Evo 2025 - All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More

Sonicfox winning Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2025
Sonicfox winning Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2025 / Photo by Li Hoang via Evo

Evo remains the biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world, whether you are there to catch top players battling it out or just want to see the latest big announcements. 

Evo 2025 is also a first for a few things, such as the Extended Lineup, which adds eight more games to the Evo roster as official tournaments. That means they feature their own prize pool and the winners are named Evo champions, a big upgrade from just competing in side events.

Beyond the brackets, Evo has evolved into a convention of sorts for fighting game companies, developers and players. From developer panels to announcements for upcoming DLC and games, there is a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy. 

This year, players got to go hands-on with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Invincible VS for the first time, along with getting the chance to try out Vi and Jinx in a build of 2XKO ahead of the game entering its open beta. We also saw Lucy’s first gameplay trailer for Guilty Gear Strive and a glimpse at C. Viper’s appearance in Street Fighter 6.

If you missed any of the action from Las Vegas, here is a full recap of every Evo 2025 Top 8, including every result and the prizing featured in each game.

Evo 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results

Street Fighter 6 top eight is set to begin at 6pm PT on Aug. 3.

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$16,932

Second

TBD

$8,466

Third

TBD

$6,349.50

Fourth

TBD

$4,233

Fifth

TBD

$2,539.80

Seventh

TBD

$634.95

Evo 2025 - Tekken 8 Results

Tekken 8 top eight is set to begin at 4pm PT on Aug. 3.

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$12,000

Second

TBD

$6,000

Third

TBD

$4,500

Fourth

TBD

$3,000

Fifth

TBD

$1,800

Seventh

TBD

$450

Evo 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results

Fatal Fury saw GO1 once again prove he's one of the most versatile and deadly fighting game pros on the planet. After recreating a classic meme from his first Evo outing, he defeated ET to claim the top spot in a game that surprised many by earning a finals day stage slot.

Place

Player

Prize

First

GO1

$15,000

Second

ET

$9,000

Third

Fenritti

$7,500

Fourth

POOKGKO

$6,000

Fifth

KojiKOG
Laggia

$4,800

Seventh

Xian
kubo

$3,450

Evo 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results

Guilty Gear may have seen a decline since its early days of closing out Evo ahead of Street Fighter 5, but the game showed it still has plenty of gas in the tank. After an epic bracket reset, the devs rolled out a teaser for a whole new year of content which kicks off later this month with the launch of Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Place

Player

Prize

First

Kshuewhatdamoo

$12,000

Second

RedDitto

$6,000

Third

Aboii

$4,500

Fourth

tatuma

$3,000

Fifth

Daru_I-No
Jack

$1,800

Seventh

Verix
Precho

$450

Evo 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Kojicoco

$13,000

Second

Zane

$6,000

Third

Tororo

$4,500

Fourth

Fukunaga

$3,000

Fifth

Zenith
Monarch

$1,800

Seventh

Ryazo
Vermillion

$450

Evo 2025 - Marvel vs Capcom 2 Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Khaos

$13,000

Second

VIGGA

$6,000

Third

Servbot

$4,500

Fourth

COMBO FIEND

$3,000

Fifth

Clockw0rk
Peruchamp

$1,800

Seventh

Gconceptz
telly

$450

Evo 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Defiant

$13,000

Second

BigBlack

$6,000

Third

knotts

$4,500

Fourth

Mario

$3,000

Fifth

suteneko
Revert

$1,800

Seventh

Senaru
OmniDeag

$450

Evo 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Sonicfox

$13,000

Second

Nicolas

$6,000

Third

Kanimani

$4,500

Fourth

Hourglass_of_rain

$3,000

Fifth

Onlinecale213
MKJavierMK

$1,800

Seventh

Grr
MichaelCeraFan

$450

With their win, Sonicfox has now tied Justin Wong for the most Evo Las Vegas titles in event history. Justin still holds the overall record for North American Evo titles at nine overall.

Evo 2025 - Rivals of Aether 2 Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Plup

$6,804

Second

Stango

$3,402

Third

CakeAssault

$2,551.50

Fourth

kusiwastaken

$1,701

Fifth

Sparg0
Sandstorm

$1,020.60

Seventh

FullStream
Bbatts

$255.15

Evo 2025 - BlazBlue Central Fiction Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$996

Second

TBD

$498

Third

TBD

$373.50

Fourth

TBD

$249

Fifth

TBD

$149.40

Seventh

TBD

$37.35

Evo 2025 - Capcom vs SNK 2 Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Bas

$944

Second

ChoiBoy

$472

Third

Silentscope

$354

Fourth

Senor Payaso

$236

Fifth

DR.B GALAXY B
ericturbo

$141.60

Seventh

UltraKyH
buktooth

$35.40

Evo 2025 - Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$3,848

Second

TBD

$1,774

Third

TBD

$1,218

Fourth

TBD

$812

Fifth

TBD

$577.20

Seventh

TBD

$406.80

Evo 2025 - King of Fighters XV Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$2,176

Second

TBD

$1,838

Third

TBD

$1,753.50

Fourth

TBD

$1,669

Fifth

TBD

$1,601.40

Seventh

TBD

$1,525.35

Evo 2025 - Samurai Shodown Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Scrub Saibot

$1,620

Second

WATANABE SNACHOU

$1,310

Third

NICEBALL

$1,232.50

Fourth

BBoySonicX

$1,155

Fifth

royalpsycho
Maki

$1,093

Seventh

AndyOCR
Ghost The Trinity

$1,023.25

Evo 2025 - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Vogue

$540

Second

KTP

$270

Third

Foo

$202.50

Fourth

Cole

$135

Fifth

Rude+E
Hotashi

$81

Seventh

Fiery
pattheflip

$20.25

Evo 2025 - Killer Instinct Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$472

Second

TBD

$236

Third

TBD

$177

Fourth

TBD

$118

Fifth

TBD

$70.80

Seventh

TBD

$17.70

