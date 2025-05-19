F1 Driver Spotted Repping 100 Thieves as Team's Apparel Spreads Further in Sports
100 Thieves got some nice publicity with an F1 driver representing their company on his clothing, but it might have more implications for the future.
Mercedes F1 Driver Kimi Antonelli was spotted on Saturday with a 100 Thieves logo on his jacket. Antonelli was heading to the Imola Grand Prix to compete.
It was a rough weekend for Antonelli as he had to retire from the weekend's race due to losing throttle control while driving. This is the first time Antonelli has been forced to retire in 2025.
The 18-year-old driver has made a name of himself and that could be a perfect marriage between him and 100 Thieves.
Related Articles: Everything We Know About F1 25: Graphics Update, Path Tracing, New Controls
Who is Kimi Antonelli?
Antonelli has worked up to become one of the top young rising racers in Formula One. This year has been his first full year racing in Formula One, as he has participated in seven races. He is currently in the seventh position and has 48 points on the year.
He has found recent success as he has finished in first position in the following seasons:
- 2022 Italian F4 Championship
- 2022 ADAC Formula 4
- 2022 FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 Cup
- 2023 Formula Regional Middle East Championship
- 2023 Formula Regional European Championship
Antonelli currently drives for Mercedes-Benz in Formula One alongside George Russell.
Related Articles: F1 25 Release Guide - Early Access, Platforms, New Features
Possible Affiliation Between Antonelli and 100 Thieves?
A picture can say a 1,000 words, as while nothing is official, a potential collaboration between Antonelli and 100 Thieves is possible. The combination of both sides could be beneficial.
While no official press release went out announcing any sort of partnership, 100 Thieves did tweet out a photo and TikTok of Antonelli on race day.
Antonelli can be seen as another pathway for 100 Thieves to capture a whole new audience. At 18, Antonelli can appeal to the younger audience and attract racing fans who want to catch the Esports action from 100 Thieves.
100 Thieves could bring in a young ambassador who can incorporate racing into their merchandise. This might even open the door for 100 Thieves to enter the Formula One Esports Series. The company is already involved in eight different leagues and adding F1 Esports would get their foot into the door with sports.
It wouldn't be a first for 100 Thieves, either. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles similarly expressed his affiliation for 100 Thieves. Eventually, he teamed up with the organization officially, collaborating with 100 Thieves on an adidas apparel drop earlier this month. Lyles even shouted out Antonelli on X for wearing part of 100 Thieves' adidas collab.
Esports Impact
100 Thieves has been widely successful in multiple leagues, and the potential to get into racing could be intriguing enough to make it happen. Antonelli is young and can bring in enough interest not only in the Esports racing aspect, but also generate more buzz to bring other young people into gaming. The possibility of the F1 Esports series being linked to 100 Thieves would make a monumental impact in the gaming world.
Related Articles: Forza Horizon 5: How to Get the Lamborghini Revuelto Special Livery