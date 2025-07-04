Faker is Now On Korean Ramen Boxes, and Fans Are Already Selling Them on eBay
Achieving the pinnacle of athletic success comes with a host of honors: star players often sign lucrative brand deals, access VIP experiences and pop up on merchandise. As esports progresses into mainstream culture, League of Legends icon Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok has one-upped the traditional cereal-box appearance: fans are noticing his likeness on Korean instant ramen packaging. In addition, some fans are already selling the limited-edition boxes on eBay for 13.80 USD a pop. Let's recap what this means for the gaming world.
Esports Impact: Why is Faker So Significant?
To ask a League of Legends player 'Who is Faker?' is like asking a basketball fan about LeBron James or a Formula 1 enthusiast about Max Verstappen. Faker's legacy is inextricably intertwined with League of Legends esports, as he is a 5-time Worlds winner and a co-owner of T1, one of the title's most successful esports teams. Faker was so instrumental in Riot Games' competitive circuits that the developer selected him as its first inductee in the Hall of Legends, which commemorates League of Legends' most influential players.
Faker is particularly famous in his home country of South Korea and is largely credited for expanding League of Legends esports' popularity in the region. His cultural impact is so significant that he was exempted from South Korea's mandatory military service after winning the Asian Games (for international readers, roughly equivalent to an Olympic gold medal). To put all this into perspective, the government essentially considers him a cultural asset. In addition, not even South Korea's most famous boy band, BTS, received any similar sort of military exemption.
All this is to say: Faker is a pretty big deal in the esports world, and his influence transcends the tournament niche into mainstream pop culture.
Faker is On Ramen Boxes?
Faker's fans are not unfamiliar with spotting him on merch. However, this content is usually limited to in-game skins, digital items and gaming-related PC accessories. After his Hall of Legends induction in 2024, Faker (and Riot Games) garnered some controversy for releasing a nearly 500 USD skin bundle featuring one of his favorite Champions, Ahri.
In early July 2025, League esports enthusiasts began noticing Faker's most mainstream appearance yet: his likeness began appearing on instant ramen boxes sold at Korean Costco. The ramen brand, Paldo, is reportedly featuring a black-and-white image of Faker in his iconic whispering pose. His gamertag is visible next to it, alongside a tagline calling him the "King of Legend."
Faker's T1 teammate Keria commented on the collab in a livestream, saying, "It was kinda weird." He elaborated, describing sitting next to Faker while they snacked on the product: "he's the guy on the wrapper, then he took a bite there right in front of me ... it just felt surreal."
What Does the Faker Ramen Taste Like?
The Faker ramen collaboration appears to be a limited-time offer. It is also likely a South Korean exclusive product. Since this may be the only time Faker has literally fed in his career, the community might be asking: What does the Faker ramen taste like? Well, it appears to have a "spicy seafood" flavor, and its full title may be "Jjambbong King Cup Ramen (Faker Edition)."
Fans Are Already Selling the Faker Ramen on Ebay
As all League of Legends players know, those skin prices can add up, so you have to keep last hitting minions for gold... er, farming your wave... er, we mean, staying on the grind.
As the Faker ramen has not yet hit international shelves, scalpers have already begun selling them on eBay. One listing, which touts 4 available units, is selling for 13.80 USD. A single unit has already sold — while consuming the Faker meal probably won't grant his supernatural League of Legends prowess, one gamer out there will hopefully have a cozy seafood-flavored meal ready while locked into Summoner's Rift.