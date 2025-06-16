Everything We Know About Slay The Spire 2: Story, New Characters, Early Access Details
Slay the Spire, developed by Mega Crit Games, has been one of the most iconic and beloved roguelike deckbuilding titles since its release back in 2019. While it still maintains an active player base after all this time, there's a sequel on the horizon — the series plans to make a comeback with Slay the Spire 2, promising tons of new additions, mechanics, and lore.
Since its announcement on the Triple-i Initiative livestream back in 2024, everything surrounding the game behind the scenes is mostly kept under wraps. To keep you up to speed, we'll be gathering all the news and information for Slay the Spire 2 so you know what to expect leading up to the early access and the eventual release.
1. Story Continuation From The Original
As a direct sequel, Slay the Spire 2 takes place 1000 years after the events of the original STS. During that period, the Spire was hidden and buried, but now it has been opened to unleash the horrors yet again.
Although it's highly likely that Slay the Spire 2 will pick up after we beat The Heart in the original game, it isn't confirmed which character-specific ending we'll follow. Most speculations, however, point to either the Ironclad or the Silent's story since they're both returning slayers.
2. New Characters, Cards, And Mechanics
Similar to Slay the Spire, STS 2 has revealed four slayers, two of which are new to the series:
- Ironclad
- Silent
- Necrobinder
- ???? (Unknown)
The full roster isn't out yet, so we might see more slayers enter the fold. Judging from the gameplay trailer, it seems even the returning characters will have new designs as well as reworked and new cards in their arsenal, like the Ironclad having "Dismantle" as a move. However, their starting cards will be the same to ensure that sense of familiarity.
As for the enemies, the Cultists are making a comeback, but there are also several new foes and elites yet to be named.
Moving onto mechanics, a new addition to the Slay the Spire series is card packs, a bundle of three cards that synergize with each other. You can select a card pack among multiple options before going into combat. Still, the general selling point of the sequel hovers around the new combat features, including cards and relics, that are planned to be introduced.
3. Improved Visuals And Animations
One of the most significant changes (and arguably the reason we're getting Slay the Spire 2 instead of an overhaul to the original) was Mega Crit moving from Unity to the Godot game engine. This meant the game had to be built from the ground up in terms of visuals, and it shows in the trailers.
Slay the Spire 2 looks a lot more crisp and vibrant than its predecessor, with animations feeling much more fluid and impactful, even though jakecard, one of the developers at Mega Crit, said in the STS 2 Q&A that they designed them in Spine — the same 2D software tool used for STS 1. We can see the revamped animations on the returning slayers as well as the new animations and designs on the newer characters.
4. Focus On Modding
Modding was a welcome practice in Slay the Spire, and Mega Crit has confirmed that it'll continue to be that way in STS 2.
In terms of mod friendliness we are going to aim to make that better! Also less spaghetti code- SneakySly, lead designer at Mega Crit
Quality of Life improvements will also be coming to STS 2, although it's unclear whether they'll take inspiration directly from the mods in STS or come up with their own systems entirely. Fortunately, Mega Crit did say they were bringing in modders to their internal playtests for testing and suggestions.
yes, we've got a lot of QoLs incoming :). I don't play the mods, but we'll be dragging in some modders into our internal playtests for qol opinions, moddability thoughts, and more!- Casey Yano, developer at Mega Crit
5. Release Info: Dates, Platforms, And Pricing
Currently, we know that Slay the Spire 2 will enter Early Access in late 2025, with the phase expected to last 12-18 months. This means the full release will likely arrive between 2026 and 2027.
There's a high priority on multi-platform support, which is why the developers have already assured that the game will come out on Windows, macOS, and Linux, with relatively modest requirements; console releases have yet to be confirmed. Additionally, we might see cross-platform progression — a highly requested feature that the devs are eyeing.
In terms of pricing, the exact figures are still unknown, but SneakySly noted on Discord that the game's price will increase after Early Access, though the increase hasn't been finalized. Like its predecessor, there also won't be any microtransactions in Slay the Spire 2.
Esports Impact: A New Experience For Roguelike Speedrunners
Slay the Spire has always had an active and rather competitive speedrunning scene — utilizing glitches like Pandora's Box or Branching Path is something most of the STS speedrunning community is familiar with. With Slay the Spire 2, the overall progression and technique feels the same, but it's still up in the air as to whether A20 or a system like that will return.
Glitchless runs for all four slayers are still the most popular speedrunning category in STS, and having at least that many characters in STS 2 means the scene has a good chance to thrive for years to come.