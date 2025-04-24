SNK Goes Even Bigger with $2.5 Million Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Tournament
SNK is officially going all out with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as the game is going to host the franchise’s wildest tournament ever, with a prize totaling over $2 million for all challengers.
With the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK is bringing back one of the most storied fighting game series in history for the first time in over 26 years. Not only that, but with the game’s official release on April 24, the company is also confirming its biggest prize pool ever for an esports event.
At the SNK World Championship 2025, City of the Wolves alone will feature a $2.5 million prize pool, automatically putting it up there with the largest total prizes in fighting game esports history alongside the most recent interactions of Capcom Cup for Street Fighter 6. The champion for that event will walk away with $1.5 million, while the remaining finalists will split the rest of the prize money when the event runs in late 2025.
That total doesn’t even include the prizing for the other games appearing at the SNK World Championship 2025, King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown. This will be the first appearance for City of Wolves, although the game will also be featured in lineups for several other events, such as and the Esports World Cup 2025.
CotW will be SNK’s biggest move into the modern fighting game scene yet, putting a title directly into the limelight alongside heavy hitters like SF6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear Strive. It is also another major push for the company’s competitive scene, with more details to come about the SNK World Championship 2025 and other upcoming events.
To celebrate the game’s release, and the continued collaboration between Capcom and SNK, Street Fighter 6 also dropped new costume colors for Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui in the game. These special colors can be claimed via the in-game news section.
Related Article: Elena Release Date Revealed Alongside Street Fighter 6 Upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2
For longtime fans of Fatal Fury, City of the Wolves also offers plenty of ways to experience the game and its story, which is a direct follow up to 1991’s Mark of the Wolves. Episodes of South Town mixed CotW’s already explosive gameplay with RPG mechanics, allowing payers to customize their fighters as they get stuck in.
And don’t forget, the base version of City of the Wolves comes with all of the Season 1 DLC content packed in, which includes five DLC fighters such as Ken and Chun-Li from Street FIghter, along with returning names like Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi.
Even with some questionable character decisions muddying the game’s lead-up to release, this news shows SNK is ready to put even more support behind the Fatal Fury and fighting game community with its new title.