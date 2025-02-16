Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - All Season 1 DLC and Updated Launch Roster
During the 2025 Evo Awards, SNK dropped the big South Town reveal for another major character who will be featured in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, along with the entire first season of DLC.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves drops on April 24, and we are slowly getting to the final reveals from SNK before launch. Now we know every character that will be added to the game post-launch in the Season Pass 1 DLC and got a special reveal for a character who will be playable for the first time in since the original Garou.
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - All Season Pass 1 DLC Characters
SNK already has its entire first season of DLC content for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves locked and loaded, with timeframes for all five characters that will join the roster within the first year—give or take a few months.
The Season Pass 1 DLC will feature five total characters, four from the Fatal Fury franchise and two crossover fighters from Capcom’s Street Fighter series. And, in a shocking twist, players will not have to pay extra to get this DLC.
Players who purchase any version of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will automatically have access to Season Pass 1’s entire DLC lineup as they release at no additional cost. There are some extra bonuses for paying more, but the $59.99 Special Edition base game will include the Season Pass baked in.
Here is the full DLC lineup and schedule for CotW’s Season 1 Pass:
- Summer 2025: Andy Bogard
- Summer 2025: Ken (Street Fighter)
- Fall 2025: Joe Higashi
- Winter 2025: Chun-Li (Street Fighter)
- Early 2026: Mr. Big
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - Kain R. Heinlein Revealed
The latest character revealed for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is arguably the biggest outside of the DLC, as the big final boss of the original Garou: Mark of the Wolves will finally be playable as a fighter again.
Kain R. Heinlein is the biological brother to Marie Heinlein, Rock Howard’s mother and Geese Howard’s “deceased” wife. This makes him the brother-in-law to Geese and Rock’s uncle. In Garou, he takes up a version of Geese’s legacy after his death and tries to turn South Town into a violent city-state ruled by the strong.
He is inevitably stopped by Rock and Terry intervening in his schemes during the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament he threw to lure the two out. At the end of MotW, Rock goes with Kain after being told his mother is alive, leaving us on a cliffhanger that has yet to be concluded more than 25 years later.
Here is what SNK is sharing about Kain ahead of the game’s launch: “A young idealist burning with ambition, Kain’s domineering resolve sees him tearing through numerous hostile organizations around South Town. While cleansing the town, he makes an unsettling discovery: his older sister, Marie, is being held captive. Realizing he cannot rescue her alone, Kain allies with Rock Howard to confront her captors. With a twist of fate, a dream for the future, and an unwavering resolve, Kain turns to the upcoming KOF tournament, where he hopes to return Marie to safety once at last.”
Kain will obviously play a major role in CotW’s story but he is also going to be playable earlier than you think, as he is one of the eight fighters available in the game’s upcoming open beta.
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - Full Launch Roster
With the reveal of Kain R. Heinlein, it is likely SNK is closing in on the final launch roster for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. We already know that CotW will have a final base roster of 17 characters which, as of Feb. 14, the total revealed for the game’s day one release stands at 14.
- Rock Howard
- Terry Bogard
- B. Jenet
- Marco Rodrigues
- Preecha
- Hotaru Futaba
- Vox Reaper
- Tizoc
- Kevin Rian
- Billy Kane
- Mai Shiranui
- Kim Dong Hwan
- Gato
- Kain R. Heinlein
- ???
- ???
- ???
With the first season of DLC added, that will bring the current total to 22 by early 2026 once we learn the final three characters for the base roster.
Comparatively, King of Fighters had 39 characters in its base game, including the two free boss characters add post-launch. However, SNK is putting a heavy focus on lore and single-player content for the game too, so a smaller roster is to be expected.