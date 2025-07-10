Chipotle Offers Evo 2025 Attendees Once in a Lifetime Ride
Evo 2025 is shaping up to be one of the largest fighting game tournaments of all time, and the event’s partners aren’t going to hold back in trying to make it a unique experience for players attending in person or watching from home.
While fans can expect the usual top-of-the-line competitions, featuring thousands of unique players across both the Evo Arena and Extended lineup of titles, along with developer and publisher reveals for existing and new games, there is always more to the event.
For years, Chipotle has partnered with Evo to make incredible content and provide players who make it out of their respective games’ pools a free entrée card to redeem for their efforts. Now, that partnership is leveling up, with Evo 2025 offering said winners free rides on a Burrito Bus across Las Vegas.
The Burrito Bus will taxi players who have earned their free entrée cards to a Chipotle close to the Las Vegas Convention Center so they can redeem them. Additionally, a new Burrito Meter will be live during the event on Twitch, allowing players to drop new Evo x Chipotle emotes during Chipotle commercials to fill up the interactive extension. As the meter fills, new text-to-win giveaways will be unlocked.
AT&T will return with a featured exhibit this year, hosting a Crown of the Hill 1v1 tournament at its booth with various fighting game legends competing. Justin Wong will also return to host the Evo Connections mini-events on stream, where he will face off against players in the arena and watching at home via trivia and Rock-Paper-Scissors for prizes.
Here are some of the other partnered or official offerings available throughout the weekend:
- A special Mystery Games tournament with a $9,000 prize pool will be hosted all weekend, featuring more than 20 different fighting and tabletop games.
- Evo 2025 will feature the “second largest pop-up arcade in the United States,” an expanded museum highlighting the art of fighting games, and booths from small and major game developers looking to show off their games—including some that will be playable for the first time at Evo.
- White Claw is giving away free cans of its new non-alcoholic seltzer White Claw Zero Proof and hosting meet and greets with Justin Wong and IFC Yipes.
- Nacon will let players challenge Kayane or Mr. Crimson at its booth, while also going hands-on with Hell is Us.
- Red Bull is giving attendees a chance to earn premium arena seats via its Best Seats in the House program.
- Custom Under Armor x Evo merchandise will be available at the official Evo shop.
- Voodoo Ranger IPA is sponsoring the Pop-Up arcade and running a pop-up bar inside.
- The Grand Archive TCG will reveal its new set and offer players demo decks.
According to Evo, it expects there to be tens of thousands of attendees in Las Vegas for the event, both competing and enjoying the festivities. And, players from more than 60 countries have signed up to play in one of the Arena or Extended lineup brackets, likely making this the biggest Evo ever.
“Alongside Evo’s world renowned history of bringing the best players together for our competitions, we’ve created an immersive three-day festival that offers everyone, from first-time visiting families to annually attending fighting game fans, a chance to celebrate the culture of fighting games,” Evo general manager Rick “TheHadou” Thiher said. “Our team values bringing in brand partners committed to creating additive experiences for this diverse community.”