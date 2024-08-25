Every 2024 Esports Awards Winner
Each year, the Esports Awards acknowledges the best and brightest in competitive gaming and its surrounding industry. An award from this organization guarantees a lasting legacy in the esports sphere and international recognition for one's skill. In 2024, the Esports Awards took viewers to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for an exciting celebration of esports talent. Here's a quick recap of each major award category and this year's lucky winners!
Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT
Riot Game's first-person shooter VALORANT has captured millions of players' hearts since its release in 2020. This year, the game received the Esports Game of the Year award to end a phenomenal year including a thrilling VALORANT Champions Tour season and a VALORANT console release.
Nominees:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Valorant
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- PUBG Mobile
Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Chinese developer Moonton's Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is this year's Esports Mobile Game of the Year. The game has only grown in popularity since its 2016 release and has a thriving esports scene including presence at the Esports World Cup and the Mobile Legends World Championship which boasts a prize purse of over $900,000.
Nominees:
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Brawl Stars
- Honor of Kings
- PUBG Mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Clash Royale
- Free Fire
- Pokemon UNITE
Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8UL Esports
S8UL Esports is an Indian esports content organization. The group has intense presence in the mobile game esports industry, and 2024 is their third year taking home the Esports Awards' Esports Content Creator of the Year prize.
Nominees:
- G2 Esports
- Offline TV
- Karmine Corp
- Sentinels
- Fnatic
- T1
- S8UL Esports
Esports Personality of the Year: Seth "Scump" Abner
Call of Duty fans will recognize Seth "Scump" Abner as one of the most famous esports players of all time. Scump famously won the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship with OpTic Gaming. Now retired, he continues streaming for OpTic Gaming and is massively influential in the esports world.
Nominees:
- Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang
- Tarik 'Tarik' Çelik
- Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos
- James Banks
- Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont
- Naman 'MortaL' Sandeep Mathur
- Bruno 'Nobru' Goes
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year: Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak
Malr1ne is a professional Dota 2 player signed to Team Falcons. The 19-year-old Russian esports star placed first in four 2024 Tier 1 Dota 2 tournaments and scored third place in the 2024 Riyadh Masters. He is the second player in Dota 2 history to ever reach 15,000 MMR in-game.
Nominees:
- Danil 'donk' Kryshkovets (Team Spirit)
- Cauan 'cauanzin' Pereira (LOUD)
- Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)
- Han 'SangJoon' Sang-jun (REJECT WINNITY)
- Pedro 'swiftt' Gomes (Ninjas in Pajamas)
- Daniel 'Daniel' Piecenski (G2 Stride)
- Wang 'UMA' Yuan-hao (Street Fighter player)
- Rayan 'Sniper' Shoura (100 Thieves)
Esports Content of the Year: Gods ft. NewJeans (League of Legends Worlds 2023 Anthem)
NewJeans is in a league of their own as a K-Pop group, and their 2024 collaboration with League of Legends produced a fantastic result. The League of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem, Gods ft. NewJeans, wins this year's Esports Content of the Year award. It's a catchy tune which has pumped up millions of League of Legends players and inspired them to pursue esports greatness.
Nominees:
- GODS ft. NewJeans Worlds 2023 Anthem – League of Legends
- Think Like A Pro VALORANT Duelist | Know Your Role
- G2 Esports x Mastercard: Mastercard Gamer Academy Educational Content Series
- Manners maketh man | T1 x Ralph Lauren
- TEAM LIQUID x AURA & ECHO || HELLO INDONESIA & THE PHILIPPINES
- The 3 prodigies of Rocket League | Worlds 2023 documentary
Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
Riot Games has brought players hours of fun with fan-favorite titles including VALORANT, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. It's only fair that the studio receives recognition in 2024 as the Esports Publisher of the Year. The company continues to innovate and bring imagination to the esports world.
Nominees:
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Epic Games
- Microsoft Gaming
- Ubisoft
- Capcom
- Electronic Arts
- Moonton
Creative Team of the Year: Team Liquid
Team Liquid is a multi-game esports organization with strong presence in titles including VALORANT, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow 6 Siege, Super Smash Brothers and more. Operating since 2000, they describe themselves as having "a legacy unrivaled in esports", and the 2024 Esports Creative Team of the Year award recognizes the team's lasting impact.
Nominees:
- ESL FACEIT Group
- Riot Games
- BLAST
- 100 Thieves
- FlyQuest
- LOUD
- NRG/Full Squad Gaming
- Sentinels
- Team Liquid
- Team ty
- G2 Esports
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Red Bull
Red Bull is well-known as an athletics sponsor, and the company's sponsorship efforts extend to the esports world as well. Red Bull takes home the 2024 Esports Commercial Partner of the Year award for their involvement in sponsorship, tournaments and the overall industry.
Nominees:
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Logitech G
- Mastercard
- Razer
- Lenovo
- AT&T
- Adidas
Esports Analyst of the Year: Jacob "PIMP" Winneche
Broadcast analyst, streamer and retired Counter-Strike professional player Jacob "PIMP" Winneche is 2024's Esports Analyst of the Year. Winneche is an active analyst in prestigious tournaments including Intel Extreme Masters, BLAST and PGL Majors and the Esports World Cup.
Nominees:
- Emily Rand
- Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
- Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
- Tyler 'Tbates' Bates
- Mathieu 'Maniac' Quiquerez
- Kevin 'Purge' Godec
- The7WorldsGaming
- Léo 'Alphama' Robine
Esports Content and Coverage Platform of the Year: Liquipedia
Liquipedia is an esports encyclopedia founded in 2000 "by the esports community for the esports community." Players can find information on their favorite game including weapons, items, teams, players and tournaments at the organization's website. In 2024, Liquipedia is the Esports Content and Coverage Platform of the Year.
Nominees:
- Liquipedia
- Esports Charts
- Dexerto
- HLTV
- Dot Esports
- Sports Business Journal
- Esports Insider
Esports Community Leader of the Year: Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont
Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont is famous as a League of Legends streamer and content creator. Caedrel formerly played in the League of Legends pro circuit and casted at several League of Legends World Championships. He currently streams for FNATIC and is the 2024 Esports Community Leader of the Year.
2024 Lifetime Achievement Award: Jens Hilgers
Jens Hilgers has worked in the esports industry since 1997 and is a co-founder of star team G2 Esports. He is also the founder of Bayes Esports, the founding CEO of ESL and the founding general partner of Bitkraft Ventures.
Breakthrough Game of the Year: Teamfight Tactics
Riot Games' auto-battler game Teamfight Tactics is the 2024 Breakthrough Game of the Year. The game's charming characters, fun fantasy art and tie-ins to the League of Legends universe have made it a smash hit.
Stay tuned for more in-game and esports news about your favorite titles. We're excited to see what the 2024-2025 season has in store!