Evo 2025 - All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More

10 years ago, GO1 went to EVO for the first time and won 4 side games—Melty Blood, Dengeki Bunko, UNI, and AQUAPAZZA, beating KojiKOG in the finals



Today, they meet again on the EVO main stage, recreating the 'leg cutting incident' meme https://t.co/p5whu1GNLB pic.twitter.com/rfPVn2HJXg