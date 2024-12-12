Everything We Know About the Next Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Call of Duty has innovated greatly over its two decades of action-packed fun, but it also likes to stick to its gritty roots. The Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises are still going strong, with Black Ops 6 recently launching with a flashbang in October.
Although we've seen lots of Modern Warfare titles, and even a reboot of the fan-favorite franchise, fans of the series are looking forward to what's to come in the future. As such, X influencers like CharlieIntel and TheGhostOfHope are shedding new light.
We have a pretty good idea of what the next Modern Warfare will contain and its current development studio thanks to recent leaks. Although we don't have the little details like which explosive weapons are returning, rumors have suggested how the newest Modern Warfare might work, so we're going to tell you all about it.
When Will the Next Modern Warfare Release?
Leaker CharlieIntel brought new rumors by TheGhostOfHope to our attention, which suggest that the next Modern Warfare will be released in late 2026, about 2 years from now. There's no mention of which month Call of Duty might be released, but it would likely be available in October or November.
Though the release date isn't confirmed, the flashbang fun will probably commence within the next three years regardless of leaks, as Modern Warfare is an incredibly popular series. We'll just have to wait to find out for certain, but the action-packed BO6 is still receiving fun events and content updates on a weekly basis.
Which Studio is Developing the Next Modern Warfare?
Call of Duty often releases a new title every year, but that's only because Activision has instructed multiple studios to work on COD projects. For example, the recently released Black Ops 6 was developed by Treyarch - a studio known for the Black Ops franchise.
The rumors shared by TheGhostOfHope tell us that Infinity Ward is likely developing the next action-packed installment of the Modern Warfare series without wasting any time, so there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of niche COD games like Infinite Warfare, a game that featured double-jumps and was packed to the brim with space-themed content. Many of Infinity Ward's previous titles have been met with controversy, but they often still sell well anyway.
We don't know if Infinity Ward is collaborating with other studios to produce the highly-anticipated COD, so we can only guess at what the finished product may look like. However, the leak referenced earlier gives us somewhat of an idea of the theme in the upcoming Modern Warfare.
What Will be Included in the Next Modern Warfare?
There are quite a few features and details about the rumored Modern Warfare that may come to fruition soon. Here's every possible aspect that has been shared by influencers like CharlieIntel and TheGhostOfHope.
Returning Maps from 2011's Modern Warfare 3
One of the most notable tidbits included in TheGhostOfHope's X leak was the possibility of maps returning from the original MW3, arguably the most well-known Modern Warfare for multiplayer. Locations like Dome and Village are classics, and it'd be great to see a return to the fan-favorite maps from the 2011 Call of Duty.
TheGhostOfHope didn't confirm any possible maps that may return, but the X user did suggest that there will also be new maps, although a significant portion of the list of locales will be from Modern Warfare 3.
Omnimovement
Omnimovement is the newest feature in Black Ops 6, and most fans have already adapted to the new way to play. This feature allows you to move in any direction, which includes advanced techniques like sliding. Although omnimovement doesn't turn a game into a futuristic COD, it does up the pace of combat a little bit.
Black Ops 6 fans will be happy to learn that TheGhostOfHope has shared a rumor that the upgraded movement style will be present in the next Modern Warfare, and it will likely be balanced after accepting feedback from omnimovement in the tactical BO6. As such, we may have an improved omnimovement system to look forward to in the future.
Wall Running
Possibly the most important reveal in TheGhostOfHope's post, wall running may be coming to Modern Warfare soon. Wall running by itself doesn't definitively indicate that double-jumping or jetpacks are returning, but when the developer adds one advanced combat mechanic, it's quite possible that they'll add more.
Hopefully wall running will be the extent of the futuristic movement available in the newest Modern Warfare, but there are still multiple years for Activision to change their minds. Although it would be fun to see a return to the futuristic COD era after almost ten years, the first-person shooter player-base is often vocal in their dislike for games like Infinite Warfare, especially since releasing one game in this style might create a chain reaction in future CODs, like we saw with the Advanced Warfare trio.
Futuristic Campaign
In addition to futuristic movements, TheGhostOfHope has also shared that they've heard that the next Modern Warfare might include a future theme for the campaign. If this is the case, then it makes the idea of advanced movement mechanics more likely. There are lots of ways that the Modern Warfare story could be expanded upon, so hopefully a futuristic theme would fit the franchise well.
The COD Community's Opinion on the Next Modern Warfare
Though there are many in the Call of Duty community embracing a change to the modern warfare formula with advanced movement techniques, others aren't happy about it. TDAWG commented on CharlieIntel's post suggesting that Infinity Ward may try to make the next Modern Warfare into Infinite Warfare's spiritual successor. This would likely be a bad idea since the last futuristic COD was met with such a negative reaction.
HustlerRelic also commented on X to make his opinion known, and they suggested that the graphics in the upcoming Modern Warfare may be exceptionally impressive, which could be true since video game visuals are improving rapidly. Although there are many different opinions about Call of Duty's future, it's evident that Activision can't please every fan, which is why it's great that there's a new release almost every single year.