Every Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Leaked Early, With One Exception
- A more detailed list of Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution leaks dropped.
- One previously listed Pokémon is no longer featured.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A made a surprise appearance at the final Nintendo Switch 1 Direct to show off more features. However, while that was happening, even more information about the game’s new slate of Mega Evolutions may have also been leaking.
An incomplete list of Mega Evolutions that might be featured in Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaked over the weekend, revealing more than 20 plausible species potentially getting access to the mechanic. That list looks a little more concrete now and features additional design information for a handful of those Pokémon—and one major exclusion.
Every Leaked Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A - Full List
Over the last several days, the number 27 has been floating around when talking about leaked Mega Pokémon in Legends: Z-A. Multiple sources reported this, including some pretty reliable leakers from the past, though it appears outdated now.
According to a few different sources, something changed in the version of the game some of the leaks have been coming from. Now, instead of 27 Megas, there are only 26 that can “reliably” be reported on, with the cut coming in the form of the previously leaked Mega Zeraora.
Even with that cut, we still have an early list of every leaked Mega Evolution in Legends: Z-A, including some additional details shared about potential designs we haven’t seen anything about yet.
- Clefable
- Victreebel
- Starmie
- Dragonite
- Meganium
- Feraligatr
- Skarmory
- Froslass
- Emboar
- Excadrill
- Scollipede
- Scrafty
- Eelektross
- Chandelure
- Chesnaught
- Delphox
- Greninja
- Pyroar
- Malamar
- Dragalge
- Hawlucha
- Floette (Eternal)
- Barbaracle
- Zygarde
- Drampa
- Falinks
Eelektross and Malamar are the only new additions from the previous Mega Evolution leaks, and appear to be the final new Mega that will be leaked from the current build being used for these info dumps.
Some additional information about some of the Mega Evolutions was also shared regarding things like typing or appearances. Here is a documented list of those descriptions.
- Mega Starmie: Retains its Water/Psychic typing and will look similar to the original with longer legs.
- Mega Dragonite: Incorporates some design elements from Dragonair back into its look, with two wings on its head, shoulders, and heels, with a blue orb on its tail.
- Mega Feraligatr: Listed as “underwhelming” as the main thing to change is the design of its head, which may be closer to that of a Totodile.
- Mega Emboar: Will include a design taking inspiration from ancient Chinese soldiers and their armor.
- Mega Chesnaught: Now has orange accents, a crown, and trades in some of its spikes for shields and a cape to appear more “regal.”
- Mega Delphox: Hovers on a new broom and replaces its flaming wand with additional brooms that have flames on the end.
- Mega Greninja: Will feature a darker set of colors and hang from a giant shuriken upsidown.
- Mega Pyroar: Will feature a taller mane and more emphasis on that part of its design.
- Mega Malamar: It appears Mega Malamar will have a slimmer, more elegant appearance than its original design.
- Mega Falinks: Think Voltron or a Power Rangers Mega Zord made up of Falinks with a sword and shield on either arm.
Of course, as with any leaks, all of this information is unconfirmed and you should take it lightly until we see these Mega Pokémon shown off in full. It is even more important to remain skeptical as there have been several changes to this list and other leaks.
Notably, this final list also shows that Pokémon from Unova and Kalos take up a majority of the list. It doesn’t mean much right now, but if a Gen V remake is coming at some point shortly, perhaps Megas won’t be going away after Legends: Z-A.
What Happened to the Leaked Mega Zeraora?
It appears Mega Zeraora was cut from whatever unfinished build of Pokémon Legends: Z-A the leakers claim to have access to. That does not mean the Pokémon won’t eventually appear, though its removal from these leaks might mean it won’t be featured in the base game.
Mega Zeraora was one of the first new Mega Pokémon leaked alongside Mega Zygarde back in October’s Tera Leak.
If The Pokémon Company and Game Freak decide to actually release paid DLC for Legends: Z-A that adds new story content or includes post-launch Mega Evolutions in a similar way to 7-Star Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet, maybe it will find its way back into the game instead of being lost forever.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Esports Meta Impact
Cutting Mega Zeraora, if you can call leaked content cutting that, this list of Mega Pokémon definitely still has relevance to competitive battles.
Every Pokémon that can Mega Evolve becomes a potential powerhouse with increased stats, new abilities, and updated moves. That means already solid Pokémon like Dragonite, Skarmory, Excadrill, Greninja, and more will only improve as meta threats if they actually get Megas.
This selection of Mega Evolutions, if the leaks are accurate, will specifically provide Pokémon that might be overlooked for stronger Pokémon normally a boost. Take Eelektross for example.
Eelektross is a totally solid Pokémon when you are playing through a game’s story, but it falls off dramatically in high-level battles despite having a varied move pool and great typing. That is mostly because it only has decent stats, and getting a Mega Evolution could give it more focus as a specialized attacker rather than a mediocre mixed option.
Obviously, this is all dependent on whether Legends: Z-A will have multiplayer battles at all, though we should see new and old Mega Pokémon alike usable in competitive play through Pokémon Champions at some point in the near future.