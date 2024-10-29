Every Ginyu Force Member Ranked in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
The Ginyu Force is one of the most iconic Dragon Ball villains despite its short-lived tenure in the series. In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, its reign of terror is stronger than ever.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features the biggest roster in the Dragon Ball series as players can choose between 181 characters to battle one another. One, or should I say five, of the characters that have been a constant fan-favorite for many Dragon Ball players is the Ginyu Force. Each boasts its signature pose and color to form a transcendent team pose that has become a cultural phenomenon. So, let’s rank each member of the Ginyu Force.
Here are all five Ginyu Force members ranked within Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, their Destruction Point totals, and how to maximize their skill set.
Guldo: Two Destruction Points
Guldo is a fun character that only costs two Destruction Points to add to your team. While he certainly is no Yajirobe (pre-Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Nerf), Guldo is a suitable option to add to any Ranked team. His telekinetic abilities provide solid damage, which is great at maintaining distance between yourself and your opponent.
However, Guldo is at the bottom of this rankings list because he is incredibly slow at melee. You will struggle to land attacks on opponents with five or more Destruction Points and you will often find yourself overpowered in combat. While you may be able to land the occasional special attack, you will find yourself struggling to do any meaningful damage to higher DP characters.
Recoome: Three Destruction Points
From this point onward, every other Ginyu Force member has extremely strong character strengths, and it truly becomes dependent on what you prefer. That being said, Recoome finds himself at number four because his strengths don’t translate as well to the current meta in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero compared to the other three members. That is because Recoome’s primary strength is his defense and high health, which are truly elite in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. As a three-cost Destruction Point character, Recoome is an amazing option for players wanting to opt for a more defensive approach to Ranked as he will be able to withstand numerous hits from opponents.
However, Reecome’s attack will barely do any damage to opponents as his attacks are both slow and weak. That is something that just does not translate well to the meta of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which is heavily reliant on dealing quick bursts of damage in melee range.
Jeice: Three Destruction Points
Jeice is right in the middle of the Ginyu Force member rankings as he is a good blend of every criterion on this list. He is serviceable at melee ranges, has strong special attacks, and has a good amount of health that makes him a strong choice for a three Destruction Point cost character. In short, Jeice is a really great character to pick up if you need a three-cost option to round out your team.
What prevents Jeice from being placed higher on this list is the strength of his other two Ginyu Force teammates. Jeice doesn’t have any unique gimmicks nor does he have a specific skillset that he excels at. Jeice is just good at everything, which makes him an amazing glue piece to any ranked team in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. However, he doesn’t have anything that is truly unique, though his Crusher Ball move is aesthetically great as it looks like a red Spirit Bomb.
Still, Jeice is a great choice as a three-cost character and does everything fine.
Ginyu: Three Points
Most people would have expected the Captain of the Ginyu Force to be listed as number one and if this list were based on total strength, Ginyu would have been number one on this list. However, what has Ginyu missing out on the number one spot on this Ginyu Force ranking list is his cost of four Destruction Points.
Still, the fact that Ginyu still finds himself at number two on a list where he has the highest total cost is very impressive, and a large part of that comes from his special attack. Ginyu’s special attack allows him to swap bodies with his opponent and take over all of their health. So if Ginyu is on the brink of death and his opponent is at full health, the opponent will suddenly find themselves down on their last breath. That alone is one of the most powerful abilities in the game, as it is an amazing counter to players wanting to grab the highest Destruction Point characters. The only issue with this is that it is an ability that can be difficult to land. If you miss it, then you are in for a whirlwind of attacks coming your way.
Burter: Three Points
Ginyu is the strongest overall member of the Ginyu Force. However, what puts Burter ahead of his captain are his extremely fast melee attacks and his lower Destruction Point cost. Burter only costs three Destruction Points to use in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which puts him in a unique tier of characters that are extremely great at taking out multiple enemies on an opponent's team.
Burter works extremely well with the current playstyle of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which is to primarily deal damage through melee attacks. He is incredibly fast and the actual startup to his attacks are some of the fastest in the entire game. If the meta were to change away from melee attacking and switch to characters prioritizing range, Burter would likely fall to number two on this list to Ginyu. However, in the current state of the game, Burter’s strengths are very difficult to withstand as the speed of his moves is flustering even for the most experienced Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero player.
