Every 2025 Game of the Year Contender So Far: What Can Beat Expedition 33?
There’s an extremely diverse pool of games in contention for 2025’s game of the year award, but who are the frontrunners at this point?
Though 2023 and 2024 were defined by the overwhelming number of AAA video game releases, that hasn’t been the case in 2025. There’s no shortage of great games to play, though. While blockbuster sequels, new studios, and original IPs have taken a bigger slice of the pie, the majority of candidates are true out-of-nowhere masterpieces. So, which games are the top contenders for the 2025 game of the year at this point?
1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
There’s been a steady churn of bad news in recent years from the gaming industry’s biggest names. Non-stop layoffs, games being shut down constantly, a steady pivot towards “AAAA” sequels or licensed games, and rising price tags have eroded players’ trust.
It’s an untenable situation for everyone involved but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 somehow stands as the cure to everything that ails the gaming industry today.
The title developed by Sandfall Interactive, a studio founded by alumni of prolific pink slip distributor Ubisoft, wasn’t made to please focus groups or billionaire financiers. Rather than developing the latest open-world action game or live-service hero shooter, Sandfall delivered an original turn-based RPG in the vein of Persona or Final Fantasy. Even still, it stands far apart from those predecessors given how Persona 5 recently rolled out its fourth spin-off, and it’s been 24 years since the last turn-based mainline Final Fantasy.
It looks, feels, and sounds as good as any game made by an enormous studio, but was developed by a team of just 30. That’s reflected in the price too, with the game launching at $50 USD. It’s an unqualified success on every front and is very likely to win some of the top game of the year awards.
2. Blue Prince
From Papers, Please to Stardew Valley to Undertale, there are plenty of smash-hit games that were effectively created by a single person. 2025’s successor to that lineage is Blue Prince.
Blue Prince is Stephen King’s Rose Red, if it was a puzzle game instead of a horror TV miniseries.
The main character of the game is effectively an enormous, living mansion. The building has 45 rooms to explore with a secret 46th room that the player is tasked with discovering. The catch is that the player effectively builds the house themselves as they explore with two key limitations: they have a limited amount of space to build the mansion and a limited amount of time to do so.
When a door is opened, players are presented a random selection of different rooms ranging from sprawling chapels to tiny closets. Time is measured in a “footsteps” currency that limits the amount of actions players can take each day, with different rooms costing varying numbers of footsteps. Players might also need to unlock various types of rooms in order to gain access to others, creating an elaborate but intuitive system of progression.
The cherry on top is that each type of room is packed with secrets, making this a game that players can return to many times over.
3. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
While some of the contenders for game of the year that overcame humble origins, there were still several that were saddled with high expectations upon being revealed, but delivered on them. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is among that lot.
Hideo Kojima is one of the biggest names in gaming and few are afforded the amount of freedom he gets. This results in games that are a unique blend of quirky and extravagant.
Death Stranding 2 is likely the greatest example of this. Seemingly given another blank check by Sony, Kojima once again built the game’s cast out of real-life actors and actresses. While the original had some striking cutscenes, Death Stranding 2 takes things a step further with more intense sequences that compare favorably with any action flick. The core gameplay remains intact but with greater freedom afforded to the player, allowing them to tackle the more dynamic and diverse environments.
It’s a proper evolution for an already memorable game, even if its story remains completely absurd.
4. Split Fiction
Hazelight Studios knows what it’s good at, and what it’s good at is narrative-focused co-op multiplayer games. It Takes Two brought the studio some of the most prestigious game of the year awards in the industry, and Split Fiction could see them take home even more trophies in 2025.
Split Fiction is another two-player buddy story similar to Hazelight’s previous titles. Instead of dolls or escaped convicts, the game follows sci-fi writer Mio and epic fantasy writer Zoe who are transported into the books they’ve written. The story becomes more grounded over time, pivoting to more human interests.
Though it isn’t transformative from a gameplay perspective, Hazelight is still the master of its domain. Split Fiction delivers the story-heavy co-op experience that fans crave.
5. Donkey Kong Bananza
Games don’t necessarily need to have flashy visuals, thought-provoking stories, or extremely high production values to be game of the year candidates. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of iterating on an already-strong formula
Donkey Kong returns for his first proper 3D platformer in decades, albeit in a game that is a hat and overalls away from being Mario Odyssey 2.
The gameplay isn’t revolutionary by any measure. Donkey Kong is dropped into large, open levels and needs to find bananas using a combination of power-ups and puzzle-solving skills. The only thing that sets it apart is the fact that Donkey Kong is really strong. Destructible environments are a big part of the level design, which both sets it apart from Mario Odyssey and makes the game more of a power fantasy than your typical Nintendo title.
6. Monster Hunter Wilds
It took a long time for Monster Hunter to get properly settled as a mainstream RPG in Western markets. While Monster Hunter: World established the series as a global sensation, Monster Hunter Wilds cemented its place among the biggest series in the genre.
Monster Hunter started all the way back in 2004 and while it grew over time, it wound up bloated and unwieldy by the time it gained momentum outside Japan. Monster Hunter: World did a great job of distilling the series down to its finest features. Wilds hones things even further while delivering welcome improvements and modernized features.
Monster Hunter Wilds takes the core gameplay loop of the series and trims away the fat. What’s left is a more refined Monster Hunter experience, but with plenty of new bells and whistles.
First and foremost, for many is the introduction of cross-platform multiplayer. Monster Hunter is at its best with friends and Wilds makes it easier than ever to pull a crew together for a session. Monster Hunter Wilds’ world is bigger than ever and is now a proper open world after long dabbling with the idea without fully committing.
The result is the most definitive Monster Hunter experience that can both satisfy veterans and more effectively welcome newcomers.