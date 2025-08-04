Evo 2025 - All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More
Evo remains the biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world, whether you are there to catch top players battling it out or just want to see the latest big announcements.
Evo 2025 is also a first for a few things, such as the Extended Lineup, which adds eight more games to the Evo roster as official tournaments. That means they feature their own prize pool and the winners are named Evo champions, a big upgrade from just competing in side events.
Beyond the brackets, Evo has evolved into a convention of sorts for fighting game companies, developers and players. From developer panels to announcements for upcoming DLC and games, there is a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.
This year, players got to go hands-on with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Invincible VS for the first time, along with getting the chance to try out Vi and Jinx in a build of 2XKO ahead of the game entering its open beta. We also saw Lucy’s first gameplay trailer for Guilty Gear Strive and a glimpse at C. Viper’s appearance in Street Fighter 6.
If you missed any of the action from Las Vegas, here is a full recap of every Evo 2025 Top 8, including every result and the prizing featured in each game.
Evo 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results
Street Fighter 6 top eight is set to begin at 6pm PT on Aug. 3.
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$16,932
Second
TBD
$8,466
Third
TBD
$6,349.50
Fourth
TBD
$4,233
Fifth
TBD
$2,539.80
Seventh
TBD
$634.95
Evo 2025 - Tekken 8 Results
Tekken 8 top eight is set to begin at 4pm PT on Aug. 3.
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$12,000
Second
TBD
$6,000
Third
TBD
$4,500
Fourth
TBD
$3,000
Fifth
TBD
$1,800
Seventh
TBD
$450
Evo 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results
Fatal Fury saw GO1 once again prove he's one of the most versatile and deadly fighting game pros on the planet. After recreating a classic meme from his first Evo outing, he defeated ET to claim the top spot in a game that surprised many by earning a finals day stage slot.
Place
Player
Prize
First
GO1
$15,000
Second
ET
$9,000
Third
Fenritti
$7,500
Fourth
POOKGKO
$6,000
Fifth
KojiKOG
$4,800
Seventh
Xian
$3,450
Evo 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results
Guilty Gear may have seen a decline since its early days of closing out Evo ahead of Street Fighter 5, but the game showed it still has plenty of gas in the tank. After an epic bracket reset, the devs rolled out a teaser for a whole new year of content which kicks off later this month with the launch of Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners.
Place
Player
Prize
First
Kshuewhatdamoo
$12,000
Second
RedDitto
$6,000
Third
Aboii
$4,500
Fourth
tatuma
$3,000
Fifth
Daru_I-No
$1,800
Seventh
Verix
$450
Evo 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Kojicoco
$13,000
Second
Zane
$6,000
Third
Tororo
$4,500
Fourth
Fukunaga
$3,000
Fifth
Zenith
$1,800
Seventh
Ryazo
$450
Evo 2025 - Marvel vs Capcom 2 Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Khaos
$13,000
Second
VIGGA
$6,000
Third
Servbot
$4,500
Fourth
COMBO FIEND
$3,000
Fifth
Clockw0rk
$1,800
Seventh
Gconceptz
$450
Evo 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Defiant
$13,000
Second
BigBlack
$6,000
Third
knotts
$4,500
Fourth
Mario
$3,000
Fifth
suteneko
$1,800
Seventh
Senaru
$450
Evo 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Sonicfox
$13,000
Second
Nicolas
$6,000
Third
Kanimani
$4,500
Fourth
Hourglass_of_rain
$3,000
Fifth
Onlinecale213
$1,800
Seventh
Grr
$450
With their win, Sonicfox has now tied Justin Wong for the most Evo Las Vegas titles in event history. Justin still holds the overall record for North American Evo titles at nine overall.
Evo 2025 - Rivals of Aether 2 Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Plup
$6,804
Second
Stango
$3,402
Third
CakeAssault
$2,551.50
Fourth
kusiwastaken
$1,701
Fifth
Sparg0
$1,020.60
Seventh
FullStream
$255.15
Evo 2025 - BlazBlue Central Fiction Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$996
Second
TBD
$498
Third
TBD
$373.50
Fourth
TBD
$249
Fifth
TBD
$149.40
Seventh
TBD
$37.35
Evo 2025 - Capcom vs SNK 2 Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Bas
$944
Second
ChoiBoy
$472
Third
Silentscope
$354
Fourth
Senor Payaso
$236
Fifth
DR.B GALAXY B
$141.60
Seventh
UltraKyH
$35.40
Evo 2025 - Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$3,848
Second
TBD
$1,774
Third
TBD
$1,218
Fourth
TBD
$812
Fifth
TBD
$577.20
Seventh
TBD
$406.80
Evo 2025 - King of Fighters XV Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$2,176
Second
TBD
$1,838
Third
TBD
$1,753.50
Fourth
TBD
$1,669
Fifth
TBD
$1,601.40
Seventh
TBD
$1,525.35
Evo 2025 - Samurai Shodown Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Scrub Saibot
$1,620
Second
WATANABE SNACHOU
$1,310
Third
NICEBALL
$1,232.50
Fourth
BBoySonicX
$1,155
Fifth
royalpsycho
$1,093
Seventh
AndyOCR
$1,023.25
Evo 2025 - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Vogue
$540
Second
KTP
$270
Third
Foo
$202.50
Fourth
Cole
$135
Fifth
Rude+E
$81
Seventh
Fiery
$20.25
Evo 2025 - Killer Instinct Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$472
Second
TBD
$236
Third
TBD
$177
Fourth
TBD
$118
Fifth
TBD
$70.80
Seventh
TBD
$17.70