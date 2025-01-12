Every The War Within Season 2 Tier Set Explained
World of Warcraft: The War Within season one is coming to a close relatively soon and that means a new major patch is just around the corner. A new World of Warcraft season will bring with it many things, including a brand new tier set for every spec in the game.
Season 2 of The War Within will take players right into the Undermine to deal with the humorous shenanigans of the various goblin cartels. The new set-bonuses are mildly themed around goblins. Let's take a look at each tier set coming in TWW Season 2.
Disclaimer: The War Within Season 2 has not launched yet and all these tier sets are still subject to change.
What Changes Are Being Made To Tier Sets In Season 2 of The War Within?
RNG is the name of the game in The War Within Season 2. Blizzard is changing how tier sets function and rather than every 2-set bonus being unique to each spec, they've made generic 2-set bonuses based on the three roles in the game.
The Tank 2-Set Bonus
The tank 2-set bonus is that each time the player takes damage, there is a chance that a major defensive ability becomes active for a few seconds. This does not incur the abilities cooldown.
Here is the Vengeance Demon Hunter 2-set bonus as an example: "Each time you take damage you have a chance to cast Metamorphosis for 4 sec and gain Luck of the Draw! which increases your damage dealt by 15% for 10 sec."
The Healer 2-Set Bonus
The healer 2-set bonus is that casting healing spells has a chance to apply "Insurance!" to the target. "Insurance!" is a heal-over-time effect that will be consumed and do a burst of instant healing if the player with it drops below an HP% threshold.
Here is the Restoration Druid 2-set bonus as an example: "Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (1000% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (480% of Spell power)."
The DPS 2-Set Bonus
The DPS 2-set bonus is that every time the player uses a spell or ability, there is a chance that the player-activated "Winning Streak!" — which serves as a damage buff to some core abilities.
Here is the Feral Druid 2-set bonus as an example: "Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Ferocious Bite, Rip, and Primal Wrath by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Ferocious Bite, Rip, and Primal Wrath have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!"
Tanks
Below will be the set bonuses for each tank spec. They're all cut from the same cloth with the 2-set bonus being RNG damage reduction and the 4-set bonus being something that happens during "Luck of the Draw!"
Blood Death Knight
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to cast Icebound Fortitude for 4 sec and gain Luck of the Draw! which increases your damage dealt by 15% for 10 sec.
- 4-Set: Luck of the Draw! has 2 sec increased duration. While Luck of the Draw! is active, Death Strike costs 2 less Runic Power and can strike up to 15 additional nearby enemy.
Vengeance Demon Hunter
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to cast Metamorphosis for 4 sec and gain Luck of the Draw! which increases your damage dealt by 15% for 10 sec.
- 4-Set: The Hunt has a high chance to refresh its cooldown when you gain Luck of the Draw!
Guardian Druid
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to activate Luck of the Draw! causing you to cast Survival Instincts for 4.0 sec. Your damage done is increased by 15% for 8 sec after Luck of the Draw! activates.
- 4-Set: After you gain Luck of the Draw! your next 10 Druid abilities cast another Druid ability at 125% effectiveness.
The Guardian Druid 4-set bonus has the potential to be fun, but in terms of being genuinely good, it probably won't be.
Brewmaster Monk
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to activate Luck of the Draw! causing you to cast Fortifying Brew for 6.0 sec. Your damage done is increased by 15% for 8 sec after Luck of the Draw! activates.
- 4-Set: When you gain Luck of the Draw!, your next 2 casts of Blackout Kick deal 150% increased damage and incur a 2.0 sec reduced cooldown.
Protection Paladin
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to activate Luck of the Draw! causing you to cast Guardian of Ancient Kings for 4.0 sec. Your damage done is increased by 15% for 10 sec after Luck of the Draw! activates.
- 4-Set: While you have Luck of the Draw! Shield of the Righteous refunds 1-3 Holy Power and extends the duration of Luck of the Draw! by 0.5 sec, up to 10 sec.
Protection Warrior
- 2-Set: Each time you take damage you have a chance to cast Shield Wall for 4.0 sec and gain Luck of the Draw!, which increases your damage dealt by 15% for 10 sec.
- 4-Set: During Luck of the Draw! Shield Slam's chance to critically strike is increased by 50% and its critical strikes reduce the cooldown of Shield Charge by 6.0 sec.
Healers
Below are all the healer tier sets for season of The War Within. Much like the tank sets, they're all effectively rehashing the same idea over and over again.
Restoration Druid
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (1000% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (480% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: Lifebloom's bloom has a 30% chance to apply Insurance! to its target for 10 sec. When Insurance! is consumed or removed, it leaves a missing Rejuvenation, Regrowth, or Wild Growth heal over time effect for 15 sec on its target.
Preservation Evoker
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (900% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (350% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: Verdant Embrace always grants Insurance! to you and your target for 6 sec and its cooldown is reduced by 4.0 sec.
Mistweaver Monk
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (612.5% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (294% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: Casting Renewing Mist applies Insurance! for 6 sec. The healing of Insurance! is increased by up to 50% in proportion to the coverage Renewing Mist has on you and up to 10 allies.
Holy Paladin
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (797% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (315% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: Divine Toll applies Insurance! to allies it heals for 8 sec. Divine Toll's cooldown is reduced by 1.0 sec each time you spend Holy Power.
Discipline Priest
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (1828% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (877.5% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: When your Power Word: Shield is completely absorbed on an ally, they are granted Insurance! at 40% effectiveness. Allies with your Insurance! or absorption effects receive 15% increased healing from you.
Holy Priest
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (1828% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (877.5% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: Holy Word: Serenity and Holy Word: Sanctify apply Insurance! for 10 sec to one target while Apotheosis is active. Your healing is increased by 1% for each Insurance! active on allies.
Restoration Shaman
- 2-Set: Your healing spells have a chance to apply Insurance! to their targets that heals them for (1200% of Spell power) over 15 sec. Insurance! is consumed if an ally drops below 40% health to heal them for (500% of Spell power).
- 4-Set: When you cast [Surging Totem / Healing Rain], [Surging Totem: 2 / 1] ally in the radius [Surging Totem: have / has] Insurance! applied to them. When Insurance! is consumed, your next Chain Heal, Healing Surge, or Healing Wave is increased by [Surging Totem: 10 / 10]%.
DPS
There is a bit more variety in the DPS tier set bonuses, but not a lot, and still nothing like what they usually are.
Frost Death Knight
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Frost Strike and Glacial Advance by 4% stacking up to 5 times. Obliterate has a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: Winning Streak! stacks 3 additional times. While on a Winning Streak!, your Frost Strike and Glacial Advance have a chance to cast Frostscythe at 50% effectiveness. Frostscythe now also benefits from Winning Streak!
Unholy Death Knight
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Death Coil and Epidemic by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Death Coil and Epidemic have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: Casting Dark Transformation grants up to, 10 stacks of Winning Streak! and while Dark Transformation is active the effectiveness of Winning Streak! is increased by 100% and no longer has a chance to reset.
Havoc Demon Hunter
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Blade Dance and Chaos Strike by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Blade Dance and Chaos Strike have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: Winning Streak! persists for 7 sec after being removed by Blade Dance or Chaos Strike.
Entering demon form sacrifices all Winning Streak! stacks to gain 1% critical strike chance per stack consumed. Lasts 15 sec.
Balance Druid
- 2-Set: Your damaging spells have a chance to hit a Jackpot!, growing a Wild Mushroom at a nearby enemy's location at 100% effectiveness. Casting Celestial Alignment or Incarnation: Chosen of Elune always hits a Jackpot!.
- 4-Set: Starfall and Starsurge damage against targets affected by your Wild Mushroom's damage over time effect is increased by 20%.
Feral Druid
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Ferocious Bite, Rip, and Primal Wrath by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Ferocious Bite, Rip, and Primal Wrath have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When you consume Apex Predator's Craving, become a Big Winner, dealing (250% of Attack power) Physical damage to Apex Predator's primary target and increasing the damage of your periodic effects by 8% for 6 sec.
Augmentation Evoker
- 2-Set: Your damaging spells have a chance to hit a Jackpot!, causing an Upheveal at 100% effectiveness that does not knock enemies up. Casting Breath of Eons always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Your Upheavals have a 100% chance to grant Essence Burst. Eruptions cast with Essence Burst deal 25% increased damage.
Devastation Evoker
- 2-Set: Your damaging spells have a chance to hit a Jackpot!, launching a Shattering Star at 3 nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness. Casting Dragonrage always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Casting Shattering Star or hitting a Jackpot! increases the damage of your next empower spell by 20%, stacking up to 2 times.
Beast Mastery Hunter
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that fires a Barbed Shot at 200% effectiveness. Casting Bestial Wrath always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Hitting a Jackpot! infuses your pet with a mutagen, causing its auto-attacks to deal (51.8304% of Attack power) Nature damage to its target and up to 5 enemies within 10 yds for 10 sec. Mutagenic attacks reduce the cooldown of Bestial Wrath by 1.0 sec.
Marksmanship Hunter
- 4-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that increases your auto shot damage by 200% and reduces the time between auto shots by 0.5 sec for 10 sec. Casting Trueshot always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Consuming Lock and Load also fires an Explosive Shot at 200% effectiveness.
Survival Hunter
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Wildfire Bomb by 3% stacking up to 6 times.
Wildfire Bomb has a 15% chance to end your Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When your Winning Streak! ends, your next Kill Command deals 200% additional damage and generates 3 stacks of Tip of the Spear.
Arcane Mage
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a small chance to hit a Jackpot! granting you Clearcasting and 8% increased spell damage for 12 sec. Casting Touch of the Magi always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: When you hit a Jackpot!, you also gain Aether Attunement at 100% effectiveness.
Fire Mage
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! reducing the cooldown of Combustion by 3 sec. Casting Combustion always hits a Jackpot! at 200% increased effectiveness.
- 4-Set: When you hit a Jackpot! your damage is increased by 15% for 7 sec. If you would gain Jackpot! from Combustion the duration is increased by 100%.
Frost Mage
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that fires a Frostbolt Volley dealing [(124.74% of Spell power) * 5] damage to your primary target and (124.74% of Spell power) damage to up to 8 additional targets. Casting Icy Veins always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Icy Veins causes you to hit a Jackpot! at 100% effectiveness every 10 sec for 30 sec.
Windwalker Monk:
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Rising Sun Kick and Spinning Crane Kick by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Rising Sun Kick and Spinning Crane Kick have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: Fists of Fury applies 1 stack of Winning Streak! when cast and when finished channeling completely. The damage of your next Fists of Fury is increased by 5% per stack when Winning Streak! is removed.
Your Winning Streak! is always removed once it reaches max stacks.
Retribution Paladin
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Templar's Verdict and Divine Storm by 2% stacking up to 10 times. Spending Holy Power on damaging abilities has a 12% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When you lose your Winning Streak! you get the last Holy Power spent back, and for 4.0 you cannot lose Holy Power and the damage of your your Holy Power abilities are increased by 10%.
Shadow Priest
- 2-Set: Your damaging spells have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that fires a Void Bolt at an enemy at 200% effectiveness. Casting Dark Ascension or Void Eruption always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Hitting a Jackpot! grants you 5.0 seconds of Power Infusion. Mind Blast and Void Bolt deal 15% increased damage while Power Infusion is active.
Assassination Rogue
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Envenom, Rupture, and Crimson Tempest by 3% stacking up to 10 times. Envenom, Rupture, and Crimson Tempest have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When you would lose Winning Streak!, you have a chance to instead gain maximum stacks of Winning Streak! for 4s. These cannot be removed and have 30% additional effect while immune to removal.
Outlaw Rogue
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Dispatch by 6% stacking up to 5 times. Dispatch has a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: Roll the Bones has a 12% increased chance of granting additional combat enhancements and also applies 1 stack of Winning Streak! for each combat enhancement granted.
Stacks applied by Roll the Bones can exceed the normal Winning Streak! maximum of 5.
Subtlety Rogue
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Eviscerate, Secret Technique, and Black Powder by3% stacking up to 10 times. Eviscerate, Secret Technique, and Black Powder have a 15% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: While Shadow Dance is active, you cannot lose Winning Streak!, gain an additional stack of Winning Streak! each time you would gain one, and deal an additional 6% Shadow Damage per Winning Streak! stack.
Elemental Shaman
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that summons a [Storm Elemental: Storm / Fire] Elemental for 8.0 sec. Casting Ascendance always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: When you summon or extend your [Storm Elemental: Storm / Fire] Elemental, your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, [Tempest: Tempest]and Lava Burst deal 20% increased damage for 8 sec.
Enhancement Shaman
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of your Stormstrike, Crash Lightning, and Lava Lash by 5%, up to 25%. Spending Maelstrom Weapon has a 15.0% chance to remove Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When you gain a stack of Winning Streak!, the cooldown of Doom Winds is reduced by 2.0 sec. When Winning Streak! is removed, the cooldown of Doom Winds is reduced by 1.0 sec for each Maelstrom Weapon spent.
Affliction Warlock
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that increases your haste by 12% for 12 sec. Casting Summon Darkglare always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Hitting a Jackpot! also increases the damage of Unstable Affliction by 50% and causes Unstable Affliction to spread to up to 3 targets within 40 yds for 12 sec.
Demonology Warlock
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that summons a Dreadstalker at 165% effectiveness. Casting Summon Demonic Tyrant always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Casting Hand of Gul'dan causes your active Dreadstalkers to cast Dreadbite at 50% effectiveness. This damage is increased by 10% for each Soul Shard spent on Hand of Gul'dan.
Destruction Warlock
- 2-Set: Your spells and abilities have a chance to hit a Jackpot! that fires a flurry of 12 Demonfire bolts at 200% effectiveness. Casting Summon Infernal always hits a Jackpot!
- 4-Set: Hitting a Jackpot! increases your Mastery by 3% and your spells gain maximum benefit from Mastery: Chaotic Energies for 10 sec.
Arms Warrior
- 2-Set: Your abilities have a chance to begin a Winning Streak!, increasing the damage of your Mortal Strike and Cleave by 2%, stacking up to 10 times. Overpower has a 15% chance to end your Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When your Winning Streak! ends Overpower deals 20% additional damage and recharges 75% faster for 2 sec per stack of Winning Streak! you had.
Fury Warrior
- 2-Set: Your abilities have a chance to start a Winning Streak! increasing the damage of Rampage by 2%, stacking up to 10 times.
Rampage has a 15% chance to end your Winning Streak!
- 4-Set: When you gain a stack of Winning Streak! you have an even chance to either cause your next Bloodthirst to deal 15% increased damage and have 25% increased chance to critically strike or cause your next Raging Blow to deal 15% increased damage and generate 2 additional Rage.
What These Changes Mean For Tier Sets Moving Forward?
It's easy to see what Blizzard's design philosophy for these tier sets is. It's also easy to feel like it's rushed developers cutting corners and reusing the same few buffs over and over again instead of designing interesting and compelling spec specific set bonuses.
Player reception has ranged from outright angry to cautiously optimistic or curious. How they actually work in game, only time will tell.
*The above video is timestamped at the part about the new tier sets*