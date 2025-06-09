Black Ops 7, Invincible Fighting Game: Every Major Game Announcement at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
Continuing the event train this weekend, Microsoft and Xbox just wrapped up their Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2025. As an almost hour-long livestream, we saw a plethora of new titles, including sequels and new IPs, alongside an interesting partnership between ASUS ROG and Xbox in the hardware department.
To keep you up to speed, here's a quick recap of every important announcement at the event as the weekend concludes.
1. Outer Worlds 2
Starting off the showcase boldly, Obsidian was first to enter with The Outer Worlds 2, a sequel to the successful ARPG, coming out on October 29, 2025, to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. While this wasn't Obsidian's only announcement on the showcase (they revealed Grounded 2, too!), it was arguably their biggest.
You can currently pre-purchase the game at the following prices:
- Standard Edition: $55.99 (on Steam) and $79.99 (for PlayStation and Xbox)
- Premium Edition: $69.99 (on Steam) and $99.99 (on PlayStation and Xbox)
The post-event show hosted by IGN gave us a deeper look into The Outer Worlds 2's gameplay and mechanics, highlighting the changes in the combat and progression from the first game. These were certainly a massive leap, and we're expecting to get more details as we approach the full release.
2. Beast of Reincarnation
While GameFreak is mainly known for their magic with Pokemon. They've gone a different route as they announce their major project: Beast of Reincarnation, a combat-driven ARPG coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and day one with Xbox Game Pass in 2026.
The journey focuses on Emma, the protagonist, and her companion, Koo, in a post-apocalyptic Japan, where she's seen as humanity's last hope to survive the corruption.
3. ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X
On top of gaming announcements, Xbox also introduced its first-ever official handheld this generation with the Xbox Ally, developed as a partnership between Xbox and the ASUS ROG Ally, coming out later this year.
We saw two models of the handheld revealed so far with the following specs:
ROG Xbox Ally X
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme
- Memory: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
- Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Display: 7" FHD IPS @ 120 Hz with FreeSync
- Battery: 80Wh
- Triggers: Impulse
ROG Xbox Ally
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X-6400
- Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Display: 7" FHD IPS @ 120 Hz with FreeSync
- Battery: 40Wh
- Triggers: Hall Effect (Analog)
On top of these specs, you'll be able to enjoy Windows PC and Xbox games on both Ally consoles. There's also support for Xbox Remote Play, Cloud Gaming, Play Anywhere, and Game Pass. The handheld itself looks incredibly similar to the regular ROG Ally, except with the addition of the physical dedicated Xbox button.
While the exact launch date and pricing are unconfirmed, there are a few theories floating around that the Xbox Ally X may release somewhere around $900, which is where the ROG Ally X sits currently.
4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Microsoft unveiled the next entry to the Call of Duty series at the end of the showcase with Black Ops 7. Taking place as a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 and 6, the game is set in 2035 and features several returning characters like David Mason and Mike Harper.
While the announcement was only a teaser, we plan to receive more information later this summer, with speculation of an October/November release window. According to CharlieIntel, Black Ops 7 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 and will be playable on Game Pass on day one.
5. Persona 4 Revival
Atlus made a surprise appearance on the showcase by announcing Persona 4 Revival, an entry into the turn-based series that comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
The trailer itself was relatively short with a few panning shots and Yu Narukami briefly running around in Inaba, and it's important to note that the content was explicitly stated as "Early in Development", meaning the full release is far from 2025.
Kazuhisa Wada, the producer at Persona, also released a statement about the game, calling it "a fresh and surprising experience for everyone," as well as touching on the next Persona sequel. This could signal that Persona 6 is potentially the next big game in the series.
6. Invincible VS
Fans of tag fighters are certainly in joy this quarter as we get our first look at Invincible VS, a 3v3 fighting game coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2026. The game is developed by a team led by former key developers behind Killer Instinct (2013), and it aims to play like a mix between Mortal Kombat and Dragon Ball FighterZ.
We saw a bunch of popular faces in the trailer, like Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Thula, Bulletproof, and, of course, Invincible, and fans are already curating theories on the complete potential roster. Additionally, we know that the game will support crossplay on day one.
7. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
After two hit titles in the series, Focus Entertainment gave us a reveal trailer for Resonance, a prequel to A Plague Tale: Requiem, which follows Sophia in the 14th century. The game is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026, as well as a day-one game on Game Pass. You can currently wishlist it on your desired platform.
The FAQ on the Focus Entertainment community page further delves into Resonance's plot and setting, including details like the exact time period as well as where the events take place. The developers also clarify that you don't have to play A Plague Tale: Innocence or A Plague Tale: Requiem to follow the story.
Esports Impact
GameFreak revealing a game with modern graphics has Pokemon fans frothing for a visual update that likely won't come, but the bigger news came from CoD and the Killer Instinct crew. The next Call of Duty continuing the Black Ops franchise will have a huge impact on the evolving Call of Duty League meta next year.
Invincible VS also solves a big problem in the fighting game esports space: there aren't any good, brutal, combo-heavy games. Mortal Kombat 1 is already dead and there's no sign of Injustice or any other NetherRealm projects on the horizon. 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for releases in fighting game history and every single launch will be focused on insane combos that make tournament play even more hype.