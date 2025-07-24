Every VTuber that Left VShojo After Ironmouse
When ironmouse quit VShojo and discussed the fact that the agency owed her funds and withheld charity donations, she opened the door for other creators and artists to share their own stories about the company. Now, a majority of VShojo’s talent have left the company, with many providing reasons for their departure.
Even now, with VShojo officially shutting down following a statement from CEO Justin “Gunrun” Ignacio, there are still many questions left unanswered.
VShojo's Downfall - Which VTubers Left and Why
In her announcement video, ironmouse confirmed she was leaving VShojo effective immediately, sharing that the company had misled her and alleging that it was withholding funds from her while also failing to pay out more than $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. Over the next 24 hours, this led to a massive backlash against the VTuber agency, with the remaining talent speaking out.
Just days after ironmouse’s statements, VShojo has crumbled as all of the remaining VTubers under the agency’s banner have left, barring one name left. Some streamers left before mouse’s video went public, and others were already in the process of quitting, too.
That is all moot now, as VShojo's CEO announced that the company would be fully shutting down and admitted to
Here is a full list of every member of VShojo that has left the company before it shut down, which includes both GEEGA and Zentreya, who left the agency before ironmouse but have since commented on their knowledge about the situation prior to their departure. It does not include anyone who left before June 2025.
VTuber
Date Joined
Date Exited
Statement/Reason
Geega
Sept. 2, 2023
June 27
Zentreya
Nov. 24, 2020
July 11
ironmouse
Nov. 24, 2020
July 21
Projekt Melody
Nov. 24, 2020
July 22
Michi Mochievee
April 20, 2024
July 22
Kuro Kurenai
Sept. 30, 2023
July 22
kson
July 16, 2022
July 22July 22
Hime Hajime
Jan. 21, 2021
July 22
Haruka Karibu
Dec. 3, 2022
July 22
AmaLee
Jan. 26, 2025
July 22
Yutori Peke
Nov. 23, 2024
July 23
Okamoto Nagi
Nov. 23, 2024
July 23
Hestia Happiness
Nov. 22, 2024
July 23
Akatsuki Hotaru
Nov. 22, 2024
July 23
Henya the Genius
May 13, 2023
July 23
It is also important to note that a significant number of VShojo's talent joined after already debuting as VTubers, meaning their join date does not necessarily equate to their actual debut.
While most of the VTubers involved shared simple statements declaring that they were leaving the company or terminating their contracts with VShojo, others like Michi and kson openly talked about their situations, as much as legally possible. This included more allegations that VShojo management was not paying at least some of its talent, with kson potentially being owed payment dating back to September 2024, which she and the VShojo Japan CEO think likely won’t be given to her.
Whether the streamers left to stand in solidarity with ironmouse and the others, were also made aware of the issues or for any other reason, it looks like legal proceedings are taking place in the background.
Prior to VShojo shutting down, the only streamer under the agency brand was Apricot/Froot, one of the earliest members to debut with the agency. She has been more or less absent from content creation since the end of November 2024, ironically coming back the day ironmouse left.
Likewise, Matara Kan was another notable departure from VShojo this year, though that decision was apparently made by the agency itself as it "formally parted ways" with her on May 5. Matara herself shared that the decision was made in early March.
Nyatasha Nyanners, another former VShojo talent who left in April 2023, also claims that VShojo withheld payment from her. Several artists and music producers have made similar claims about VShojo not paying them for thier work, which former talent like ironmouse, Michi, and Zen are trying to fix post-departure.
Veibae, one of the VTubers who left around the same time as Nyanners, said that it "looks like nothing's changed between 2023 and 2025 in terms of how the org management moves." Noting that she can't talk freely about, nor badmouth VShojo, due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed when leaving.
Is VShojo Dead? - What Happened to VShojo
Yes, VShojo is dead. And even if the company didn't officially announce it was shutting down on July 24, there was likely never going to be a way for it to recover after everything that had happened.
Not only did the company lose all of the streamers that made the brand a powerhouse in the space, including several of the biggest VTubers in all of streaming and content creation, the damage to the company’s reputation is something that wouldn't be possible to recover.
There was no path to recruiting new talent for VShojo. A number of the VTubers who made it through the agency’s recent waves of auditions came out and said they won’t go through with the deal even if things didn't completely fall apart.
For some like Maid Mint, who is an established creator who already did a bit of work with VShojo, or singer Phoebe Chan, that means months of work, money spent, and plans down the drain.
Phoebe notes that her plans kept getting majorly delayed by VShojo even while the company essentially forced her to ignore other opportunities, straining her finances and making it so she would have ot self-fund an anniversary album that the company initially promised to help her with. In the end, she discovered that most of her promised assets for her VShojo debut weren’t even completed, leaving her “no better off” than when she signed on and that she was not going to work with a company keeping secrets like that.
Mint pitched an idol group to VShojo, signed on as a future member, and the company began auditions for two additional members that would have been part of that group. The group was supposed to debut earlier this year, but internal delays kept happening, likely in the same vein or tied directly to the ones Phoebe mentioned, prior to the complete collapse. Additionally, Mint did not see any of the money from multiple merch drops done through VShojo.
Ironmouse, VShojo, and VTubers - Streaming and Esports Impact
It is clear from this saga the weight ironmouse carried in the English-speaking Vtuber space. With Vshojo now officially dead, the future of the creator and streamer space for Vtubers is completely unknown.
Vtubers have become a huge part of the esports landscape. Whether it's competing in tournaments like the Sajam Slam or commentating tournaments like Evo, Vtubers are just as active in competitive gaming as any other type of creator. It will be some time before we know the full impact of Vshojo's failure, and what it means for how Vtubers interact with the esports landscape going forward.