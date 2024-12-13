Every Winner at The Game Awards 2024
The 2024 Game Awards ceremony has finally arrived, and it highlights the year's best and most successful video games and industry players. League of Legends, Tekken 8 and other titles all made appearances. Here's everything we know about the 2024 Game Awards and which games took home trophies in each of the event's 30 award categories.
What are the Game Awards?
As stated on The Game Awards' official website, the event is an awards show which "recognizes and upholds creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry." The 2024 Game Awards took place on December 12 2024 in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater and included 30 seperate categories. As The Game Awards was founded in 2014, this year's ceremony is its tenth anniversary.
Journalist and producer Geoff Keighley founded the event and hosts it every year. Its advisory board includes household gaming industry names such as Hideo Kojima, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill and Nintendo CEO Doug Bowser. While the advisors help oversee the event, The Game Awards' results are completely based on gamers' votes.
All 2024 Game Awards Winners
1. Game of the Year: Astro Bot
Don't let Astro Bot's chibi-style main character and playful atmosphere fool you — this game packs a technical punch, and it took home the 2024 Game Awards' most prestigious 'Game of the Year' award. Astro Bot is developed by Team Asobi and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and it focuses on a robot's journey through space. The game is a platformer and is available on PlayStation 5.
2. Best Game Direction: Astro Bot
Astro Bot had significant success at the 2024 Game Awards, and its second title is 'Best Game Direction'. The award aims to recognize "outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design." Nicolas Doucet is the Studio Head and Creative Director of Team Asobi, the game's development studio.
3. Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio is a fantasy roleplay game in which a young warrior and his friends go on a quest to break a curse, win the land's Royal Tournament and restore order after the assassination of a king leaves the region in chaos. The game lives up to its grand premise with the 'Best Narrative' award, which the Game Awards delivers to titles with "outstanding storytelling."
4. Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
In Metaphor: ReFantazio's second win, the game was recognized with the Game Awards' 'Best Art Direction' title. Metaphor: ReFantazio is rendered with Studio Zero's unique anime-inspired art style. Shigenori Soejima is its main character designer, and Kazuma Koda is its concept art designer.
5. Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Santasy VII: Rebirth is a remake of the original 1997 title by developer Square Enix. The game won 'Best Score and Music' at the 2024 Game Awards. Its score was composed and created by Mitsuto Suzuki, Masashi Hamauzu and Nobuo Uematsu.
6. Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Developed by Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is the sequel to the 2017 title Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. In the game, a Celtic warrior named Senua travels through Iceland, battles giants and struggles with psychosis. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 won this year's 'Best Audio Design' award, and its audio director is David García Díaz.
7. Best Performance: Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
Melina Juergens voiced the protagonist Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. She also acted for the character's motion-capture animations. Juergens won the 2024 Game Awards' 'Best Performance' title for her role.
8. Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown wins this year's 'Innovation in Accessibility' award. The game is published by Ubisoft and includes accommodations such as high contrast, varied difficulty levels, disabled screen shake and a special "guided mode".
9. Games for Impact: Neva
The 'Games for Impact' award aims to distinguish "a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message." Neva, published by Devolver Digital, is a puzzle-platformer which focuses on parenthood and grapples with the effects of climate change.
10. Best Ongoing: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 wins 2024's 'Best Ongoing' award to recognize its consistent and high-quality updates. The game is developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and is a multiplayer shooter.
11. Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 has a dedicated fanbase and its publisher Larian Studios has been recognized for "outstanding community support, transparency and responsiveness" according to the Game Awards' website. The roleplaying game won the 'Best Community Support' award at this year's ceremony.
12. Best Independent Game: Balatro
LocalThunk's indie game Balatro picked up three trophies in a row at the 2024 Game Awards. The title is a roguelike with a unique card-game twist. It is the 2024 Game Awards' 'Best Independent Game.'
13. Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro
Balatro is also LocalThunk's debut release. LocalThunk is a solo developer, and the game is a one-man project. The poker-themed game was published by Playstack after its completion and won 'Best Debut Indie Game.'
14. Best Mobile Game: Balatro
Balatro's success has not been limited to one platform. The game is available on Android and iOS, and is the 'Best Mobile Game' of 2024.
15. Best VR/AR: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Batman: Arkham Shadow follows its titular hero as he fights to protect Gotham City. It is exclusive to the Meta Quest system and was recognized as 2024's 'Best VR/AR' game.
16. Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG inspired by Chinese culture, folklore and literature. The game follows Sun Wukong as he journeys through China's mountains. Developed by Game Science, it won 'Best Action Game' at the 2024 Game Awards.
17. Best Action/Adventure: Astro Bot
With the 'Best Action/Adventure' title, Astro Bot added another trophy at the 2024 Game Awards. According to the event's website, the 'Best Action/Adventure' category distinguishes "the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving."
18. Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio also took home a third trophy after securing the 'Best RPG' award. This award recognizes a role-playing game in which the player steps into the protagonist's shoes.
19. Best Fighting: Tekken 8
Fighting game Tekken 8 is the latest game in Bandai Namco's classic Tekken franchise. The title won 2024's 'Best Fighting' award by popular vote and is hugely popular in the fighting game community (FGC).
20. Best Family: Astro Bot
Astro Bot racked up a grand total of four trophies at the 2024 Game Awards with its 'Best Family' win. This title is especially for family-friendly games that are entertaining for all ages.
21. Best Sim/Strategy: Frostpunk 2
11 Bit Studios' title Frostpunk 2 is a city-building simulator set in a post-apocalyptic frozen world. It won the Game Awards' 'Best Sim/Strategy' trophy this year.
22. Best Sports/Racing: EA Sports FC 25
EA Sports FC 25 is a soccer/football team simulator and is the 'Best Sports/Racing' title of 2024. According to the Game Awards' website, the title is reserved for "the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game."
23. Best Multiplayer: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2's second award dubs it the 'Best Multiplayer' game of 2024. The Game Awards website notes that as the category's winner it has "outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design."
24. Best Adaptation: Fallout
Bethesda's Fallout franchise released an adaptation in 2024 starring Ella Purnell. The show received largely positive reviews, and The Game Awards has recognized it as this year's 'Best Adapatation.'
25. Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game line has a dedicated fanbase. The next title, Grand Theft Auto VI, will be released in 2025 according to a Bloomberg report and fans are excited. GTA VI follows a couple on the run through Miami-like 'Vice City' and is the 2024 Game Awards' 'Most Anticipated Game.'
26. Content Creator of the Year: caseoh_
Case "caseoh_" Baker is an influencer and content creator who has over 6.2 million followers on Twitch. He went viral over 2024 for his Roblox 'Dress to Impress' streams and comedic gaming content. CaseOh is The 2024 Game Awards' 'Content Creator of the Year.'
27. Best Esports Game: League of Legends
League of Legends is arguably the most popular esports of all time. The 5v5 MOBA has a worldwide fanbase, and its most prestigious competition, Worlds, has broken esports event viewership records. The game wins the 2024 Game Awards' 'Best Esports Game' title.
28. Best Esports Athlete: Faker
Faker is legendary not only in the League of Legends world but also in the overall esports sphere. He has won five World Championships, been inducted into the Riot Games Hall of Legends and even collaborated with Riot Games to release an in-game skin bundle. The 2024 Game Awards granted Faker the 'Best Esports Athlete' distinction.
29. Best Esports Team: T1
Faker is a co-owner and member of T1, a South Korean League of Legends team. T1 won three World Championships as SK Telecom 1 before being renamed and currently has five total Worlds wins. T1 took home the trophy at Worlds 2024 and is the Game Awards' 'Best Esports Team.'
30. Player's Voice
The 'Player's Voice' award is entirely controlled by Game Awards voters and reflects gamers' top pick out of thirty original nominees. Black Myth Wukong took home a second award thanks to its loyal fanbase.