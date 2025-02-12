Evo Awards 2025: All Nominations and Categories
It is time for the first annual Evo Awards, an event dedicated to the fighting game community and honoring its players, TOs, and best moments. The Evo Awards will feature a mix of guests from across the FGC, such as content creator Maximilian Dood or multi-time Evo Champion Justin Wong in attendance. Fans can expect to see multiple world premiere announcements from various developers, such as SNK and Cygames.
What Are The Evo Awards?
The Evo Awards is a new event hosted by the Evo team and its partners designed to celebrate the fighting game community and its achievements throughout the year and its storied history. For the inaugural event, there are 22 different categories where the winners were voted on by fans, along with additional honors. This year, that includes three fighting game legends being inducted into the Evo Hall of Fame: Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi, Alex Valle, and James Chen.
A special Marvel vs Capcom 2 “Tournament of Champions” will also run prior to the actual award show, putting four of the best MvC2 players in Evo history against each other live.
“With the Evo Awards, we are thrilled to be presenting an event acknowledging the achievements of the game community now and in the years ahead,” Evo general manager Rick “The Hadou” Thiher said. “These Awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate and inspire the passionate players, fans, publishers, and developers that make fighting games so exciting.”
Throughout the event, there will also be plenty of interviews, showmatches, and other surprises. Evo has teased announcements for Arc System Works, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
Evo Awards 2025: Dates and Times
The Evo Awards 2025 will take place on Feb. 15, live from Los Angeles and streamed to Evo’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
- 5pm PT: Evo Awards Pre-Show with Arcade Carpet Interviews and the Marvel vs Capcom 2 “Tournament of Champions.”
- 6:45pm PT: Pre-show finale with new announcements about Evo 2025’s ticketing, hotels, special guest, and additional game reveals.
- 7pm PT: The Evo Awards
All Evo Awards 2025 Categories and Nominations
Best Pop Off
- Hayao
- NoahtheProdigy
- Nitro
- AK
- Punk
FGC Content of the Year
- Tekken 8 Tutorials
- Marvel vs Capcom 2 streams
- Sajam Tekken Slam
- Will It Kill?
- Trash Talk Podcast
FGC Meme of the Year
- The Wazzler
- Hand Heart & Thumbs Up
- Hayao Does the Splits
- Let’s Go Gambling
- Attacks IRL
Comeback of the Year
- Hayao
- Arslan Ash
- G_Conceptz
- SonicFox
- Yagami
Match of the Year Award
- Punk vs Big Bird
- Hayao vs FrankieBFG
- Xiao Hai vs Kusanagi
- Nitro vs Tatuma
- Arslan Ash vs ATIF
Best On-Air Duo
- IFCYipeS + Sajam
- RIP + Tasty Steve
- Sajam + Tasty Steve
- Justin Wong + IFCYipeS
- Vicious + Justin Wong
Best Commentary
- That is a Worthless Button!
- This Could Be Game…And It Is
- Arslan’s Gonna Do It! He’s So Close! He’s So Close, Steve!
- That Could Be an Evo-Losing Anti Air
- Break His Guard!
Best Custom Hardware
- C.O.M.B.O. Extension Buttons
- Snack Box Micro
- MPress Nano
- Custom Claiomh Solais Arcade Stick
- Haute Pad T-Series
Best FGC Cosplay
- Chonibu
- MSValentine
- Chiba Josui
- Onesaya
- Kryrayne
Best Dressed
- Tasty Steve
- Logan Sama
- Vicious
- Hollywood RobTV
- IFCYipeS
Best Button of the Year
- Dragunov Ignition Switch (QCF+4)
- Luke Crouching Medium Punch
- Dash Light Attack
- Johnny Cage Forward 3
- Ken Crouching Medium Kick
Tech of the Year
- Pro KO Leverless
- SWORL Arcade Controller
- Hit Box Ultra
- Sapphire Leverless Controller
- LVL Controller
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Evo + SFG + Tekken 8
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves X Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2XKO
- Street Fighter 6 Season 2
- ECT Commercial
Fighting Game Release of the Year
- Tekken 8
- Street Fighter 6 Season 2 DLC
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Series
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- Rivals of Aether II
They’ve Got Next
- EnzoTheHokage
- Booce
- NoahtheProdigy
- KingReyJr
- Blaz
Best FGC Local
- Tatakai Tuesday
- NLBC
- Abou Dojo
- FGC Meetups
- Ozimeme
Invitational of the Year
- Red Bull Kumite
- Sajam Tekken Slam
- Crazy Raccoon Cup
- Red Bull Golden Letters
- Topanga Championship 5
Best Online Series
- CasaBunch
- TNS Online
- Saltmine League
- The Kolosseum
- Can Opener
Content Creator of the Year
- Sajam
- Justin Wong
- Brian_F
- Broski
- Diaphone
Commentator of the Year
- IFCYipeS
- Tasty Steve
- Sajam
- Rynge
- Vicious
Player of the Year
- Punk
- Arslan Ash
- MenaRD
- Xiao Hai
- Nitro
Moment of the Year
- Punk Wins Street Fighter 6 at Evo
- Hayao “Moment 38”
- Xiao Hai Wins Esports World Cup
- Lilypichu vs Harada at Evo Showcase
- MenaRD Wins His First Evo