Surprise Game Beats Guilty Gear in Evo 2025 Entrants - Numbers Down From Last Year
Evo 2025 won’t be breaking any records set by its previous events, but it will still see 8,541 players turning out to compete across its main and extended tournament lineup. This includes another top placement for Street Fighter 6 and Rivals of Aether 2 nearly overtaking Mortal Kombat 1 in total entries.
According to Evo, there are 13,892 unique bracket entries across the main and extended fighting game lineups this year. In total, there are 8,541 players who entered to compete in at least one title, with many signing up to fight in multiple games from Aug. 1 to 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Evo 2025 - Final Player Numbers for Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Main Events
Game
Player Total
Street Fighter 6
4,228
Tekken 8
2,521
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
1,576
Guilty Gear Strive
1,508
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
938
Marvel vs. Capcom 2
570
Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes
547
Mortal Kombat 1
377
Overall, this is a decrease in player totals compared to Evo 2024, when the tournament series set a record for most individual entrants for an esports event at over 10,000 unique entrants, though nothing that likely wasn’t expected, as most games on the roster are another year older. Comparing the two years, every major title lost a significant portion of its entry numbers, with the only exception being Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which is debuting this year in place of King of Fighters XV.
Tekken 8 saw the largest decrease, dropping from 4,646 players in its first year at Evo to 2,521 at Evo 2025. SF6 remains at the top and is the only game to even crack 3,000 players this year, although it has lost over 1,000 total entrants year-over-year for its third appearance at the tournament series.
By comparison, Guilty Gear Strive is holding strong despite dipping into fourth place on the lineup, just barely losing out to CotW. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will also have another solid showing at 938 players.
Even with Marvel vs. Capcom 2 only sitting in sixth place as this year’s Evo Throwback title, 570 players still make it the largest MvC2 bracket of all time.
Evo 2025 - Final Player Numbers for Extended Tournament Lineup
Game
Player Total
Rivals of Aether 2
358
Blazblue Centralfiction
247
Capcom vs. SNK 2
236
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
212
King of Fighters XV
169
Samurai Shodown
155
Guilty Gear XRD REV 2
134
Killer Instinct
118
The Evo Extended Lineup is a new undertaking for Evo 2025, and will crown an additional eight Evo Champions, even though the games won’t have their finals played out in the arena throughout the weekend.
The numbers for the Extended Lineup don’t seem too shocking on the surface, but Rivals of Aether 2 very nearly surpassed Mortal Kombat 1 in total entrants. MK1 has seen another dip in overall entrants, slashing its 645 total from Evo 2024 to just 377 this year, with Rivals 2 hitting 358.