Exclusive: The Rise of Vtubers, from Dodgers Stadium to Hololive Records
Fans attending the July 5, 2024 meeting between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers were likely expecting a competitive, if standard, baseball experience. Instead, they got an exciting game and surprising crossover as Hololive brought out some of its most popular digital personalities to enhance the show.
For the thousands of fans at Dodger Stadium in LA that day, various collaborations between Hololive and the Dodgers gave many baseball fans their first look into the world of VTubers— content creators who use virtual avatars instead of being on camera.
The event saw Hololive talent Hoshimachi Suisei, Usada Pekora, and Gawr Gura appearing in various videos on the jumbotron, as cardboard cutouts at photo spots, and on merch like limited edition shirts and baseball cards. Gura even went viral for her rendition of Take Me Out to the Ball Game in the 7th Inning.
Fast forward to Oct. 30 and the Dodgers are lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy after winning the 2024 World Series—something that Hololive fans celebrated alongside the city of LA. The internet was flooded with memes about how more teams needed to collab with VTubers to up their championship chances moving forward.
“We were very happy for the Dodgers that they won the World Series,” Cover CEO Motoaki “YAGOO” Tanigo said in an exclusive interview with Esports Illustrated. “Baseball is very popular in Japan, and people who watch or are fans of VTubers, not only do they enjoy watching [games being streamed,] some of them actually watch sports too.”
The collaboration was a success even before the World Series win, however, because Dodgers games are broadcast in Japan in part due to the sport's popularity and the team having superstar Shohei Ohtani on the roster. This gave the collab “a lot of impact” for baseball fans in Japan, but also Hololive’s target audience—casual viewers unaware of VTubing as it slowly becomes one of the biggest forms of content creation.
Anime and VTubing Continue in the Mainstream
It isn’t odd to see some crossover between professional sports and content creation spaces, whether that be Kai Cenat-themed celebrations in the NFL or YouTubers appearing at the NBA All-Star Game. That is typically limited to more mainstream or “normal” creators rather than something like VTubers—despite how popular VTubing has become.
But that is starting to change.
Whether it be through “indie” creators like Ironmouse becoming the most subscribed channel on Twitch for a stint in September or the continued growth of groups like Hololive, VTuber viewership is on the rise and becoming a staple of live content. Even established creators like Kai or LilyPichu have VTuber models, and having one is quickly being normalized
For anyone not active in the streaming space, Hololive, operated by its parent company Cover Corp., is a Japanese production company that originated from a streaming app. Now, it is one of the biggest VTuber agencies in the world, making up 23.5% of over 433 million hours watched when it comes to VTuber viewership between July and September 2024, according to Streams Charts and VSTATS.
Tanigo and Cover largely attribute the success of VTubing to the global rise in popularity of anime and other Japanese media.
“[Anime] 10 years ago, it was a 1.3 trillion yen ($8.4 billion) market but after 10 years it became 2.9 trillion yen ($18.7 billion) and this growth comes from the overseas audience,” Tanigo said. “Anime has become even more popular through Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Netflix and can now be enjoyed by a global audience on a real-time basis. So what's popular in Japan is now exactly the same as what's popular outside of Japan as well. And VTubers are really like anime characters in real life, so I think these anime fans are really embracing VTuber culture.”
And it isn’t just collaborations like Dodgers Night that bring VTubers and anime into professional sports. The number of athletes actively talking about or displaying their fandom is growing year over year too.
From Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles carrying around various Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to show off during his celebrations to New Orleans Saint’s running back Jamaal Williams attending high-level Pokémon tournaments and chatting about his love of Naruto, this intersection isn’t a secret anymore.
“It took years for it to happen, but it was a young generation that was open to exploring new things,” Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said to the New York Times. “They got us while we were young and impressionable and stayed up way too late, and we just continued to be more exposed.”
This has even culminated in collaborations with players like Zion Williamson, who launched a Naruto Shippuden-themed set of Jordan Zion 1 shoes in 2022, largely because Naruto helped him get through some uncertain times preparing for the NBA. “From what I’ve been through to get to where I am and what I go through to this day,” Zion said to GQ. “Naruto has always been there and always will be.”
The connection between athletes and anime is getting stronger, with Williamson estimating around 80 percent of NBA players are anime fans as of 2022. In turn, this means that teams, organizations, and Japanese companies are taking notice and becoming more open to those partnerships.
What is Next for Hololive and Cover USA?
Hololive operates with more than 80 creators under its various banners, most of which stream multiple times per week and participate in live events such as concerts using their avatars.
Now, Cover is looking to expand further with the launch of Cover USA, which will help localize its existing content and create opportunities to connect with new fans just like it did with Hololive Indonesia in 2020.
“There is a great deal of [anime and VTuber] fans in North America, Southeast Asia, as well as East Asia. [But where] East Asia is concerned, we can sort of share Japanese content as is, and our East Asian viewers would just enjoy the content without modification,” Tanigo said. “For Indonesia or the English-speaking world, some level of content and localization in terms of the language is helpful to reach a wider audience.”
So, while Hololive does already have creators that target English-speaking markets, Cover USA will expand that focus in an attempt to “elevate VTuber culture” alongside things like anime, manga, and video games.
Even before Cover USA was established, the company was bringing its VTuber talent to various anime conventions and hosting digital concerts in North America to spread awareness of its creators and brand in the English market. Expect more events and collaborations moving forward as the team tries to “create a new field where virtual entertainment transcends borders.”
What About VTubers in Esports?
VTubers aren’t only streaming casually or performing at concerts either. Over the last year, there has been an uptick in VTubers competing in gaming competitions or tournaments with other creators, including some that see various corporate VTubers from companies similar to Hololive interacting with others from different brands.
It could be at independent events like the Sajam Slam, hosted by fighting game commentator and content creator Stephen "Sajam" Lyon, or something like Twitch Rivals, but VTubers have been showing up on rosters more frequently. Hololive is aware of and actively participates in this trend in its own way.
Tanigo mentions that some Hololive talent already collaborate with esports players in Japan for certain events and participate in other collaborations, though it is still mostly on the performance side. This includes working with Riot Games to cover songs from League of Legends’ K/DA pop group for Riot Games ONE tournaments.
“As you know, VTubers can, of course, play games but they are also good at music and they can demonstrate greater performance in offline spaces as well,” Tanigo said. “In Japan, we are already doing this so we want to replicate this kind of success in the US market as well.”
When it comes to actually competing, Tanigo is less sure about future collaborations or Hololive talent more actively competing in events because he thinks it is hard to truly focus on entertaining an audience when trying to compete at the highest level.
“I think it's quite difficult for hardcore players or team members to put up a good performance or good play while they are streaming, because they really have to hold focus on the competitive side of the esports,” Tanigo said. “So it is more [on the] streamers side that VTubers can [more effectively] collaborate with.”
Tanigo goes on to explain that retired esports players who become content creators tend to be great streamers because they can “still show exciting play and give interesting commentary for streaming,” making them perfect collab partners for VTubers compared to hardcore players. This is something he sees carrying over from the esports space in Japan to the United States too, though there is one exception.
In events like the Sajam Slam, most of the players involved have very little background in whatever fighting game is being played. Instead, the streamers competing in the event are all coached by a number of active pro players, helping them improve their skills before playing against other creators who are also just starting to learn.
Formats like that are something Tanigo thinks are a “better match” for VTubers and their fans, though he can’t foresee Hololive actively looking to embrace more esports or hardcore collaboration in the future. Instead, something closer to what they have done with Riot or the Dodgers would be more likely when it comes to esports.