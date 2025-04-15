Why Is Everyone So Eager to Hate Marathon?
With Halo and Destiny 2 as its predecessors, Bungie's 2025 release Marathon, a team-based extraction shooter set in outer space on the planet Tau Ceti IV, has a lot to live up to. As more information about the game arises, fans and content creaters alike are reacting with divided opinions. Let's explore how the Marathon controversy has evolved and what influencers are saying.
Giving Concord Vibes
While Marathon garnered considerable hype upon announcement, its gameplay trailer has stirred controversy in the FPS community, even causing netizens to compare it to the famous 'flop' Concord. The video released on April 12 2025, and players are voicing dissatisfaction with the title's unorthodox art style and development decisions, calling it 'Concord 2' and a 'Corpo (corporate) shooter.' Now, more developments are emerging as the title's alpha playtest grows closer, and influencers are beginning to respond.
Related Article: Gamers Are Already Calling Marathon 'Concord 2'
Community Upset: The Controversy Continues
Marathon Is NOT Free to Play?
On April 12 2024, shortly after Marathon's full reveal trailer was released, Bungie announced via the game's official X.com account that it would not be free-to-play as many players had previously expected. Combined with poor feedback on the game's graphic design and interface, this information caused many influencers and players to lose hope in the title's performance.
As an FPS in general, Marathon is entering a highly saturated and fiercely competitive market. Games with low barriers to entry like VALORANT, Counter-Strike and Apex Legends reign supreme, and even then, their F2P competitors (including Shroud's Spectre Divide and XDefiant) have failed. Marathon's main marketing point to distinguish itself from these titles is its 'extraction shooter' subcategory, but most of its competitors, including Escape from Tarkov, are also free. Catering to a more niche subgenre while maintaining a higher price will make it difficult to succeed.
Bungie has confirmed Marathon will not have a "full-price" price tag. The game may cost a small amount, which could help price out cheaters. It could also contain Destiny-like expansion packs. However, this announcement's timing has only strengthened the gaming community's perception of Marathon as 'Concord 2,' as most gamers also thought Concord was F2P and its hefty 40 USD price tag was a significant factor in its failure. If Marathon releases at a similar price point, it could spell disaster for the title.
Some players are also questioning Bungie's investment in Marathon instead of improving Destiny 2, which has a sizeable existing player base and a basic PvP system. Bungie has laid out a rough plan for Destiny's development over the next two years, and while updates will be fewer due to Marathon, they will remain relatively consistent. Marathon's combat system will also differ from Destiny's, with more PvP-friendly additions including sophisticated pings and a compass.
It should be noted that Marathon will not be released until September 23 2025, which is five months away. In addition, its Alpha playtest will not begin until April 23 2025. There is a real chance the game's design and interface could look very different upon release.
Influencers Speak Out
As Marathon's release trailer has gone viral, several gaming influencers have reacted to it. Content creators including xQc, M3RKMUS1C and DrLupo have all chimed in with various thoughts about the title — some positive, and some negative.
xQc
In a recent stream, ex-Overwatch pro and streamer xqC reacted to the Marathon teaser trailer and the additional cinematic. While watching the original trailer, he remained silent for about a minute before saying just one word: "Concord?"
As the video continued, he commented critically on the title's art style: "Extraction shooters are also a lot about the setting of the game. The environment, the feeling of the game. If it's too 'cool colors, wah' it kind of loses that risk effect. It's not intense."
M3RKMUS1C
M3RKMUS1C, who has 4 million subscribers on YouTube, reacted to Marathon's later gameplay trailer. He had a more positive outlook on its contents, saying "everything was so fast in that first trailer... I'm liking the pacing of this." After the video finished, he noted, "It just looks so good, man."
DrLupo
Streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, who has over 4.5 million Twitch followers, detailed his experience with Marathon on stream. He revealed he had been involved in the title's development for over 4 years and stated "it's good, man." Lupo did mention the game "could be better than what it is right now," but confirmed Bungie continues actively working on it.
In a newer 'first look' video, Lupo revealed gameplay and elaborated on his thoughts. He stated, "I've got high hopes for the potential of this game. I hope that if Bungie sticks to what they do best while still embracing the hardcore nature of what the player base from extraction shooters look for I think they have a hit on their hands [...] and they have an identity that stands out in a big way."
Lupo also notes that Marathon has "both randomized and player-driven in-raid events", which will give it an edge over competing titles. When speaking about his concerns, he says, "My only fear over all of it is a same-y feeling over time that will burn the player base up, and I told them that to their face [...] I do think that what they have here is something that will do extremely well if they can keep it high in variety, high in variability."
jackfrags
YouTuber jackfrags, who has over 4 million subscribers, reviewed Marathon gameplay in a video which has since reached over 200,000 views. Jackfrags commented:
"I do think these unique runners with abilities might hurt the game in certain respects. There's a big extraction first person shooter audience who will see that and immediately go, "oh no, it's a hero shooter then."
He also notes that "the art style in this game is going to be quite divisive. It's certainly a bold choice. But I think a lot of gamers have preconceived notions about games that look like this and they will be immediately turned off by them." Jackfrags closed his commentary by saying, "I don't want to judge it until I've played it."
Esports Impact
Marathon's price point and PvP focus mean it caters to competitive gamers. If the title succeeds, it could lead to a real resurgence in extraction shooter esports, which are often neglected in favor of FPS and MOBA titles.
However, if the game fails, it will open a sizable market vacuum for new titles. In addition, Marathon's art style's divisive reception may push future game developers towards a grittier, less graphic aesthetic.
The shooter market is incredibly difficult for new games to break into. For every Marvel Rivals or Valorant, there are a hundred Concords, Spectre Divides, and Xdefiants littering the battlefield with their corpses. Bungie is a true legend in esports, Halo is responsible for creating much of the modern shooter esports landscape, especially on console. Marathon's success or failure could have long lasting implications on the future of competitive shooters, particularly in a subgenre like extraction shooters that still has yet to really crown a king from an esports standpoint.