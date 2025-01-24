Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Open Beta - Start Time, and Modes, and More
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is bringing the heat earlier than most fans expected, launching an open beta that everyone can experience ahead of the game’s launch.
While players wait for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to bring SNK’s dormant fighting franchise back for the first time in over 25 years on April 24, players will get a chance to try out a slice of the game early. We might still have questions about the game’s DLC and what secrets might be hidden until release, but here is what you can expect from the open beta.
When Does the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Open Beta Start?
The Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta will run from Feb. 20 at 12am PT to 11:59pm PT on Feb. 24. It will be fully playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam.
This beta is open to everyone, meaning you do not need to pre-order the game. You can use this session as a trial to see if you want to purchase the full product in April.
Related Article: How to Pre-Order Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - All Editions, Bonuses
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Open Beta - All Features, Modes, and Platforms
As mentioned above, you can download the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam starting Feb. 20. If you are playing on console, you will not need to have an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription to play online.
During the beta, players will have access to three different online modes and an offline training mode.
- Ranked Match
- Casual Match
- Room Match
- Training (Offline Only)
The initial beta announcement did not mention if crossplay will be included. SNK also specified that the game may encounter early issues at points during the test and no data will be transferred to the full version of CotW.
What Characters Will Be Playable in the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Open Beta?
SNK has confirmed eight different characters will be playable in the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta. The exact roster was not shared, however.
Based on previous builds of the game that were playable at various fighting game tournaments, there is a chance the eight characters will be different when the beta goes live. Here are the characters that will most likely be featured in the beta build:
- Terry Bogard
- Rock Howard
- Preecha
These three characters have been featured in every build of the game SNK has made playable so far, while others like Marco Rodrigues, Vox Reaper, Tizoc, and Hotaru Futaba have rotated in and out.
With eight characters set to be available and this being the first widely playable test for the game, Mai Shiranui and Billy Kane should be on the roster. That leaves space for any of the four other fighters mentioned above or previously showcased names like Kim Dong Hwan, B. Jenet, Gato, or Kevin Rian.
SNK could even surprise fans with another character reveal that sneaks into the beta build too, but we will have to wait on confirmation for the final lineup.