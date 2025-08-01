Your Evo 2025 Viewing Guide: Streams, Schedule, All Games
We're here folks! The biggest fighting game tournament in the land is back! Evo 2025 is underway and fight fans from all across the globe have descended upon Las Vegas from August 1st-3rd to hopefully take home the title of "Evo Champion". More than 8,000 players are registered across all the main games, so that means there's going to be a ton to watch, even if you couldn't make it to the event in person. Here's how you can watch everything from the comfort of your couch, along with what to look out for.
What Games Are Being Played At Evo 2025?
As the biggest fighting game tournament in the world, virtually every fighting game you can think of is represented somewhere in Evo. If it's not a main bracket, it's a side tournament, if it's not a side tournament, it's in the classic arcade, if it's not there, then someone has it in the casual area. There's not one game that's too obscure to play at Evo. But the main games are why most folks tune in, so here's all the top games being played at Evo 2025.
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- King of Fighters XV
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Granblu Fantasy Versus Rising
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Mortal Kombat 1
- BlazBlue Central Fiction
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- Capcom vs. SNK 2
- Under Night In Birth II
- Rivals of Aether II
- Killer Instinct
- Samurai Shodown
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO
Where Can You Watch Evo 2025?
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Twitch through its main channel and nine sub channels. Below, we've linked each channel for each event so you won't have to look far to find all the action. There's also tons of fighting game content creators like Maximilian Dood that are always streaming from the Evo floor or co-streaming big matches. So be on the lookout for your favorite streams to see if they made it out to Vegas.
What Is The Schedule For Each Day At Evo 2025?
August 1: Opening Day
Evo (main channel):
10am - Evo 2025 Showcase
Evo 2:
10 am - Street Fighter 6 Pools
Evo 3:
10am - Tekken 8 Pools
Evo 4:
10am - Mortal Kombat 1 Pools
2pm - Mortal Kombat Top 24
4pm - Fatal Fury Pools
Evo 5:
10am - Fatal Fury Pools
3pm - Guilty Gear Strive Pools
Evo 6:
10am - Marvel vs Capcom 2 Pools
3pm - Granblue VS Pools
Evo 7:
10am - UNI2 Pools
6pm - UNI 2 Top 24
Evo EX Lineup 1:
10am - Virtua Fighter 5 Pools
2pm - Rivals of Aether II Pools
6pm - Guilty Gear Xrd Pools
Evo EX Lineup 2:
10am - Capcom vs SNK 2 Pools
2pm - King Of Fighters XV Pools/Top 8
6pm - Capcom vs. SNK 2 Pools
(all times are in PDT)
With nearly 10k people competing there's going to be tons of matches that need to play out on Day 1. This is where the chances of one of your friends that signed up might end up playing a legend in pools. That's the cool thing about the Fighting Game Community, on the first day of a tournament, everyone is equal. You have to play who's in front of you, no matter who it is. Teenagers have gone on crazy runs in pools, legends have been knocked out of contention by regional heroes and all sorts of low-tier shenanigans goes down. Pools are like the first two weeks of American Idol, sure the very good peel themselves away instantly, but you watch because of the eventual train wrecks.
Also, on the main Evo channel will be the Evo showcase. This will be where developers will make some preliminary announcements, have panel discussions and even have some show matches. This is where Evo leans into the fact it's just as much a convention for the FGC as it is a major sporting event. Its on the showcase where we typically get to see minor DLC announcements for the top games and bigger reveals for the games that don't make the Championship Sunday Stage.
August 2: Finally some Finals
Evo (main channel):
10am - Mortal Kombat 1 Top 8
2pm - UNI 2 Top 8
5pm - Marvel vs Capcom 2 Top 8
8pm - Granblue VS Top 8
Evo 1:
10am - Guilty Gear Xrd rev. 2 Top8
1pm - Capcom vs SNK2 Top 8
5pm - Cosplay Contest Top 8
6pm - Rivals of Aether II Top 8
Evo 2:
10 am - Street Fighter 6 Pools
7pm - Street Fighter 6 Top 24
Evo 3:
10am - Tekken 8 Pools
7pm - Tekken 8 Top 24
Evo 4:
10am - Fatal Fury Pools
7pm - Fatal Fury Top 24
Evo 5:
10am - Guilty Gear Strive Pools
5pm - Guilty Gear Strive Top 24
7pm - Killer Instinct Top 8
Evo 6:
10am - Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Pools
1pm - Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Top 24
3pm - Street Fighter 6 Pools
7pm - Street Fighter 6 Top 24
Evo 7:
10am - Granblue VS Pools
3pm - Granblue VS Top 24
5pm - Samurai Shodown Top 8
Evo EX Lineup 1:
10am - Rivals of Aether II Pools
2pm - Rivals of Aether II Top 24
4pm - Virtua Fighter 5 Pools
7pm - Virtua Fighter 4 Top 24
Evo EX Lineup 2:
10am - Capcom vs SNK 2 Top 24
12pm - BlazBlue Pools
4pm - Killer Instinct Top 24
6pm - BlazBlue Pools
7pm - Blazblue Top 24
(all times are in PDT)
August 3: Championship Sunday
Evo (main channel):
10am - Guilty Gear Strive Top 8
1:30pm - Fatal Fury Top 8
4:30pm - Tekken 8 Top 8
8pm - Street Fighter 6 Top 8
Evo 1:
10am - Virtua Fighter 5 Top8
2pm - BlazBlue Top 8
5pm - King Of Fighters XV Top 8
Sunday is the day you can't miss. Unless you're a big fan of the aforementioned games, Championship Sunday is when the big games are played on the big stage. All the action is taking place on the first two channels, with this year's top four games (GG: Strive, Fatal Fury, Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6) will all stream on the main Evo channel. In addition to the incredible matches, Sunday is also where the biggest announcements and reveals take place. Surprise reveal trailers, long-awaited game debuts and more often come out of Day 3.
And there's even more to come! On Evo1, Virtua Fighter, BlazBlue and King of Fighters XV will also have their grand finals. The interest in Virtua Fighter, in particular, is interesting as the game is nearly 20 years old, but a highly anticipated sequel is expected. By having a presence on Sunday, the VF community is looking forward to some sort of reveal or announcement about Virtua Fighter 6.