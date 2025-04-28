Fast Fusion on Nintendo Switch 2 Release Guide: Release Date, Features, and More
The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to showcase unique sports games that go against the grain of what PlayStation and Xbox offer.
Fast Fusion is a new racing game coming to the platform for a low price, promising a lot of speed. In recent days, more details of the game have emerged, diving into the new features, the release date, the price, and the multiplayer. There is potential for what could be one of the dark horse games of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console release.
Here's a look at all the information gamers need to know about the release of Fast Fusion before it comes out:
Fast Fusion Full Release Guide
Release Date & Price Point
Fast Fusion will be released on June 5 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2, with the option to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop. Gamers can purchase the game for just $14.99.
Key Features
Of course, a racing game will be all about speed. Fast Fusion advertises the game as the fastest racing game on the market. Gamers can experience the speed of the races at 60 frames per second in up to 4K HDR.
Thanks to the antigravity hyper jump technology, racing strategy will be key in this game. Utilizing that technology to cut corners and jump ahead of the competition will help you catch up in any race quicker.
Customization is a key part of the game as gamers will be able to select from hundreds of different machines. Each one will have three key traits that will help affect the performance of it. Here are the attributes:
- Acceleration
- Top Speed
- Boost
The customization continues with the ability to make your smooth controls and enjoy an immersive HD rumble. Gamers can set up the seven buttons on the controller to their liking. Here are the controls they can move around on the controller:
- Accelerate
- Boost
- Switch Phase
- Jump
- Lean Left
- Lean Right
- Change View
Where gamers take their machines will matter as well with a selection of at least 12 tracks to race on, There are different backgrounds to pick from with forests to futuristic cities.
Multiplayer Details
Gamers will be able to play Fast Fusion from any place, anywhere with multiple options. The game offers a split screen up to four players that has game sharing from nearby and through wifi.
Players can use different controllers and views to play from home or on the go. Here are all the options:
- TV Mode
- Tabletop Mode
- Handheld Mode
- Joy-Con 2
- Joy-Con 2 Grip
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Esports Impact
Watch for the multiplayer mode. If gamers are big fans of pod racing in Star Wars, they will enjoy the thrills of the races from anywhere. The video game racing community has shown to be big in the esports space with multiple tournaments. With pricing for Nintendo Switch 2 being a point of conversation, an affordable game like Fast Fusion could give it an advantage for more attention and excitement to build tournaments around the game.
Racing games have a proud tradition in esports from the old school Mario Kart clans to Gran Turismo players going pro in Formula 1. Unfortunately for Fast Fusion, it will have an uphill battle to become a major esport since we know Nintendo won't provide any competitive support.