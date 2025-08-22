Fate Trigger: New Battle Royale Cross-Platform Play & Early Access Revealed
Fate Trigger is the latest first-person shooter to grace the gaming stage, and it has real potential as an esports title. With anime-style art, Fate Trigger is an FPS offering a plethora of weapons to try, along with a special cast of characters.
The early access for Fate Trigger was just announced at Gamescom, plus other essential info about the upcoming shooter. If you like BRs like Fortnite and Realm Royale, then Fate Trigger may be your new favorite game!
What is Fate Trigger?
As Fate Trigger is still a new title in the gaming community, many gamers are beginning to ask questions about it. Fate Trigger is a free FPS and battle royale similar to Fortnite or Apex Legends. Other modes are also available in Fate Trigger, so it packs quite a few FPS experiences into a single game.
One notable thing about Fate Trigger is its anime-like visuals, which allow it to attract a larger audience. Players hop in and out of first-person when aiming down sights, so while it's an FPS, you're still able to see your avatar some of the time. You can choose from a variety of fun heroes with powerful abilities, so no two Fate Trigger matches will play out the same.
The Fate Trigger beta recently concluded, granting players a glimpse at what to expect from the latest shooter. For gamers who missed out, you'll have another chance to test out Fate Trigger when it launches in early access in 2026.
Does Fate Trigger Have a Future in Esports?
According to statements and information released by the Fate Trigger team, they're committed to both competitive and casual fans. We expect that the anime art style will help get gamers in the door, and then they'll stay for Fate Trigger's unique gameplay. A press release sent to Esports on SI lays out the dev team's expectations:
"It’s this hunger for immersive universes that Saroasis Studios aims to satisfy. Today, the studio revealed that Fate Trigger won’t simply be a cross-platform game. It’s set to evolve into a living universe, complete with esports and community competitions, ongoing world-building, and even offline media releases."
BRs and FPS games are inherently competitive genres, so you can expect Fate Trigger's esports scene to grow if it gains popularity with everyday gamers.
When Does Early Access Begin for Fate Trigger?
A lot of info has been revealed at Gamescom, including Fate Trigger's early access. Early access for PC players will begin at some point in Quarter 1 of 2026, so you can expect to play this FPS in January, February, or March. The closed beta concluded in July, with thousands of players eagerly testing out the anime action.
Gamers can visit Fate Trigger's official Steam page to add it to their wishlist.
Other Fate Trigger Announcements At Gamescom 2025
Fate Trigger's early access isn't all that Saroasis had in store for players at Gamescom. We also now know about the studio's vision for the future, as Fate Trigger may soon be more than just a video game. We're going to walk you through the latest announcements, along with how they'll affect Fate Trigger's competitive potential.
Fate Trigger is More Than a Game
Saroasis Studio has repeatedly confirmed their support for esports in Fate Trigger, but it could be more than a competitive video game. The devs also want to bring their creation to life through offline media and ever-evolving lore. Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege X offer tidbits of lore in each new season, so we predict that Fate Trigger will follow a similar model.
In a recent press release received by Esports on SI, Saroasis Studios wrote, "As ongoing interest in battle royale games collides with the global rise of anime culture, today’s players want more than just matches. They’re chasing deep lore, iconic characters, and worlds they can dive into and explore with friends."
Expanding Fate Trigger into a larger franchise would provide more fans for esports in the long term, possibly even encouraging non-players to give it a try. Though Fate Trigger will primarily be a game, expanding into other media genres could help it grow its fan base, especially since it has an anime theme.
Cross-Platform Play is On the Way for Fate Trigger
PC isn't the only platform that Saroasis Studios has its sights on, as Xbox, PlayStation, and even the Nintendo Switch 2 could potentially receive ports in the future. Fate Trigger is free, so expanding it to a console audience could yield great results.
Crossplay offers a chance for players on all platforms to participate in the same matches, and we hope that Fate Trigger implements full crossplay and cross-platform progression when it launches on console.
If Fate Trigger is going to be a big esport, then porting it to other major platforms is a logical next step, so the cross-platform announcement at Gamescom is an exciting indication of the future. The competitive community in Fate Trigger will likely blossom as more players get a chance to try it on their favorite device.
New Fate Trigger Trailer
If you're already feeling excited after reading about Fate Trigger, then don't miss the cinematic trailer that was just released at Gamescom. The video above displays characters, weapons, and even vehicles that you may see in Fate Trigger, offering a quick look at its defining features.
Anime and battle royales are two of the biggest concepts in modern entertainment, so it's no surprise that Fate Trigger has already built up such a large audience in the gaming community.
How is Fate Trigger Handling Cheaters?
One of the most frustrating experiences while playing an FPS is encountering cheaters, and many developers arguably don't do enough to combat this major issue. Luckily, it looks like the Fate Trigger team has already gotten a jump start on tackling cheating and exploits, according to a recent X post from the official Fate Trigger account.
"Fate Trigger is committed to fair play, with 24/7 monitoring and punishment via OmniSight Security System. Thanks for your reports to help maintain fairness!"
"Last week, we had:
>10-year bans for cheating: 165 players
Let's work together to maintain a positive and respectful gaming environment!"
Punishing cheaters with a suspension or a permanent ban is often the only way for players to learn a lesson, and it appears that Fate Trigger won't have any tolerance for gamers looking to exploit its online gameplay. Fate Trigger is on track to be a fantastic competitive title, so hopefully, Saroasis will continue to monitor cheating to provide a fair multiplayer experience for all gamers.
Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege X have both taken numerous steps to combat cheating throughout 2025, likely encouraging newer games like Fate Trigger to take similar action.