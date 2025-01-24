Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Season Pass 1 DLC - Full Cost and Schedule
With the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves growing closer, SNK has already revealed the full schedule for the game’s first season of DLC, including a few dates that are locked in for specific characters.
Unlike previous entries in SNK titles with DLC, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will give players easy access to post-launch characters through a new approach to pricing. Along with that change, we also already have a full schedule for the game’s first season of DLC.
Full Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Season Pass 1 Schedule
As part of a change in structure, SNK has announced its full slate of DLC release windows for Full Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Season Pass 1. This includes locking in the exact timeframe for Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter joining the roster.
- DLC Character 1 (Summer 2025)
- Ken (Summer 2025)
- DLC Character 3 (Fall 2025)
- Chun-Li (Winter 2025)
- DLC Character 5 (Early 2026)
The base roster for CotW will feature 17 fighters, bringng the total number by Season 1’s end in early 2026 to 22 barring any surprises from SNK.
How Much Does Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ DLC Cost?
Outside of some additional content like extra costumes that might be offered as pre-order bonuses or standalone purchases, SNK is bundling most of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves DLC into the base game for its first season.
Any player who purchases the normal, $59.99 version of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves physically or digitally on their platform of choice will also receive full access to Season Pass 1 and all six of its DLC fighters. According to SNK “there are no plans at this time to sell the base game and Season Pass 1 individually.”
More information about the game’s DLC structure and any additional content plans should be shared closer to CotW’s full launch on April 24. You can also check out the open beta coming in February too.