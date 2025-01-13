Every Major Change From SMITE To SMITE 2 — Map, Items, & God Changes
SMITE 2 is going free-to-play on January 14, bringing many changes with it as it transitions from a closed alpha to an open beta. The successor to basically the only MOBA to succeed alongside the big two (League of Legends and Dota 2) is highly anticipated by longtime fans of SMITE and players potentially bored of the other two MOBAs and looking for something new to try.
When developing a game like SMITE 2, the developers need to implement enough changes that a new title feels warranted. Without implementing so many changes, the sequel loses the original title's core fan base and feels like it was made for a completely different audience entirely.
What Is Different From SMITE 1 To SMITE 2?
Titan Forge Games has looked to "evolve and refine" not "reinvent" core aspects of SMITE's design going from SMITE 1 to SMITE 2. Including, literally every single change from SMITE 1 to SMITE 2 would be impractical; let's take a look at the different categories of changes and then dive into each one deeper. Here's every category of change from SMITE 1 to SMITE 2:
- General UX/UI
- Monetization
- Gods
- Conquest
- Aspects
- General Gameplay
General UX/UI
SMITE 2's biggest justification for existing is that it upgrades SMITE from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 5. There are plenty of reasons why updating to a new engine is a big deal, but in terms of the user experience and user interface, SMITE 2's improvements come in the form of cleaner and more understandable information.
For example, there are more options for filtering Gods which includes the ability to sort them by role. Another example would be SMITE 2's general art direction and style for its HUD elements.
This is an area where fans may end up being more split. SMITE 2's UI and HUD are much more modern in their design. The art direction is more tame, and the UI focuses more on black with the SMITE golden flair. SMITE 1's UI and HUD are much more dated, obviously, but have a stronger emphasis on showcasing a more original and unique aesthetic for SMITE. Which one's better really comes down to personal preference.
Monetization
This section will be brief. Currently, it's unknown exactly how SMITE 2's monetization will work. There are God skins that players can purchase with premium gems directly, but it's currently unknown what other forms of monetization will exist.
Gods
Gods are where we see the most substantial amount of differences between SMITE 1 and SMITE 2. For starters, there are a lot fewer Gods in SMITE 2. At the launch of the open beta on January 14, SMITE 2 will have 45 Gods available to play. SMITE 1 has 130 Gods at this point.
Most Gods in SMITE 2 are Gods returning from SMITE 1. The plan is to eventually have every God from SMITE 1 be playable in SMITE 2. That will take time, of course, especially because not every God is simply making its way over to SMITE 2 from SMITE 1 exactly as they are in SMITE 1.
Plenty of Gods in SMITE 2 have had their abilities augmented or adjusted to work in a slightly different way from how they did in SMITE 1 in an attempt to make them better than they were in their old version. Examples being Ymir being able to move while casting his frontal slam or Anubis being able to move while casting his conal breath ability.
On top of the old Gods returning, there are also new Gods making their debut in SMITE 2, such as Hecate and Mordred. One of the biggest downsides of SMITE 2's Gods is that many players will just not be able to play their favorite God for a while. It seems mostly random which Gods get brought back. The goal is to eventually get them all, but the order seems random.
There's no way of knowing who is coming back and when. Some players will unfortunately just have to wait a while before their favorite SMITE 1 God is playable in SMITE 2.
Conquest
Conquest is the premier mode of SMITE. It's the classic MOBA three lane style. Naturally, the developers have looked to evolve conquest in a way that takes it to new levels. They've done this with new layout changes, jungle camps, jungle boss items, and all-new "breakables."
The layout of the map has been altered to have fewer island walls that allow for more natural and less confusing navigation through the jungle. They've added new XP camps in the sidelanes to provide an additional means of safely farming. There is a new cyclops camp that drops a vision ward (consumable) when defeated. There is a new scorpion camp that drops the "Eye of the Jungle" consumable when defeated. This item will ping the location of all enemies on the map once.
One significant change is to the Fire Giant. Upon defeat, the Fire Giant will now drop the "Obsidian Dagger" that deals 500 true damage to the user instantly but grants 20% more damage and attack speed for 6 seconds. If the 500 true damage from the dagger kills the user, they will be revived at that spot with full health, and the duration of the damage and attack speed buff will be doubled.
There are breakables in the jungle which grant things when run into. There are currently Jars of Gold near the Gold Fury that reward gold. Fragments of Power near the Fire Giant and Healing Wisps throughout the jungle.
The new conquest map currently has an Arthurian theme to its art direction.
Aspects
Aspects are an entirely new feature to SMITE 2. They function similarly to facets from Dota 2. Before each game, after selecting a God, the player can decide to enable their God's Aspect or not. This Aspect will alter the way one or more of the God's abilities function. This allows for different playstyles to form.
An example would be The Morrigan. Her aspect makes it so that she no longer gains Stealth when she creates a clone, but can reactivate the ability to swap places with her clone. This is a potentially playstyle altering change that the player can opt into that grants a typically slower and less mobile mage the ability to be more mobile around the map.
Currently, only 20 of the 45 Gods in the beta have Aspects, but more will be added over time.
General Gameplay
There are so many more things in SMITE 2 that weren't in SMITE 1. There are active items now that focus more on having a powerful on-use ability rather than just being a stat stick. There are jungle brushes on certain parts of the map that function very similarly to how they do in League of Legends.
Teleporters are on the outside of each side lane that will teleport the player to the other side of the map. These teleporters can be used in creative ways to set up ganks and bring overwhelming numbers to a side lane quickly. There is CC Buffering; which means if the player is CC'd while casting a spell, they will finish casting that spell.
