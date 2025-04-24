Everything We Know About F1 25: Graphics Update, Path Tracing, New Controls
The latest game in EA Sports' F1 series got many new updates that will make it one of the most authentic racing video games.
EA Sports shared a massive deep dive into F1 25, including all the new features and updates to the game. Some of what was discussed in the deep dive includes the new graphics, updated driving controls, new features to game modes, and more. The latest game will be released on May 30 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and for PC.
Here is all the details gamers need to know that is new with F1 25:
Everything Known About F1 25
Visual Upgrades
The new LIDAR system will help make the game more realistic-looking as it uses detection and ranging scanning on all tracks. Here are some locations the game has scanned:
- Bahrain
- Miami
- Melbourne
- Suzuka
- Imola
The surrounding area around the circuit will also resemble real life with more detailed trees and foliage.
All tracks have been improved with the track surface shader, as it will match their look in real life.
Introduction to Path Tracing
PC gamers will have their own improvements in lighting, shadows, and circuits with Path Tracing. Lighting in the game will be more realistic, changing as it happens depending on the brightness outside.
Audio Upgrades
Listening to the game will bring a new experience that sounds like gamers are on the road. Drivers in the game will have conversations over the radio and speak with race engineers.
The game had added more voice lines from drivers. Different audio will be depending on the circuit situation, as new audio sequences and voice lines will be introduced.
Naomi Schiff has joined the game as she will lend her voice for commentary.
Unique Circuit Racing
For the first time in the F1 series, gamers can race their favorite tracks in reverse. This means races will be starting from where a typical race would end.
These changes to the track layout will also impact small things like brake boards, start lights, off-track cameras, and more. The unique way to drive will throw off gamers as they will have to think backwards on everything, including merging onto the track.
New Decal Editor
Gamers can work on creating the look of the car they want by customizing what decals are on it. Any player's sponsor decals can be moved, rotated, and resized to how they want it to look.
The game will debut sponsor liveries, which will have more detailed patterns for gamers' cars. Although the game does have fictional title sponsors, gamers can customize those decals to make them look like they would in real life.
Special edition liveries will also be available in the game, which can be added to gamers' cars. These special liveries can be unlocked and used in Driver Career, Grand Prix, Time Trial, and F1 World.
F1 World Updates
F1 World will see some new additions, starting with Invitationals. These multiplayer events will allow gamers to connect with friends, work to complete objectives, and earn rewards.
There is also an update to the Driver of the Day system that encourages gamers to be good teammates and respectful to other drivers on the road. Players can be rewarded for good behavior with the Cleanest Driver and Most Overtakes rewards.
Driving Controls
The way the cars drive in the game has been revised thanks to the collaboration of EA Sports F1 community members, F1 Sim Racing, and the EA Creator Network.
Players using controllers will have a more intuitive steering dynamic starting with the controls. This will help players understand the limits of the grip, and the steering rate will be more consistent depending on the speed of the car.
Tires were worked on, including tire loads and the tire slip model in Time Trial mode. Rapid steering inputs are less effective on race day since drivers drive more aggressively. Other updates to tires include recalibrated wear rates and improvements to how tires drive on grass and gravel.
Power units have improvements with slip and blending for smooth out shifting. Throttle mapping has been revised for a smoother torque response when driving at low speeds.
Aero's slipstream model underwent some adjustments to improve the racing aspect of the game. The ride height and yaw effects are more accurate to how they are in the real world, computational fluid dynamics.
AI Upgrades
After EA Sports let players play in pre-release testing, the AI was adjusted to make moves similar to those a player would make while driving.
There are over 100 difficulty levels for the AI that make any race a gamer, regardless of skill level, an authentic yet challenging experience.
The AI can pull off defensive moves to avoid losing its position. AI will also make better tactical decisions on when to use the drag reduction system and ERS.
Other Additions
Here are some other key updates and new features to the game they added in their deep dive:
- Every driver and team is included in the game
- Off-track tire marks will be more visible when driving in the grass
- Motion-driven cameras are being used to make a more authentic presentation of podium sequences for the top three drivers' celebrations
- NVIDIA Audio2Face technology brings more realistic facial animations in Career and Braking Point modes
- Engine sounds match the car racers' drive
- Rule changes for the 2025 season have been implemented into the game
- A split-screen on PS5 Pro will have 60 fps, making the game smoother
Esports Impact
The 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship wrapped up last month. Jarno Opmeer won his third world title, and his Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing team won the team title. The new game's updated visuals and feel will enhance gamers' experience and bring a new challenge when competing with others online. It'll give Esports its most realistic experience, with new tournaments coming out after the release date.