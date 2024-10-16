Every Bonus Battle in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero: Unlockable Characters and More
Bonus battles are some of the most exciting additions to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as they provide players with opportunities to unlock new characters and experience battles outside of the main story.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has only been out for a week as Dragon Ball fans are looking for answers to gathering some of the game’s most unique items. One of the options available for players is by playing through bonus battles. With right around 37 bonus battles available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, it can be quite confusing deciding where to begin your journey. Here is every bonus battle in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero that players can partake in.
Every bonus battle available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Some bonus battles will be unlocked right at the start as they have default availability for anyone that has picked up Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Meanwhile, others will need unique methods to be unlocked.
Here is every single bonus battle available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Default bonus battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Here are all the bonus battles that you can immediately give a try right when you start playing. Each and every battle will grant you cool things such as extra Player Experience, Zeni, and battle ability items.
These are the 24 bonus battles you will start out with in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero:
- Master’s mentor
- Master Roshi’s Training
- Avenger Returns
- Welcome to Frieza Force!
- Neo Tri-Beam is all powered up like never before!
- Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors
- Stop Android!
- Body Change Turns the Tables
- Tough Love? That’s a heck of a way to train Whis!
- Warrior of Justice, assemble!
- It’s been a while since we had a real fight, Mr. Satan!
- Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!
- Hand over Kakarot!
- Solar Flare Users
- Late-Onset Madness
- For Frieza to acknowledge my strength…
- Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher
- A Difficult Fight: The Search for Representative Member
- Who’s Supersonic Warrior
- Visitor From Another World?!
- Universe’s Strongest Challenger
- To be the best: Beginner
- In Search of Powerful Rivals: Intro
Additional Bonus Battles and their Unlocking Methods
Here are all 13 bonus battles not available at the start and their respective unlocking methods.
- The World Champion, Mr. Satan: Unlock by completing, “It’s been a while since we a had a real fight, Mr. Satan! Bonus battle.
- Who are you Callin’ Number One?!: Complete “Hand Over Kakarot!” bonus battle.
- Saibaman’s Comeback: Complete “The Depths of Despair Again?! Saibaman Defeated” bonus battle.
- The Greatest Saiyan of All: Unlock by Completing “Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors.
- Zamasu’s Greatest Mistake: Unlock by Completing “God vs. God bonus battle.
- God vs. God: Unlock by completing “A Battle of Speed! Defeat Beerus!” bonus battle.
- Sparks Fly at the Evil Strategy Meeting!: Complete the “For Frieza to Acknowledge my Strength…” bonus battle.
- A Battle of Speed! Defeat Beerus!: Unlock by completing the “Tough Love? That’s a heck of a way to train Whis!” bonus battle.
- Mystery Saiyan: Unlock by completing “The Greatest Saiyan of All” bonus battle.
- Defiance in the Face of Despair! Gohan vs. Android: Complete “Stop, Android!” bonus battle.
- To be the Best Intermediate: Complete the beginner version of this bonus battle.
- To be the Best Advanced: Complete the Intermediate version of this bonus battle.
- In Search of Powerful Rivals: Conclusion: Unlock by completing intro version of this bonus battle.
Which bonus battles unlock characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Some of the bonus battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero unlock playable characters upon completion. To make things easier, here are the bonus battles that unlock characters and who they unlock. In total, 12 bonus battles will unlock a new playable character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which means you will need to complete these missions to collect all 181 characters.
- Avenger Returns: Unlock Turles
- Welcome to Frieza Force!: Unlock Frieza Force Soldier
- Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before!: Unlock Roasie
- Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors: Unlock Caulifla
- Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!: Unlock Hirudegarn
- The Greatest Saiyan of All: Unlock Super Gogeta
- Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher: Unlock Bergamo
- A Difficult Fight: The Search for Representative Member: Unlock Janemba
- Zamasu’s Great Mistake: Unlock Bardock
- Who’s Supersonic Warrior: Unlock Kakunsa
- Defiance in the Face of Despair Gohan vs. Android: Unlock Future Gohan
- To Be the Best Advanced: Unlock Evil Majiin Buu
