Every Riot Esport Joins the Esports World Cup — TFT, Valorant, League of Legends Reveal
League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics have previously appeared in the Esports World Cup, but it seems a new title may join the 2025 roster. A fresh announcement indicates that VALORANT will be an Esports World Cup 2025 title. In addition, the EWC is partnering with Riot Games for a three-year venture. Here's everything we know about the Riot Games and Esports World Cup Championship including how Riot Games' titles will integrate into EWC tournaments and how it will affect Riot Games' competitive circuits.
What Is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It includes prestigious tournaments for 25 titles in addition to game and technology-focused celebrations. The event has one of the largest prize pools in esports history (over 60 million USD in 2024) and was founded in 2024 by the Esports World Cup Foundation which the Saudi Arabian government invests in.
The Esports World Cup reported over 500 million viewers for last year's online events and over 2.6 million in-person visitors. Big-name esports organizations including LOUD, Cloud 9, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Karmine Corp are involved in the EWC club system, where teams can qualify for the competition. In 2024, over 200 esports clubs and over 1,500 esports athletes participated.
The 2025 Esports World Cup will occur from June to August 2025.
Esports World Cup 2025 Partners With Riot Games
The Esports World Cup has previously built rapport with Riot Games as League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics served as official games in the 2024 Esports World Cup. Riot Games' Esports Hall of Fame member Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok even made an appearance at the event with T1. According to the EWC, over 12.5 million viewers tuned in to watch T1's victory in the competition. Meanwhile, Wolves Esports narrowly defeated T1 in the EWC's Teamfight Tactics portion with Li “LiShao” Chengyu leading the way.
On February 10 2025, the Esports World Cup made an announcement: the 2025 EWC will begin a three-year partnership with development studio Riot Games. The company is responsible for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and VALORANT, which are some of the most popular and influential esports titles in history.
Alongside an official press statement, the EWC released a video on its official YouTube channel. The post features influential creators like League of Legends streamer star Tyler1. It also includes references to well-known esports figures such as VALORANT pro Boostio.
This partnership arrives shortly after the Esports World Cup's similar three-year venture with Japanese developer SNK on January 6 2025. The decision also added SNK's unreleased game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to the 2025 EWC lineup.
What Does the Esports World Cup and Riot Games Partnership Mean?
League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics have already appeared at EWC events, but with VALORANT's addition, the trifecta of Riot Games' most competitive titles is complete.
In addition, the EWC will officially partner with the VALORANT Champions Tour, Riot Games' League of Legends esports circuit and Riot Games' 2025 TFT competitive season. This partnership will officially begin at VALORANT's Masters Bangkok 2025 event kickoff on February 20. According to an official press release, "the collaboration will feature EWC in-broadcast activations at LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT global LAN events."
Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said in a release:
“Riot Games has shaped the cultural impact of competitive gaming, transforming esports into a global entertainment force ... With League of Legends’ iconic World Championship- which continues to set new standards for immersive experiences, VALORANT’s cultural collaborations, and Teamfight Tactics’ community-driven events, Riot has pioneered an ecosystem far beyond competition. By bringing these titles to the Esports World Cup, we are not just celebrating elite gameplay - we are, together, expanding esports as a global entertainment movement, creating deeper connections with fans across gaming, music, and digital culture.”
Will Riot Games Still Host its Individual Game Esports Circuits?
Yes, Riot Games will still host its individual game tournaments, including the VALORANT Champions Tour, the Tactician's Crown and the League of Legends World Championship. These events' 2025 seasons are already well underway, and the Esports World Cup has stated in the release that the EWC will occur alongside and appear as a sponsor in VCT, TFT and LoL esports events.