Faker Misses Worlds Skin Showcase With COVID
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has tested positive for COVD-19. Earlier today, T1 posted on X that he will not be attending WORLDS 23 CHAMPIONS SKIN SHOWCASE today due to his condition.
"This was a hard decision for the team, but our priority is his health," T1 wrote. "Additionally, T1 will make sure that Faker can focus on his recovery so that he can play in good condition for hte upcoming matches."
Despite Faker's absence, T1 is going to continue on in the showcase.
Right now, no other T1 player has tested positive for COVID-19. The org hasn't made it clear what will exactly be done to keep the team safe from catching anything from Faker. We also don't know the exact symptoms he has, whether he feels fine or is experiencing a sore throat or coughing.
Faker has had COVID-19 in the past. He tested positive in 2022 but it was already after the LCK Spring 2022 Split ended.
Fans are disappointed at Faker's absence since the CHAMPIONS SKIN SHOWCASE is a fun collab between T1 and the LCK, giving fans a chance to see T1 players using their Worlds 2023 skins for the first time. The T1 community has wished Faker good health and tweeted for him to get well. Most fans just wanted him to rest.
Said one fan: "Just rest! It’s about time you take a long break and trust in your boys to do the thing! You have struggled to be the top for so long 11 years since debut watching you win and lose. Ignore the haters and just rest. We (real) fans will always be here waiting for you."
Hopefully Faker will be ready for T1's next LCK match, which is August 9.