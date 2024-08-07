Lilo & Stitch Collab Coming to Fall Guys
A disney tie-in looks to be hitting wacky battle royale game Fall Guys soon. The game's Twitter/X account recently posted a preview image with Stitch from the Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch hiding behind a surfboard. No released date have been revealed at this time.
The news comes shortly after Fall Guys became part of the Fortnite universe. Fortnite is famous for its pop culture collaborations, and Fall Guys has followed suit.
The game has received a shocking number of crossover costumes ranging from popular video games like Half-Life to other Disney properties such as The Jungle Book.
It's unclear whether the new collab will simply offer a new Stitch skin or if there will be a full themed event added to Fall Guys. A Lilo & Stitch live action remake is currently in postproduction, so it's possible that this event could be intended to build hype for the upcoming movie.
Fall Guys took over the livestreaming world when it first released and have had smaller revivals every few months since. While the game has not had the staying power of its Epic Games-owned peer Fortnite, it is exactly the kind of wacky party game that can be re-invigorated by the right crossover.