Every New Wreckfest 2 Course Ranked
The four courses in Wreckfest 2 each have unique twists and turns that make them enjoyable and challenging for racers to drive on.
Early access of the game was released where racers have four courses to pick from with more lined up to be included when the game is widely released later. Here are the courses to drive on:
- Scrapyard
- Speedway
- Savolax Sandpit
- Testing Grounds
Each course will present different challenges depending on the conditions of the road as well as the difficulty of the turns. Despite it being early access, there is a little bit for everyone to drive on to hold their appetites until the full release.
Which courses are the best ones to drive? Here is the full ranking of all of them:
Top Wreckfest 2 Courses Ranked
1. Scrapyard
"Winding through the heart of a scrapyard, this unforgiving industrial labyrinth demands split-second decisions as you navigate around towering stacks of discarded cars well beyond their date of expiration."
Scrapyard is the definition of what fans come to expect when playing Wreckfest 2. Forget the traditional races fans see in NASCAR. It's messy roads ready for head-on collisions and wrecks everywhere.
There are plenty of turns around the course and intersections that make it easy for the hits to come. It offers debris off the road that gives plenty of opportunities to collide with scraps and tires on the road. Derbies are a trip as the course makes it easy to knock the vehicles off the road and into other cars out of commission.
2. Savolax Sandpit
"This high-speed dash through a derelict open-pit mine offers many challenging corners and rapid elevation changes guaranteed to test even the most dare-devil of racers."
Get a taste of both worlds on the dirt and paved roads with Savolax Sandpit. There are two races to pick from: main circuit and main circuit reverse. Regardless of which one racers pick, the paths will be long and winding for them.
These are the longest races in the game. Racers will go back and forth between dirt and paved tracks with plenty of turns to work through. Gamers might get lost in the incredible scenery while getting smashed by the other vehicles, as this is the best-looking track that will be fun for racers to drive.
3. Speedway
"Featuring banked turns and perfect for blistering speed and bone-crushing crashes, Speedway features both oval and Figure 8 racing layouts as well as demolition derby arena and it's perfect for both heavy-hitting destruction racing as well as demolition derbies."
If gamers are looking for a more traditional course to drive on, Speedway will, in some ways, have that, in keeping with the spirit of what makes Wreckfest 2 great. This course offers three challenges: Speedway Race, Derby, and Figure 8. It has the most variety of courses in the game but can be somewhat limited in direction except for Figure 8.
The roads are paved and easy for racers to drive on, but that won't prevent the competition from colliding with anything. Utilizing the walls will help throw each vehicle off the top of the competition.
4. Testing Grounds
"The ultimate playground for vehicular destruction."
There's no racing in the Testing Grounds. It's all about smashing vehicles that get in a racer's way. This course offers all kinds of different roads and loops that will keep drivers on their toes. There isn't any limitation to racers' imagination as to what kind of chaos the roads in this course can supply.
The limited ability to do derbies makes this fun for only a good while before you want to jump to another course to race. Otherwise, for those playing the game and just hitting anything that moves, this is the perfect course to drive on.
Esports Impact
The early access will give racers a small taste of the game's full potential. It's more about showing off the graphics and improved game mechanics to make it more realistic. However, getting a feel for the roads will make racers more successful when they participate in multiplayer modes and find the best ways to knock the competition off the race path.
