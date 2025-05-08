How to Watch EVO Japan 2025: Schedule, All Games, Prize Pool
EVO Japan 2025 is right around the corner as the best players from around the world will make their way to Tokyo to try and add their names to the legendary list of champions.
This tournament will also serve as the starting point of most tournament circuits like Capcom Cup, meaning a win here will set players up for the rest of the competitive season. So here’s what you need to know about the tournament and where you’ll be able to catch the action this weekend.
What is EVO?
For those unfamiliar with the tournament or new to the, the Evolution Championship Series is the biggest fighting game tournament, featuring the best of the best competing in some of the biggest titles at the time. The main tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2005 and has become a staple of the yearly tournament calendar, highlighting the scene’s passionate community and its top competitors.
Starting from 2018, a second EVO was added to the yearly schedule with EVO Japan which has allowed top Asian players who don’t travel as much to showcase their abilities against some of the best in the world as well.
This year, a third EVO tournament has been added to the schedule with EVO France which is set to take place on October 10.
EVO Japan Game Lineup
EVO Japan will feature 7 titles as a part of its main tournament, 6 of which are returning from the EVO 2024 main lineup. Those games are:
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- The King of Fighters XV
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (Cooperation Cup Vol.19)
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO (19th Beat-Tribe Cup)
Cooperation Cup and Beat-Tribe Cup are both 5v5 team tournaments that have been staple tournaments of Japan’s fighting game scene. This tournament will be the last time KOF 15 is featured as a main title for EVO as it’ll be replaced by Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves going forward.
For fans who want more City of the Wolves action, the game is still present at EVO Japan as a side tournament. Despite being a side tournament, the stakes will be high as the top two players will also be invited to Esports World Cup 2025 and the winner will also qualify for the SNK World Championship 2025 Finals.
Like other EVOs, this tournament will also feature a variety of side event tournaments for games such as Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 and Soulcalibur 2. A full list of side events and details can be found here.
What else is at stake?
Alongside City of the Wolves, Street Fighter and Tekken will also have spots at EWC up for grabs along with qualification to Capcom Cup 12 and Ranking points, respectively. As the first tournament for each game’s respective circuits, EVO Japan will be a good snapshot of what to expect for the rest of the season. Those aren’t the only games with circuit finals qualification up for grabs. The aforementioned KOF 15 will serve as one of the three finals qualifiers for the SWC 2025 Finals. Finally, EVO Japan is also the official start of the ARC World Tour 2025-2026, with qualifications for the finals up for grabs for GGST, GBVSR, and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] (side tournament).
EVO Japan Schedule
This year, the tournament will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11th, with numerous games being streamed. Unfortunately, unlike the main EVO in Las Vegas, EVO Japan won’t feature as many English streams. But viewers will still have a chance to catch some of their favorite games during pools on Friday. In the following days, the English broadcast will show the top 8s for KOF 15, GBVSR, GGST, T8 and SF6.
Aside from the main English broadcast, keep an eye out for players who may live stream pool sets from the venue or check EVO’s main website to find the Japanese stream schedules in order to catch the pools for any specific games you may want to watch.
What else should we expect?
Aside from the tournament itself, fans should expect some footage for upcoming footage to pop up on social media as the weekend progresses and after everything ends. For new characters, Arcsys has announced that the upcoming GGST DLC character, Unika, will be playable at their booth before releasing later this month.
Meanwhile, Capcom has also announced that Elena will be playable at their booth as well throughout EVO Japan. However, fans won’t be able to find any details about upcoming Season 3 changes as only Elena will be the only selectable character in the playable demo.
Finally, rounding out the character demos SNK will have their own booth up as well to showcase Mark of the Wolves’ first DLC Character, Andy Bogard.
Aside from character demos, also be on the lookout for more info and potentially gameplay footage for HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT, which was recently announced as a main title game for the upcoming EVO France, as there will be a playable demo available at the venue as well.
Of course, as with any EVO, we’ll likely be getting some big announcements from developers as well throughout the course of the tournament so keep an eye out on social media if you don’t want to miss a thing!