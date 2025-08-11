Esports World Cup Week 6: TFT, Tekken 8, Full Schedule
From Teamfight Tactics' cuddly critters to Tekken 8's critical combat, Week 6 of the 2025 Esports World Cup has a mixed bag of high-profile events on schedule. Esports industry mainstay PUBG Battlegrounds will also make an appearance with a high-stakes 2 million USD tournament. As the festival draws closer to its end and Club Championship rivalries intensify, let's explore a full schedule of the upcoming EWC 2025 week, recap Week 5 and see what's in store for the final phase of competition.
What Games are in Week 6 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
While previous Esports World Cup weeks have carried distinct themes, the 2025 EWC's Week 6 will include a mixed bag of four main events. Several high-profile esports titles will pop up here. Riot Games' strategy game Teamfight Tactics is among them, marking its first appearance as part of a 3-year-long EWC deal with the studio. PUBG Battlegrounds, a classic Battle Royale, is another name fans will recognize. Fighting game title Tekken 8 also has an EWC deal and will be returning until 2026. Finally, Rocket League will solidify its decade-long esports history with a 16-team tournament.
As a recap, fans can expect these titles during the 2025 EWC Week 6:
- Teamfight Tactics
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Tekken 8
- Rocket League
2025 Esports World Cup: Week 6 Schedule
Now that we know which games fans can expect to see, here's a full schedule of this week's upcoming Esports World Cup events.
- Sunday, August 10 - Thursday, August 14: Teamfight Tactics competition occurs. (500,000 USD prize pool)
- Monday, August 11 - Friday, August 15: PUBG Battlegrounds competition occurs. (2 million USD prize pool)
- Tuesday, August 12 - Friday, august 15: Tekken 8 competition occurs. (1 million USD prize pool)
- Wednesday, August 13 - Saturday, August 16: Rocket League competition occurs. (1 million USD prize pool)
The Esports World Cup is also a comprehensive convention and festival, so live attendees will notice ongoing events throughout its host city, Riyadh. The Esports World Cup Festival will continue until the event concludes.
What Are the Club Championship Standings?
The Club Championship standings are a significant draw for the Esports World Cup, as they represent the status of individual teams across all esports titles. As partnered Club Team organizations win single-game tournaments, they recieve Club Championship points based on their placement, pushing them higher in the Standings leaderboard.
At the end of the 2025 Esports World Cup, the Club Team with the highest Championship ranking will receive a 7 million USD prize and become the year's strongest esports team. Last year's winner was Team Falcons, who are once more in the top spot, but several orgs are gunning for the top spot now after surprise upsets. Here's a recap of where things stand as of August 8 2025, at Week 6's start:
- 1st Place: Team Falcons (3,700 points)
- 2nd Place: Team Liquid (3,500 points)
- 3rd Place: Team Vitality (2,700 points)
- 4th Place: Virtus.pro (2,400 points)
- 5th Place: Twisted Minds (2,200 points)
Quick Recap: 2025 Esports World Cup Week 5
In Week 5, three high-profile events took place at the 2025 EWC:
- Rainbow Six Siege X
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- FC Pro World Championship
Twisted Minds took home the trophy in Call of Duty, securing 250,000 USD in prize money, after facing off against Gentle Mates. Meanwhile, European org Team Secret emerged victorious in Rainbow Six Siege X, and Guibarros (representing Red Bull) and Manubachoore (representing Team Liquid) appeared in the FC Pro World Championship Grand Finals.
What's Next in the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Next week, Week 7, will be the final week of the 2025 Esports World Cup. Just three competitions remain, but the EWC has arguably saved the best for last: Counter-Strike 2, one of the largest esports in history, and Street Fighter 6, a mainstay franchise in the FGC, will cap off the event. Mobile title Crossfire will also host a 2 million USD tournament.
After the Esports World Cup concludes, its Club Championship team standings will be solidified, and viewers will know the 2025 winner once and for all. It will also host a closing ceremony and all related Esports World Cup Festival (EWCF) city-wide events in Riyadh will end.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the Esports World Cup through its dedicated website, esportsworldcup.com/en. The page broadcasts every ongoing tournament at the festival. The EWC also has several social media and livestreaming channels:
- YouTube: @ewc
- Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- Instagram, X.com, TikTok and Facebook: @ewc
The Esports World Cup also has an interactive Pick 'Ems system for Counter-Strike. For more information, check the related article here.