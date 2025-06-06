Best Machines to Speed to Victory With in Fast Fusion Ranked
The Nintendo Switch 2 is out for everyone to play, and the one racing game that is standing out from the rest of the pack is Fast Fusion.
One of the many launch titles with the Nintendo Switch 2, Fast Fusion, has already been praised for its visuals and the racing mechanics. The game has players start with just three machines to drive, but they can purchase 12 additional ones with coins. Once all the machines are purchased, they can be merged and customized from there.
Without the customization, though, which of the 15 machines is the best to race with in Fast Fusion? Here's a ranking of the top ones to drive:
Top Machines to Drive in Fast Fusion
Four attributes are being looked at when listing the descriptions of each of the machines to keep in mind:
- Weight
- Acceleration
- Top Speed
- Boost
1. Kamagori
- Weight – 1325 KG
- Boost – 1st
- Acceleration – 2nd
- Top Speed – 3rd
Despite being one of the heavier machines in the game, the Kamagori is as balanced a machine as it gets. The acceleration and top speeds are positioned closely together to achieve a good balance. What’s important is that the boost is almost at maximum, which will help when it comes to getting that one last jolt of energy to win the race.
2. Spaarc
- Weight – 1175 KG
- Boost – 1st
- Top Speed – 2nd
- Acceleration – 3rd
The Spaarc is about in the middle when it comes to weight, but it can launch a burst of speed. This machine maxes out on the bar for boost, which is critical to have at any point in the race. It still has sufficient speed and acceleration to make it worthwhile for racers to use.
3. Guang Zhou
- Weight – 950 KG
- Acceleration – 1st
- Top Speed – 2nd
- Boost – 3rd
This is one of the lightest machines to drive, and it demonstrates its impressive speed. The acceleration and top speed on the Guang Zhou are near max capacity on the bar, and the boost isn’t that far behind. It’s a strong recommendation to spend the 1,070 coins early on to get this machine up and running as soon as possible.
4. Mueller
- Weight – 1362 KG
- Top Speed – 1st
- Acceleration – 2nd
- Boost – 3rd
The Mueller is one of the rare machines on this list where the top speed is the top attribute. That’s because this is the best machine to use if top speed is essential, without the boost and acceleration hindering it from reaching its full potential in a race. It’s one of the heavier machines, but its speed makes up for it.
5. Cebra
- Weight – 1100 KG
- Acceleration – 1st
- Top Speed – 2nd
- Boost – 3rd
Lighter than some of the machines on the list, the Cebra is more balanced than most despite not reaching the maximum on any of the three attributes. All three are close as they are all above average, with acceleration being the top trait for the machine. This is a well-oiled machine that will help racers stay competitive throughout all three laps.
6. Mech Guyva
- Weight – 1400 KG
- Boost – 1st
- Top Speed – 2nd
- Acceleration – 3rd
The Mech Guyva is another well-balanced machine that has a significant boost to help get back into a race if needed. It isn’t ranked as high on the list because it is a heavier vehicle weighing 1400 kg, but it can keep up with the competition. This is a fun vehicle to race around the tracks with, which will be essential when you have one lap to go and need to catch up.
7. Rochdale & Ziro
- Weight – 800 KG (Rochdale), 1025 KG (Ziro)
- Acceleration – 1st
- Top Speed – 2nd
- Boost – 3rd
There is a tie between the Rochdale and Ziro because they are essentially the same machine. The difference is only 225 KG in weight, with everything else being precisely the same. The Rochdale and Ziro are near the top of the acceleration bar, and the top speed isn’t that far behind. With how fast this machine goes, players won’t need to worry about the boost as they will be ahead.
Esports Impact
Racers will thrive on the roads with the machines they can use in the competitions. When online or competing with friends, it's essential to understand which ones perform better against each other. Having the right balance between speed, boost, and acceleration could make or break a race for gamers.
Fast Fusion is a brand new entry in racing esports canon, and with so few games available at launch it may be the most competitive game available for the Nintendo Switch 2. It's still very early days, so once tournaments get rolling and the best players optimize the best paths through each track we may see the tier list of machines change over time. But for players looking for an edge, we have a clear foundation to start from based on the in-game stats.