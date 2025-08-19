Esports World Cup Week 7 Roadmap: Counter-Strike 2, Street Fighter 6 and More
The 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) is almost finished, but there are still a few more games left in its box of tricks. Esports titan Counter-Strike 2 will pit 16 teams against each other in a 1 million USD competition, and Street Fighter 6 will return to the big stage. What other games can viewers expect? What happened last week in the EWC? Where do Club Championship standings sit, and how can viewers watch? Before we say goodbye to the festival until 2026, let's walk through a Week 7 roadmap.
What Games are in Week 7 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup has saved its most long-standing esports titles for last. Only 3 games remain in the year's lineup, and two are first-person shooters on very different platforms. Counter-Strike 2, which began its tournament history over two decades ago, will cap off the festival with an independent competition. Meanwhile, mobile shooter Crossfire is pitting 16 teams against each other for a 2 million USD crown. Famed in the FGC, Street Fighter 6 will also arrive to the battlefield with a 1 million USD prize pool.
The EWC is also hosting a game showcase in its Festival portion. This event is a smaller tournament for a non-traditional esports title. It doesn't qualify for the main partnered game lineup, but it could help foster higher levels of competition. Naraka: Bladepoint, a melee co-op, is this week's festival star.
So, to summarize:
2025 Esports World Cup Week 7 Games:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Crossfire
- Street Fighter 6
- Naraka: Bladepoint (Festival, not main lineup)
2025 Esports World Cup: Week 7 Schedule
Now that we've covered which games viewers can expect, let's dive into the nitty-gritty logistics. Here's a quick schedule overview for the 2025 Esports World Cup's final week:
- Monday, August 18 - Friday, August 22: Crossfire (2,000,000 USD Prize Pool)
- Tuesday, August 19 - Friday, August 22: Street Fighter 6 (1,000,000 USD Prize Pool)
- Tuesday, August 19 - Saturday, August 23: Counter-Strike 2 (1,250,000 USD Prize Pool)
- Tuesday, August 19: Naraka: Bladepoint (Festival only)
What Are the Club Championship Standings?
As the Esports World Cup is swiftly concluding, this week is the most important for partnered Club Team standings. Partnered esports org obtain Club Championship (CC) points for each individual esport they place in, with amounts proportional to their rankings. The partnered Club Team with the most CC points at the EWC's end will become the year's strongest esports organization and take home a 7 million USD Grand Prize.
At the end of Week 7, Club Championship standings will be set in stone. Team Falcons were last year's winners, but several competitors are gunning for a top spot and could potentially unseat them. Here's a quick summary of the current leaderboard:
- 1st Place: Team Falcons (4,500 points)
- 2nd Place: Team Liquid (4,200 points)
- 3rd Place: Team Vitality (3,750 points)
- 4th Place: Twisted Minds (3,200 points)
- 4th Place (tied): Virtus.pro (3,200 points)
Related Article: Street Fighter 6 Esports World Cup 2025 Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
Quick Recap: 2025 Esports World Cup Week 6
In Week 6, Esports World Cup viewers got to watch 4 competitive titles. First, Teamfight Tactics hosted a tournament where Chinese org Weibo Gaming took home the trophy. TFT's inclusion is part of a 3-year contract with its developer Riot Games, which is also responsible for League of Legends and VALORANT's appearances. In PUBG Battlegrounds, Twisted Minds secured over 600,000 USD in prize money and ranked first in 2 of 6 total matchups. Ulsan pummeled the competition in Tekken 8, and a Grand Final between Geekay Esports and Karmine Corp rocked the Rocket League world.
- Teamfight Tactics
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Tekken 8
- Rocket League
What's Next in the 2025 Esports World Cup?
After Week 7 finishes up, the 2025 Esports World Cup will conclude. The event will host a closing ceremony, and award each Club Championship team their allotted prize money. Its accompanying Esports World Cup Festival, occurring throughout Riyadh, will also shut down until next year.
While some games host their main competitions in the EWC, most title's developer-sponsored official circuits will continue after the event ends. Typically, esports seasons conclude around November or December each year. If you're following a particular title, keep an eye out for additional upcoming events.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the Esports World Cup through its dedicated website, esportsworldcup.com/en. The page broadcasts every ongoing tournament at the festival. The EWC also has several social media and livestreaming channels:
- YouTube: @ewc
- Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- Instagram, X.com, TikTok and Facebook: @ewc
The Esports World Cup also has an interactive Pick 'Ems system for Counter-Strike. Winners can climb leaderboards with successful bets and aim for a chunk of the 200,000 USD prize pool. For more information, check the related article here.