has to influence the [..] game’s development, and how close-knit and caring the community is at its core."
The mappers hope their community efforts can inspire other esports to influence their titles' directions. Cam wants "people to look at it and see, well, this is possible." Likewise, Luny hopes "we can be an example to prove that the strength of the community can be enough to change the mind of those in power, and those in charge."
Zero offered a final statement:
"We would like to see other esports follow in our footsteps. GeoGuessr [...] said, ‘the community spoke up and we listened to you’. This is generally not how it has gone [...] It was only after we took action that GeoGuessr realized they had to listen to us, and they listened fast. We’re a community with a lot of divisions [...] but we managed to unite nearly unanimously on this one issue.”
Esports Illustrated reached out to the Esports World Cup regarding the protest. The organizers declined to comment.