Every Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Leak So Far
Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode has garnered a lot of mixed feelings from the community ever since its announcement. Long-time fans were skeptical about the oversaturation of the genre and hyper-commercialization of other games with battle royale modes, like Fortnite and Call of Duty. However, as more and more Battlefield 6 Battle Royale info got leaked, the consciousness about the mode became more positive among the fans.
Below, we have shared every leaked information about Battlefield 6 Battle Royale that has surfaced so far.
Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Gameplay Leak
Recently, a 12-minute-long gameplay footage of Battlefield 6 Battle Royale had been leaked on the internet. According to the leak and recent announcements from EA, the mode supports 100 players in 25 four-player squads, with flexible class selection at the start of the match. The class selections are locked once the game starts. Players also get access to a limited number of revives and redeployments.
Players will get to choose from four distinct classes, filling the roles of damage dealer, technician, and support or sustain. The leaked gameplay clip showed that players can complete different types of missions while the match goes on, to unlock various powerups like grandes, weapons, and a tank key!
If your squad successfully gets access to a tank, you can drive it all around the map, blasting enemies, while your teammates can board it and use it as a safe transportation or man the guns for some extra firepower. However, driving a tank also makes you a massive target for all the players carrying anti-vehicle weapons.
EA also confirmed on their recently published blog that they have started testing the mode this week, which will heavily incorporate player feedback to polish the gameplay and deliver an experience that stands up to expectations.
While the footage gave us a glimpse of the mayhem that can be wrought in the Battle Royale, EA’s announcement has confirmed that this Battle Royale mode may become the hardest in the market, as the ever-approaching death ring that surrounds the map in this mode is inescapable.
Unlike in Fortnite, where you still get a chance to sprint to safety when outside of the circle, if you get stuck in the death circle in Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale, there will be no escape.
Leaks About Battlefield 6 Battle Royale’s Map and Environment
The BR mode features a massive, dedicated map set in a California-inspired setting with palm trees, sunny skies, and varied points of interest (POIs) like a central mansion, golf course, airfield, and military base.
Leaked footage reveals a coastal area with urban and rural locales, suited for large-scale teamfights. The footage also featured a section where the player travelled the waterways on a boat. While they were riding the boat, the map showed that around 20% of the map is water that you can traverse either by vehicle or by swimming.
This map is very adaptable, according to the EA announcements, players can break entire buildings to make new pathways and cause as much chaos as they want.
Battle Royale Vehicle Leaks
Vehicles are one of the main attractions of Battlefield 6 Battle Royale. The footage showed us how some of the vehicles operate in the game. This includes a motor boat, an armored jeep, and a tank. All of these vehicles can either be found on the map or unlocked through missions. While water and ground vehicles are confirmed, airborne vehicles like fighter jets are a possibility, but nothing is confirmed yet.
Talking about the vehicle balancing, David Sirland, a developer of Battlefield 6, said that they would "Rather have too weak vehicles over too powerful to start,” pointing towards the ongoing tweaks to missile and rocket lock-on timings.
Drop Sequence And Classes For Battlefield 6 Battle Royale
An intro sequence was also leaked of Battlefield 6 Battle Royale, which featured squads jumping from a Chinook helicopter led by one player, unless all the squad members decide to split off. Players select classes and loadouts before the drop, but start with only a pistol. Once the players land, they can scavange for weapons or try to complete certain objectives.
Additional Features and Leaks
Other leaks also hinted at potential new movement-based equipment like ladders, ziplines, and such. One leak showed us a glimpse of Thermal scopes, which can give a skilled player a huge advantage.
The mode is reportedly free-to-play, potentially launching post-October 10, though EA hasn’t confirmed if it’s standalone or part of the main game. So far, everything that has been leaked for the mode has been very positively received by the community, and we think this mode can be quite successful once the game releases.
Esports Impact
Battlefield 6 Battle Royale has the potential to foster an impactful competitive scene. Following the examples set by Fortnite and PUBG, B6 Battle Royale can thrive in Esports Circuits. With the leaks revealing objective-based gameplay, tactical vehicle control, customizable loadout, and class selections, it is very clear that the game has a lot of potential for strategy and meta-building, especially in a professional setting.
With EA confirming that this BP has the potential to be the hardest in the genre, we could only imagine how hype the plays can be once the Esports tournaments starks kicking in.